A study by 29 scientists from Finland, Italy, Switzerland, the US, France, Estonia and China published in 'Nature Geoscience' last week recorded observations from the remote Nepal Climate Observatory Pyramid station at 5,079m above sea level, a few kilometres from the summit.

"The concept of the Himalaya aerosol factory is that you need processes to form particles — the trees, the mountains, the wind," lead author Federico Bianchi from the University of Helsinki in Finland told TOI. So far, it had been assumed that there might be aerosols that high up but measurements have been extremely limited.

[...] So far, the general scientific consensus is that the cooling effect of aerosols has been able to partially counter the warming effect of greenhouse gases since the late 19th century. Dr Bianchi added, "This new source of particles can now be used in climate models for better climate change predictions and modelling future scenario."