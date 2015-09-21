Exclusive: Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes 'next level' battery technology - sources
(Reuters) - Apple Inc is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The iPhone maker’s automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014 when it first started to design its own vehicle from scratch. At one point, Apple drew back the effort to focus on software and reassessed its goals. Doug Field, an Apple veteran who had worked at Tesla Inc, returned to oversee the project in 2018 and laid off 190 people from the team in 2019.
Since then, Apple has progressed enough that it now aims to build a vehicle for consumers, two people familiar with the effort said, asking not to be named because Apple’s plans are not public. Apple’s goal of building a personal vehicle for the mass market contrasts with rivals such as Alphabet Inc’s Waymo, which has built robo-taxis to carry passengers for a driverless ride-hailing service.
Central to Apple’s strategy is a new battery design that could “radically” reduce the cost of batteries and increase the vehicle’s range, according to a third person who has seen Apple’s battery design.
Apple declined to comment on its plans or future products.
Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess said cash-rich technology giants invading the auto industry pose a much bigger challenge for the automaker than traditional rivals such as Toyota.
"We look forward to new competitors who will certainly accelerate the change in our industry and bring in new skills," Diess said in a LinkedIn post when asked about reports that Apple is developing a self-driving car.
"The unbelievable valuation and the practically unlimited access to resources instill a lot of respect in us," Diess said.
[...] "I have said it before: the most valuable company in the world will again be a mobility company," Diess said. "It could be Tesla, Apple or Volkswagen."
Apple is building a self-driving car in Silicon Valley, and is scouting for secure locations in the San Francisco Bay area to test it, the Guardian has learned. Documents show the oft-rumoured Apple car project appears to be further along than many suspected.
In May, engineers from Apple’s secretive Special Project group met with officials from GoMentum Station, a 2,100-acre former naval base near San Francisco that is being turned into a high-security testing ground for autonomous vehicles.
In correspondence obtained by the Guardian under a public records act request, Apple engineer Frank Fearon wrote: “We would ... like to get an understanding of timing and availability for the space, and how we would need to coordinate around other parties who would be using [it].”
Automobile manufacturing is a radical departure from Apple's core business. Can they pull it off?
the [Apple] team that has been working on an electric car (possibly self-driving) under the codename 'Titan' has made enough progress for the company to give the project "committed" status, with a target shipping date of 2019 (which isn't exactly the same thing as a commercialization date in Apple jargon, so the actually launch could be later).
The size of the team working on the 'Titan' EV was apparently increased from 600 people to 1,800, which is a lot. It's also telling that Apple has been poaching many Tesla employees lately (and vice versa). You'd think that if Apple couldn't show these people - especially the higher level employees - something really promising to convince them to come over, they would stick with Tesla, a company that is doing many exciting things and not exactly what you'd think of when you think of employee-retention challenges...
The traditional view is that competition would be bad for Tesla, but in this case competition might benefit both by accelerating the conversion from gas-powered cars to EVs.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Saturday December 26, @11:48AM
Assuming that the whole ethics and insurance problems around self-driving cars can be resolved. Lets assume that self-driving cars are widely available and affordable. That means that no taxi drivers are required anymore. The cost of human labor is too high in many countries and those countries with low wages are catching up (also considering the time span involved).
Question: what are all those taxi (or uber- or lyft- or...) drivers supposed to do now? It would displace quite a few people from the workforce.
I'm not saying that the technology of self driving cars should be banned or not developed. It is an interesting problem from a scientific and engineering perspective. However, the consequences of such development is part of the development and should be considered too.