The system transitions by passing through a mixture of the excited state and ground state, a quantum phenomenon known as superposition. But sometimes, when the connection exceeds a certain threshold, this superposition will shift toward a specific value of the mixture and tend to stay at that state until it moves to the ground unannounced. In that special case, "this probabilistic quantum jump cannot be predicted and reversed midflight," explains Parveen Kumar, a postdoctoral researcher at the Weizmann Institute and co-author of the most recent study. In other words, even jumps for which timing was initially predictable would be followed by inherently unpredictable ones.

But there is yet more nuance when examining the originally catchable jumps. Snizhko says that even these possess an unpredictable element. A catchable quantum jump will always proceed on a "trajectory" through the superposition of the excited and ground states, but there can be no guarantee that the jump will ever finish. "At each point in the trajectory, there is a probability that the jump continues and a probability that it is projected back to the ground state," Snizhko says. "So the jump may start happening and then abruptly get canceled. The trajectory is totally deterministic—but whether the system will complete the trajectory or not is unpredictable."

This behavior appeared in the Yale experiment's results. The scientists behind that work called such catchable jumps "islands of predictability in a sea of uncertainty." Ricardo Gutiérrez-Jáuregui, a postdoctoral researcher at Columbia University and one of the authors of the corresponding study, notes that "the beauty of that work was to show that in the absence of clicks, the system followed a predetermined path to reach the excited state in a short but nonzero time. The device, however, still has a chance to 'click' as the system transitions through this path, thus interrupting its transition."

[...] "In the end, our experiment worked, and from it one can infer that quantum jumps are random and discrete," Minev says. "Yet on a finer timescale, their evolution is coherent and continuous. These two seemingly opposed viewpoints coexist."