Dozens sue Amazon's Ring after camera hack leads to threats and racial slurs:
Dozens of people who say they were subjected to death threats, racial slurs, and blackmail after their in-home Ring smart cameras were hacked are suing the company over "horrific" invasions of privacy.
A new class action lawsuit, which combines a number of cases filed in recent years, alleges that lax security measures at Ring, which is owned by Amazon, allowed hackers to take over their devices. Ring provides home security in the form of smart cameras that are often installed on doorbells or inside people's homes.
[...] The suit outlines examples of hackers taking over Ring cameras, screaming obscenities, demanding ransoms, and threatening murder and sexual assault.
One Ring user says he was asked through his camera as he watched TV one night, "What are you watching?" Another alleges his children were addressed by an unknown hacker through the device, who commented on their basketball play and encouraged them to approach the camera.
In one case, an older woman at an assisted living facility was allegedly told "tonight you die" and sexually harassed through the camera. Due to the distress caused by the hack she ultimately had to move back in with her family, feeling unsafe in the facility where she once lived.
In another incident, a plaintiff who had purchased a Ring device to keep an eye on her four-year-old daughter with a history of seizures alleges that music from a horror film was played through her camera.
[...] Ring has not said who is behind the hacks, and victims say they still do not know who accessed their homes through the devices.
Repeatedly, Ring blamed victims for not using sufficiently strong passwords, the suit claims. It says Ring should have required users to establish complicated passwords when setting up the devices and implement two-factor authentication, which adds a second layer of security using a second form of identification, such as a phone number.
[...] The lawsuit also cites research from the Electronic Frontier Foundation and others that Ring violates user privacy by using a number of third-party trackers on its app.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 30, @01:41PM
Great choice of Dept. line!
Personally, I've never (knowingly) bought anything from Amazon. I will admit to buying online and getting an Amazon box--unknown to me, that seller chose to use Amazon for fulfillment. There are plenty of other sources*, and often they are cheaper than Amazon.
*As Bezos often says, when he is pretending to be a capitalist...instead of the wanna-be-monopolist he is.