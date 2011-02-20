from the it's-a-dirty-job-but-someone-really-has-to-do-it dept.
Dealing with dust: A back-to-the-moon dilemma - SpaceNews:
The next chapter in the U.S. human exploration of the moon, the Artemis Project, will dispatch crews there for extended periods of time, building upon Apollo's heritage. Between 1969 and the end of 1972, a dozen astronauts kicked up the powdery regolith, the topside dirt of the moon. But there's one flash back message from the Apollo moonwalkers worth heeding: the place is a Disneyland of dust.
[...] "I think dust is probably one of our greatest inhibitors to a nominal operation on the moon. I think that we can overcome other physiological or physical or mechanical problems except dust," said mission commander Eugene Cernan. "One of the most aggravating, restricting facets of lunar surface exploration is the dust and its adherence to everything no matter what kind of material, whether it be skin, suit material, metal, no matter what it be and its restrictive friction-like action to everything it gets on," said lunar module pilot and geologist, Harrison Schmitt.
Study groups and technologists are assessing ways to lessen the negative impact of lunar dust on the astronauts, their equipment, and surface operations.
NASA Report:
Daniel Winterhalter, et al. Lunar Dust and Its Impact on Human Exploration: A NASA Engineering and Safety Center (NESC) Workshop, NASA Technical Reports Server (Link: https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20205008219)
Related Stories
One small grain of moon dust, one giant leap for lunar studies:
"We're analyzing rocks from space, atom by atom," says Jennika Greer, the paper's first author and a PhD student at the Field Museum and University of Chicago. " It's the first time a lunar sample has been studied like this. We're using a technique many geologists haven't even heard of.
"We can apply this technique to samples no one has studied," Philipp Heck, a curator at the Field Museum, associate professor at the University of Chicago, and co-author of the paper, adds. "You're almost guaranteed to find something new or unexpected. This technique has such high sensitivity and resolution, you find things you wouldn't find otherwise and only use up a small bit of the sample."
The technique is called atom probe tomography (APT), and it's normally used by materials scientists working to improve industrial processes like making steel and nanowires. But its ability to analyze tiny amounts of materials makes it a good candidate for studying lunar samples. The Apollo 17 sample contains 111 kilograms (245 pounds) of lunar rocks and soil -- the grand scheme of things, not a whole lot, so researchers have to use it wisely. Greer's analysis only required one single grain of soil, about as wide as a human hair. In that tiny grain, she identified products of space weathering, pure iron, water and helium, that formed through the interactions of the lunar soil with the space environment. Extracting these precious resources from lunar soil could help future astronauts sustain their activities on the Moon.
To study the tiny grain, Greer used a focused beam of charged atoms to carve a tiny, super-sharp tip into its surface. This tip was only a few hundred atoms wide -- for comparison, a sheet of paper is hundreds of thousands of atoms thick. "We can use the expression nanocarpentry," says Philipp Heck. "Like a carpenter shapes wood, we do it at the nanoscale to minerals."
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday December 27, @08:39PM
Allow smokers into the astronaut program.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 27, @09:04PM (1 child)
When it gets too dusty on construction sites (and on dirt race tracks), the normal solution is to hose it down.
Now, where can we get that amount of water on the moon?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday December 27, @09:17PM
Just fetch yourself a nice ice asteroid, and set it down on the moon. Don't blame me if the moonflowers start blooming, and it turns into a jungle. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jzhy2CSPqpA [youtube.com]
