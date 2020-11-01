Leonardo da Vinci's drawings have unique microbiomes, study finds:
Microbiomes are all the scientific rage, even in art conservation, where studying the microbial species that congregate on works of art may lead to new ways to slow down the deterioration of priceless aging artwork, as well as potentially unmask counterfeits. For instance, scientists have analyzed the microbes found on seven of Leonardo da Vinci's drawings, according to a recent paper published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology. And back in March, scientists at the J. Craig Venter Institute (JCVI) collected and analyzed swabs taken from centuries-old art in a private collection housed in Florence, Italy, and published their findings in the journal Microbial Ecology.
[...] Guadalupe Piñar and her team at the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna, Austria, collaborated with conservators from the Instituto Centrale per la Patologa degli Archivi e del Libro (ICPAL) for the microbiome analysis of the Leonardo da Vinci drawings. [...]
For this latest paper, Piñar's team turned to a third-generation sequencing method known as Nanopore, which uses protein nanopores embedded in a polymer membrane for sequencing. It comes with a portable, pocket-size sensing device, the MinION, making it ideal for cultural heritage studies. For the Leonardo drawings, Piñar et al. combined the Nanopore sequencing with a whole-genome-amplification protocol.
[...] Each drawing had its own unique microbiome—an "independent molecular profile or biological pedigree." But Piñar et al. were surprised to find that, overall, bacteria dominated fungi in the drawings' microbiomes, contradicting widespread belief that fungi would be more dominant, given their higher potential to colonize on paper-based works. The researchers detected no visible biodeterioration on the drawing, apart from foxing stains (small yellow-brown spots or blotches).
[...] The Austrian/Italian team was unable to conclude definitively whether any of the microbial contaminants date back to Leonardo's time. [...]
But Piñar insists that being able to track this kind of data is nonetheless highly valuable. "The sensitivity of the Nanopore sequencing method offers a great tool for the monitoring of objects of art. It allows the assessment of the microbiomes and the visualization of its variations due to detrimental situations," she said. "This can be used as a bio-archive of the objects' history, providing a kind of fingerprint for current and future comparisons."
