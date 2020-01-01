Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

More Than 1.5 Billion Masks Believed to Have Entered Oceans in 2020

posted by requerdanos on Thursday December 31, @01:50AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the reduce-reuse-recycle dept.
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

More than 1.5 billion masks believed to have entered oceans in 2020:

For months, we've seen face masks in places they shouldn't be: storm drains, streets, beaches and parks.

Now, we're learning just how many could be flooding our oceans.

[...] OceansAsia launched a study to find the answer and recently shared its findings.

Of the estimated 52 billion masks manufactured globally in 2020, it's believed 1.56 billion will enter our oceans this year, resulting in an additional 4,680 to 6,240 metric tonnes of marine plastic pollution

[...] "The 1.56 billion face masks that have entered our oceans in 2020 are there for the long run. They will remain in the ocean for 450 years or more, and they'll break into smaller pieces."

[...] "That's important, we need to keep people safe, but at the same time that has a lasting impact on our environment, and we're seeing that on the beaches," said [Dr. Teale Phelps Bondaroff, director of research for OceansAsia].

The report asks people to wear reusable masks whenever possible, dispose of masks responsibly and reduce their overall consumption of single-use plastic.

Also in the report is a list of recommendations for governments to help prevent and control mask pollution.

Original Submission


«  Researchers Develop New Way to Break Reciprocity Law
More Than 1.5 Billion Masks Believed to Have Entered Oceans in 2020 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 31, @02:32AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 31, @02:32AM (#1093083)

    Alyssa Milano: "a mask will protect you more than an AR-15 will"

    My daughter: "you can shoot people before they get close"

    That's hundreds of yards of social distancing! My daughter gets it. Dead people don't cough and sneeze. If she were aiming an AR-15 at you, would you go in for the kiss?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 31, @02:33AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 31, @02:33AM (#1093085)

      Your daughter has the mental age of an average American adult. Congratulations!

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 31, @03:15AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 31, @03:15AM (#1093094)

        Whoosh!

        Real helpful there. Any more good ideas?

    • (Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday December 31, @03:18AM

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 31, @03:18AM (#1093095) Journal
      Will she give warning shots for a light case of acne? Asking for a friend.

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 31, @02:34AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 31, @02:34AM (#1093086)

    1.5 billion of everything ends up in the ocean. Yay humans.

  • (Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Thursday December 31, @02:52AM

    by Frosty Piss (4971) on Thursday December 31, @02:52AM (#1093093)

    Well... Now we know there’s no reasonable excuse for the fish and other sea life to not mask up.

(1)