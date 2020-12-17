from the A-C-G-T-save-print dept.
Software developer Bert Hubert explores reverse engineering the source code of the BioNTech/Pfizer SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate being rolled out. Pfizer claims to have used mRNA to encode instructions for producing the distinctive outer layer of protein coating the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Welcome! In this post, we’ll be taking a character-by-character look at the source code of the BioNTech/Pfizer SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine.
Now, these words may be somewhat jarring - the vaccine is a liquid that gets injected in your arm. How can we talk about source code?
[...] The BNT162b mRNA vaccine [has] digital code at its heart. It is 4284 characters long, so it would fit in a bunch of tweets. At the very beginning of the vaccine production process, someone uploaded this code to a DNA printer (yes), which then converted the bytes on disk to actual DNA molecules.
What follows is a reasonably accessible explanation of what the vaccine does, and how it does it, step-by-step.
Hubert also has a much older blog post on DNA sequencing.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Saturday December 26, @08:55PM
Obviously the lawyers will fight and probably have already started long before the current mass clinical trials (which is what is happening depite "approval"). But the general question here is will it be dealt with using copyright or patents. If the product is indeed source code, then it would fall under copyright law and not patent law. So it would seem that being source code the Pfizer vaccine canditate is thus inelligible for patents. However, although getting anyone to admit that will be a challenge it will be very, very important for a whole category of future treatments not just this current round of vaccing candidate trials.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday December 26, @09:01PM
So, it appears that for under $10K one could print a different version of the vaccine and perhaps many other interesting instructions for one's cells.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.