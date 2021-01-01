Log In

Log In

Create Account  |  Retrieve Password

Gift a Subscription
Why Gift

Where Did "Most Recent Journal Entries" Go?

posted by martyb on Sunday December 27, @01:59PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the pay-no-attention-to-the-man-behind-the-curtain dept.
Rehash

aristarchus writes:

Not an actual sub. If this had been an actual sub, there would be something here. But just noticing that the list of recent journal entries is gone from the front page?

Thanks for that, aristarchus!

We've got a problem:
Where did the "Most Recent Journal Entries" slashbox go?

I don't know what happened. And, of course, TheMightyBuzzard is on vacation for the week.

No code changes have been made recently. Hmmm.

Way back when, I had read Niklaus Wirth's Algorithms+Data Structures = Programs. Well, if it's not code, then maybe it's data? It's a longshot, but worth a look.

I looked in the DB. Found the most recent journal entry. Looked like a Cut-and-Paste of some HTML marketing blurb written in Portuguese. Lots and lots of raw HTML (with attributes) as well as many UNICODE characters. Updated journal entry manually in the DB to replace journal.article text with something benign.

No Joy. :(

FWIW, I also "bounced" the servers (varnishd on hydrogen and fluorine). Still no luck.

Current Workaround:
Use the site's search function to list the most recent journal entries:

Besides, I had nothing else to do first thing on a Sunday morning, right?

Original Submission


«  Solid State Battery in Toyota EV Expected 2021 - Others to Follow
Where Did "Most Recent Journal Entries" Go? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
Reply Moderator Help