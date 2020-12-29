Vybe Together, an app that allowed people to arrange and attend parties that might violate Covid-19 safety protocols, has been taken down from Apple's App Store, and TikTok confirmed it removed the account for violating community guidelines about virus misinformation.

The app used its Instagram account, which remains online, to explain why it disappeared from iPhones and iPads: "App Store took us down!!! We will be back!!"

The Instagram account suggests using the app to "Find your vybe. Local wine nights, beer pong games and dancing in an apartment near you." The app's slogan is "Get your rebel on. Get your party on."

Neither Vybe Together nor Apple (AAPL) immediately responded to requests for comment, but TikTok confirmed it was removed for violating community guidelines designed to counter misinformation about Covid. It said that Vybe Together had 139 followers, 3 videos, and was not advertising on TikTok. The action against the app was first reported by The Verge.