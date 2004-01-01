https://joemorrison.substack.com/p/openstreetmap-is-having-a-moment-dcc7eef1bb01
The first time I spoke with Jennings Anderson, I couldn't believe what he was telling me. I mean that genuinely — I did not believe him. He was a little incredulous about it himself. I felt like he was sharing an important secret with me that the world didn't yet know.
The open secret Jennings filled me in on is that OpenStreetMap (OSM) is now at the center of an unholy alliance of the world's largest and wealthiest technology companies. The most valuable companies in the world are treating OSM as critical infrastructure for some of the most-used software ever written.
The four companies in the inner circle— Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft— have a combined market capitalization of over six trillion dollars.¹ In almost every other setting, they are mortal enemies fighting expensive digital wars of attrition. Yet they now find themselves eagerly investing in and collaborating on OSM at an unprecedented scale (more on the scale later).
What likely started as a conversation in a British pub between grad students in 2004 has spiraled out of control into an invaluable, strategic, voluntarily-maintained data asset the wealthiest companies in the world can't afford to replicate.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 29, @10:28PM
Yet another reason for it. Large corporations are using open source software they didn't pay for, and are now using community built resources they don't pay for. Not to mention all the public infrastructure they use and don't pay for.
The least we can do is make sure our brothers and sisters aren't going hungry or dying from easily preventable health issues.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by FatPhil on Tuesday December 29, @10:57PM
I've got to admit, I do wish those contributions were under a licence where huge commercial entities attempting to make a profit from my work could be given a huge "fuck you". UBI would have covered the lunches out in weirder, less well cared for, parts of town when I was out mapping them, but in all honesty the mapping data was freely given to those who need to use mapping data for finding places - I don't need UBI to encourage me to keep doing this, just not to those who want to sell it on for profit. (Yes, CC has a licence just for this purpose, but I didn't get to chose the licence.)
(Score: 3, Funny) by EvilSS on Tuesday December 29, @11:03PM
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday December 29, @11:26PM
Let them make their profits. Just reclaim their derivative works to distribute freely as you wish.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Tuesday December 29, @10:50PM
All I know of OSM is that several years ago there were quite a few trolls making changes to and marking non-existing places in Open Street Maps. Like the outline of Bart Simpson peeing on a city in Russia labeled as a national park.