Not an actual sub. If this had been an actual sub, there would be something here. But just noticing that the list of recent journal entries is gone from the front page?

Thanks for that, aristarchus!

We've got a problem:

Where did the "Most Recent Journal Entries" slashbox go?

I don't know what happened. And, of course, TheMightyBuzzard is on vacation for the week.

No code changes have been made recently. Hmmm.

Way back when, I had read Niklaus Wirth's Algorithms+Data Structures = Programs. Well, if it's not code, then maybe it's data? It's a longshot, but worth a look.

I looked in the DB. Found the most recent journal entry. Looked like a Cut-and-Paste of some HTML marketing blurb written in Portuguese. Lots and lots of raw HTML (with attributes) as well as many UNICODE characters. Updated journal entry manually in the DB to replace journal.article text with something benign.

No Joy. :(

FWIW, I also "bounced" the servers (varnishd on hydrogen and fluorine). Still no luck.

Current Workaround:

Use the site's search function to list the most recent journal entries:

Besides, I had nothing else to do first thing on a Sunday morning, right?