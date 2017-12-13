This plastics maker has big companies thirsting for its technology:
[...] a little-known plastics company set to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday has Wall Street salivating — thanks to technology being eyed by major companies like PepsiCo and Bacardi because it promises to turn plastic into dust.
[...] Their excitement centers on Danimer's efforts to help large companies make throwaway plastic items — straws, food containers, snack bags — more environmentally friendly. Danimer makes plastic pellets using canola oil instead of petrochemicals that promises to quickly decompose when met with bacteria from, say, a landfill or lake.
[...] Danimer-made plastics "need an incredible amount of bacteria to decompose," so the packaging can be shelf stable for years, the investor source said. "They showed us a Tide bottle they made that has been sitting on the shelf for 10 years."
Place Danimer packaging, though, in a landfill, or bury it outside and it will decompose in weeks without leaving microplastics behind.
[...] As Danimer grows, it could face pushback from the recycling industry because its bottles melt in heat, which makes them non-recyclable.
Danimer supporters argue that roughly 75 percent of plastic bottles now end up in bacteria-filled landfills, and that those that go to recycling centers will still not leave an environmental footprint since they will melt and disintegrate.
Still, the bottles threaten to muck up recycling efforts if not disposed of properly, critics said.
Our plastics problems are solved!!
When a pallet of these get leaked on in the warehouse...
Leaked on by what? If it works for a bottle of detergent, etc, then unless the leak is sewage/garbage/compost full of the necessary bacteria to cause it to decompose, I'm not sure what you're getting at...
as in "Take a leak"
just a little "tung and cheek" humor.
I don't get it. They already store liquid in the bottles so we know they won't melt when wet. Or are you saying that the warehouse is under a landfill and the leak is rich in the bacteria that can break the plastic down? Maybe they should discourage storing them in underground warehouses if that's the case.
...satisfying that "Thirst" is not as healthy as we are lead to believe.
" The bioplastics ... contributed more to ozone depletion than the traditional plastics, and required extensive land use."
Source: https://blogs.ei.columbia.edu/2017/12/13/the-truth-about-bioplastics/ [columbia.edu]
Not to mention the "mono culture" involved using Canola Oil, Corn, Sugar Cane or what have you.
https://www.challenge.org/knowledgeitems/the-dangers-of-monoculture-farming/ [challenge.org]
At least we are recognizing the problem.
Unfortunately, the article does nothing to give us any incite into how the tech works.
Well they did say, "Canola Oil and bacteria"
but also said...Merge with a "blank-check" company!?! WTF!
"Danimer Scientific on Oct. 5 said it planned to merge with blank-check company Live Oak Acquisition and take over its NYSE listing before the end of the year. In anticipation of that happening, investors have sent Live Oak’s stock up a massive 79 percent."
Quick buy, buy, buy.
Much better article with companies that have been tacking this problem already before blank-checked Danimer:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/05/this-plastic-bag-is-100-biodegradable-and-made-of-plants/ [weforum.org]
Heat! Like in a car in the summer? Don't leave your tide in your car! What a mess. A nice smelling mess but still a mess.