Tesla Allowed to Clear Part of Forest Near Berlin for New Factory, Reports Say
The Berlin-Brandenburg Higher Administrative Court has ruled that Tesla can clear a part of a forest near Berlin to build a new manufacturing site there, Reuters reported. The ruling prohibited clear-cutting the forest in peripheral areas of the site, but stressed that the same ban for the rest of the area "could not be justified".
The court turned down a complaint from the Gruene Liga Brandenburg group, stating that local authorities didn't violate laws when they allowed work on the factory to start.
Hibernating Lizards are Blocking Tesla's Plan for a Berlin Gigafactory
Tesla has run into yet another snag while it tries to construct its Gigafactory near Berlin, Germany.
On Friday, a German court rule that Tesla cannot raze as much of the nearby forest as it'd planned to, according to Business Insider. The reason? The forest is home to a protected species of sand lizard that's already hunkered down for its winter hibernation. In the face of yet another ecological delay, it seems increasingly likely that Tesla will have to revisit its planned completion date of July 2021.
