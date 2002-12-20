from the mars-ho! dept.
Elon Musk will run into trouble setting up a Martian government, lawyers say:
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is steadfast in realizing his dreams of establishing a permanent colony on Mars, but any new government there will face immense legal challenges.
We got an early glimpse of what such a future society could look like, buried deep inside the user agreement for SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service.
“For services provided on Mars, or in transit to Mars via Starship or other colonization spacecraft, the parties recognize Mars as a free planet and that no Earth-based government has authority or sovereignty over Martian activities,” the terms of service read. “Accordingly, disputes will be settled through self-governing principles, established in good faith, at the time of Martian settlement.”
[...] Lawyers, however, have their doubts about SpaceX’s abilities to set up a Martian state. In fact, several told The Independent in a new story, what SpaceX has laid out in its Starlink user agreement isn’t radically different from space treaties that have been signed over the years.
[...] For instance, the 2020 Artemis accords stipulate that “outer space is not subject to national appropriation by claim of sovereignty, by means of use or occupation, or by any other means.”
[...] “[Musk] could be trying to lay some groundwork for offering up an independent constitution… just like he did for electric cars and reusable launch vehicles,” [Randy Segal, of the law firm Hogan Lovells] told The Independent. “Does it have any precedent or enforceability? The answer I’d say is clearly no; but if you say something enough, people might come around.”
SpaceX's 1st crewed Mars mission could launch as early as 2024, Elon Musk says:
Company founder and CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday (Dec. 1) that he's "highly confident" SpaceX will launch people toward the Red Planet in 2026, adding that the milestone could come as early as 2024 "if we get lucky."
Musk made the remarks during a webcast interview with Mathias Döpfner, CEO of the German media company Axel Springer SE. The two spoke at Axel Springer's Berlin headquarters as part of a ceremony honoring Musk, who won this year's Axel Springer Award.
"And then we want to try to send an uncrewed vehicle there in two years," Musk told Döpfner. (The two-year target intervals are dictated by orbital dynamics: Earth and Mars align favorably for interplanetary launches just once every 26 months.)
[...] The vehicle that will make these Mars trips is the 165-foot-tall (50 meters) Starship, which will launch from Earth atop a giant rocket known as Super Heavy. Both of these craft will be fully and rapidly reusable; Super Heavy will return to Earth for vertical touchdowns shortly after liftoff, and Starship will be able to fly from Earth orbit to Mars and back again many times, Musk has said. (Starship will be powerful enough to launch itself off both Mars and the moon, which have much weaker gravitational pulls than that of Earth.)
SpaceX is iterating toward the final Starship via a series of prototypes, the latest of which, SN8 ("Serial No. 8"), is gearing up for a big test flight. SpaceX aims to launch the three-engine SN8 to a target altitude of 9 miles (15 kilometers) this week, Musk said recently.
[...] The final Starship will sport six of SpaceX's powerful new Raptor engines, Musk has said. Super Heavy will sport about 30 Raptors.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 30, @06:42PM
Serious enough to commission a ~3 story high mural of a Mars-scape for one of the walls inside SpaceX Hawthorne plant...with a full size prototype carbon fiber landing leg sticking out of the wall. The foot of the landing leg is an inch or so above the floor, so you can step on it to experience the stiffness of the carbon fiber strut & brace (it doesn't deflect noticeably in the vertical direction...)
Searched for a pic, but it's a no-photos zone on the nickel tour (a couple of friends work there). It looks like the only way to see this impressive bit of high-tech-art is to get a tour.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Wednesday December 30, @06:43PM (8 children)
This is not a new dilemma, nor new legal territory. Nationals of a country have to obide by the laws of their home jurisdiction, due to being a citizen, as well as the laws of the local jurisdiction they are in. So in this case, a mars colony can set up their own laws, and the people visiting have to obide by them, as well as their national laws.
If you drive to the hotel shirtless in Thailand from the brothel where you screwed a 15yo, you have broken a law in the states, and have broken a law in Thailand. You can be prosecuted for both within their respective jurisdiction. An American can say "I'm a martian, I don't need to follow American law" all he wants. Unless he gives up his citizenship, he might as well be talking to a rocket booster.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 30, @06:53PM (2 children)
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday December 30, @07:15PM (1 child)
But then again, 15 martian years is like 15 * (687/365) ~= 28 and a quarter earth years. So you're probably safe on that count. Except for the shirtless part, in which case you should be wearing at least *something* else.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Wednesday December 30, @07:28PM
oh definitely - by law in thailand in addition to not driving shirtless, you also have to be wearing underwear - like even under your shorts. or at least that's what the hilton check-in lady told me. oh man was that a country with some ugly, ugly people.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 30, @07:17PM (2 children)
Your example merits discussion of the concept of JURISDICTION.
The law you quote of an American committing an AMERICAN crime for something in a foreign country is recent law, and very flawed at that as it ignores the centuries held concept of jurisdiction where one country cannot make laws that apply outside its borders. In Thailand, Thai laws apply. American laws do not. The idea that American laws apply everywhere in the world has no legal basis unless you accept that American citizens are property of the American government: slaves, essentially.
As a practical matter, you can only be held "responsible" for laws of a country once you are inside that country's borders. Again, because of jurisdiction.
Taking a step back, the only reason a particular place has a "legitimate" government is that it has a police force / military to impose its will on the population if need be and a military to keep other countries/governments out. It's all based on sufficient force to kill off your competition. Elon's Mars government will be "legitimate" only if he can FORCE other governments/countries to leave his ass alone. Nothing more.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Wednesday December 30, @07:24PM
If you have enough force to keep it, you ARE the law, whether it's an asteroid, the moon, or Mars.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Wednesday December 30, @07:35PM
I never said I agree with the law. It was literally passed because people were going abroad to fuck 12 year old girls - it let people go to jail for it when they came back home.
There are many laws that aren't ethical and are overstepping in authority. Having to wear clothes in public is a good example. They are passed because people want to make the world what their opinion of better is. It's why trumpers often call communist millenials nazis, while the starbucks kid with purple hair calls trumpers nazis - despite the two being on opposite ends of the spectrum and mortal enemies. they're confusing political and economic opinions with authoritarian violent enforcement.
but authoritarian violent enforcement is what lets you take a piece of earth which can't belong to anyone because it wasn't theirs to claim in the first place, be a country in the first place. So I guess why stop there.
(Score: 2) by oumuamua on Wednesday December 30, @06:59PM (1 child)
Precisely to get away from the economic systems or governments on Earth
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Wednesday December 30, @07:14PM
Do you really think a government set up by a corporation on Mars is going to be so much better than what we ended up with here? Now I miss that Canadian wonder Continuum.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday December 30, @07:12PM (1 child)
His intentions aren't the problem, so much as stating those intentions. In the normal course of things, Mars can be expected to make Martian law. Even if sixteen nations establish sixteen independent colonies scattered around the globe, Martians are going to cooperate with Martians when SHTF. (shit hits the fan) They'll have no choice. Help from earth may be months or years away, whereas the neighboring colony is minutes or hours away.
Also, in the normal course of things, Mars can be expected to rebel against unjust and/or unreasonable laws imposed by earth governments.
But, Musk is sticking his neck out unnecessarily when he tells earth up front that he is seeking independence before he ever puts a boot on the ground. One or more nations may well charge him with treason, if the UN doesn't charge him with something similar as well. He could even be guilty of a war crime or six, before any war is ever contemplated, FFS.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 30, @07:21PM
i agree. he shouldn't tell these parasites what he's doing.