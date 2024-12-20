Stories
Google Told Scientists to Use 'a Positive Tone' in AI Research, Documents Show

posted by Fnord666 on Friday December 25, @08:43AM
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Runaway1956:

Google told scientists to use 'a positive tone' in AI research, documents show:

Google this year moved to tighten control over its scientists' papers by launching a "sensitive topics" review, and in at least three cases requested authors refrain from casting its technology in a negative light, according to internal communications and interviews with researchers involved in the work.

Google's new review procedure asks that researchers consult legal, policy and public relations teams before pursuing topics such as face and sentiment analysis and categorizations of race, gender or political affiliation, according to internal webpages explaining the policy.

"Advances in technology and the growing complexity of our external environment are increasingly leading to situations where seemingly inoffensive projects raise ethical, reputational, regulatory or legal issues," one of the pages for research staff stated. Reuters could not determine the date of the post, though three current employees said the policy began in June.

Google declined to comment for this story.

