Star Trek: James Doohan's Ashes Were Smuggled on to the International Space Station

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday December 31, @04:14AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the now-for-a-photon-torpedo-tube dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Star Trek: James Doohan's Ashes Were Smuggled on to the International Space Station - IGN:

The late James Doohan, who played Montgomery "Scotty" Scott on Star Trek: The Original Series, had his ashes secretly smuggled to the International Space Station in 2008 and is officially resting among the stars.

As reported by The Times, Richard Garriott - the creator of both the Ultima series and the term MMORPG - has revealed that he smuggled James Doohan's ashes aboard the ISS in 2008 during a 12-day, $30 million mission as a private astronaut.

"His family were very pleased that the ashes made it up there but we were all disappointed we didn't get to talk about it publicly for so long. Now enough time has passed that we can," he told The Times.

Original Submission


