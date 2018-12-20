The surface of the moon is a galactic time capsule:
You wouldn't know it by looking at it, but the moon is a time capsule.
Its surface has been completely exposed to vacuum for almost 4.5 billion years; meanwhile, it has been soaked by particles from the sun and beyond the solar system. Those particles remain, buried under the lunar surface, providing a detailed record of the history of our solar system and even our entire galaxy.
It's all right there. We just need to dig it up.
[...] Humans have collected lunar samples before: NASA's six landed Apollo missions in the 1960s and '70s each brought back souvenirs, and China's Chang'e 5 lander carried home the first fresh moon rocks in decades earlier this month.
But it's not enough to piece together the big-picture history scientists are looking for. According to a paper posted to the preprint server arXiv in November, we need more moon rock. We need to dig down at least a meter and collect samples from [as] many locations as possible, in order to reliably use the moon as a record-keeper of these solar and galactic events.
It's a good thing that NASA and other space agencies want to build long-term habitats on the moon — we'll need those facilities to start studying lunar dirt in more detail and unlock the history of our solar system and our passage through the galaxy.
China recovers Chang'e-5 moon samples after complex 23-day mission:
China has recovered precious lunar samples after a successful reentry and landing of the Chang'e-5 return capsule.
The roughly 300-kilogram Chang'e-5 return capsule performed a ballistic skip reentry at 12:33 p.m. Eastern Dec. 16, effectively bouncing off the atmosphere over the Arabian Sea before reentry.
The capsule containing around 2 kilograms of drilled and scooped lunar material landed in the grasslands of Siziwang Banner at 12:59 p.m. Recovery vehicles located the capsule shortly after.