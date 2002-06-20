from the now-they-grow-on-trees dept.
World's first wooden satellite to be launched by Japan in 2023:
TOKYO -- Japanese logging company Sumitomo Forestry and Kyoto University are planting the seeds for a 2023 launch of the world's first satellite made out of wood.
The partners announced their intentions on Wednesday[, December 23], saying the aim was basic research and proof of concept.
EurAsian Times adds:
Outer space is filled with more than 23,000 known man-made fragments – from dead satellites to errant nuts and bolts – zipping around the planet, posing a threat to working satellites. Currently, there are around 2,500 active satellites orbiting the Earth.
The Japanese company's move assumes significance as it comes at a time when the nations are trying to build eco-friendly satellites to reduce space junk.
[...] The wood will burn up completely without releasing harmful substances into the atmosphere or raining debris on the ground when the wooden satellite will be plunging back to Earth after it de-orbits, the report claims. Debris anyway burns when it enters Earth's atmosphere.
The articles also point out that wood is transparent to electromagnetic radiation, allowing new designs with antenna locations inside the satellite.
Orbital Use Fees Proposed As the Most Effective Way to Solve the Space Junk Problem:
The most effective way to solve the space junk problem, according to a new study, is not to capture debris or deorbit old satellites: it's an international agreement to charge operators "orbital-use fees" for every satellite put into orbit.
Orbital use fees would also increase the long-run value of the space industry, said economist Matthew Burgess, a CIRES Fellow and co-author of the new paper. By reducing future satellite and debris collision risk, an annual fee rising to about $235,000 per satellite would quadruple the value of the satellite industry by 2040, he and his colleagues concluded in a paper published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
"Space is a common resource, but companies aren't accounting for the cost their satellites impose on other operators when they decide whether or not to launch," said Burgess, who is also an assistant professor in Environmental Studies and an affiliated faculty member in Economics at the University of Colorado Boulder. "We need a policy that lets satellite operators directly factor in the costs their launches impose on other operators."
