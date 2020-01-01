from the baby-steps dept.
Why you're hounded by pop-ups about cookies, and how they could go away:
If you've ever audibly groaned when a cookie pop-up takes over half your screen, we've got good news for you. A new law could help phase out the annoyances, which often deliver seemingly self-contradicting messages such as "We use cookies to make your experience better."
[...] The California attorney general is tasked with defining a browser setting that will let you automatically tell websites not to share or sell your data. By the time the new law comes into effect in 2023, major web browsers are expected to offer the setting as a privacy feature. At that point, companies will get to remove a button that says "Do not sell my personal information" from their websites if they honor the browser setting without splashing pop-ups across your screen asking you to opt back in to the sale of your data.
[...] The more recently approved law aims for something rare: privacy protection without constant interruption. It may sound small, but pop-ups are already indignities that slow down your workflow or, more likely, chip away at the joy of wasting time online. Pop-ups that simply annoy when they're meant to protect consumers add insult to injury.
[...] The new law, also supported by Mactaggart, updates the CCPA. The law doesn't ban cookie pop-ups, but it creates an incentive that advocates hope will make them far less common.
Companies have a choice. They can honor the browser setting, which will be a simple feature you can turn on or off to tell companies not to sell or share your data and stop asking you to opt back in via pop-ups or other requests. Or the companies have to display a button on their websites that says "Do not sell my personal information."
If companies take the first choice, "you're able to browse and know that the website is not selling your information," said Ashkan Soltani, a privacy expert who has worked with a group of like-minded technologists to develop a browser setting called the Global Privacy Control. Soltani and his colleagues hope California will adopt their setting as the standard in the state's privacy regulations.
[...] The law won't be enforced until 2023, but you'll see some benefit sooner. In the coming year, you can look forward to major web browsers rolling out settings that let you tell websites not to sell or share your data.
Some privacy-oriented browsers and browser extensions already offer this setting, including the Brave browser, the DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser and the EFF's Privacy Badger browser extension.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 29, @08:04AM
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 29, @08:06AM (1 child)
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 29, @08:18AM
