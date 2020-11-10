Stories
Ubisoft Adds Microtransactions to Assassin's Creed Valhalla

posted by martyb on Sunday December 27, @03:53PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the axes-to-grind dept.
Business

Booga1 writes:

Eurogamer reports: A month after launch, Assassin's Creed Valhalla starts selling XP boosts

Assassin's Creed Valhalla launched in November with a shop selling cosmetic extras for real money, but to the surprise of many, the XP boost packs sold in Assassin's Creed Odyssey were conspicuously absent. Not to worry, everyone: the controversial microtransactions have now arrived.

[...] The XP boost was controversial in Assassin's Creed Odyssey, not only because players felt microtransactions didn't belong in a full-price single-player title, but due to Odyssey's slow levelling process and level gates. This led some fans to claim the grind was there to deliberately encourage players to buy boost packs.

[...] Of course, given this microtransaction was available in Odyssey at launch, players have noted it seems a little dubious that Ubisoft waited a month after release and reviews to introduce the packs to Valhalla.

Original Submission


