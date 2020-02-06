Leaked Documents Show How China’s Army of Paid Internet Trolls Helped Censor the Coronavirus:
As the coronavirus spread in China, the government stage-managed what appeared on the domestic internet to make the virus look less severe and the authorities more capable, according to thousands of leaked directives and other files.
This article is co-published with The New York Times.
In the early hours of Feb. 7, China’s powerful internet censors experienced an unfamiliar and deeply unsettling sensation. They felt they were losing control.
The news was spreading quickly that Li Wenliang, a doctor who had warned about a strange new viral outbreak only to be threatened by the police and accused of peddling rumors, had died of COVID-19. Grief and fury coursed through social media. To people at home and abroad, Li’s death showed the terrible cost of the Chinese government’s instinct to suppress inconvenient information.
Yet China’s censors decided to double down. Warning of the “unprecedented challenge” Li’s passing had posed and the “butterfly effect” it may have set off, officials got to work suppressing the inconvenient news and reclaiming the narrative, according to confidential directives sent to local propaganda workers and news outlets.
They ordered news websites not to issue push notifications alerting readers to his death. They told social platforms to gradually remove his name from trending topics pages. And they activated legions of fake online commenters to flood social sites with distracting chatter, stressing the need for discretion: “As commenters fight to guide public opinion, they must conceal their identity, avoid crude patriotism and sarcastic praise, and be sleek and silent in achieving results.”
The orders were among thousands of secret government directives and other documents that were reviewed by The New York Times and ProPublica. They lay bare in extraordinary detail the systems that helped the Chinese authorities shape online opinion during the pandemic.
At a time when digital media is deepening social divides in Western democracies, China is manipulating online discourse to enforce the Communist Party’s consensus. To stage-manage what appeared on the Chinese internet early this year, the authorities issued strict commands on the content and tone of news coverage, directed paid trolls to inundate social media with party-line blather and deployed security forces to muzzle unsanctioned voices.
(Score: 1) by HammeredGlass on Monday December 28, @04:30AM
In perpetuating their lies and cover stories.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday December 28, @04:38AM
What's really bad is that, despite the awfulness of China's attempted cover-up at the beginning of the pandemic and the other things detailed in this articls, they still handled the thing with far, far more competence than the US government, as well as many other governments (UK and Brazil come to mind).
The country that probably handled it the very best is Taiwan, which of course China has cut off from WHO membership and constantly threatens with invasion. But for Taiwan, it was probably an issue of basic survival: if they had handled it incompetently like we did, China would have used that as an excuse to invade, claiming that Taiwan needed their leadership to avoid catastrophe.