In Q3 2019 the two companies held 26% (MediaTek) and 31% (Qualcomm) market share; in Q3 2020 these figures had changed to 31% for MediaTek and 29% for Qualcomm. There is a three-way tie for third position, with HiSilicon, Samsung, and Apple all snatching 12% of the share, leaving Unisoc with 4%.

The surge for MediaTek's chipsets is attributed to numerous factors: The Dimensity range has been adopted by big-name smartphone vendors like Xiaomi (Redmi), Realme, and OPPO, and the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 series SoCs have been especially praised for their performances. Also, Huawei's trade issues have helped MediaTek increase its share, and sales of affordable (US$100-US$250) smartphones featuring its chipsets have grown significantly in markets such as India and Latin America.