Now that humanity has a decent shot at sending people to Mars, it's as good a time as any to think about the kinds of lifestyle challenges the Red Planet will pose. For instance, time itself will have to change in a significant way. As this new video from YouTube channel RealLifeLore explains, people will have to rethink what a "year" or "day" means to them. (Kind of like what happened in 2020.)

[...] These changes result in the Martian day (or Sol) being slightly longer than Earth's, at 24 hours and 37 minutes. Mars' year being much longer, at 687 Earth days. However, a "second" is equal on both planets; a second defined as a particular number of radiation cycles of a cesium-133 atom, which remains unchanged anywhere in the universe. But they still end up requiring different senses of how long a "day" or "year" is.