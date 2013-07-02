China clamps down in hidden hunt for coronavirus origins
MOJIANG, China (AP) — Deep in the lush mountain valleys of southern China lies the entrance to a mine shaft that once harbored bats with the closest known relative of the COVID-19 virus.
The area is of intense scientific interest because it may hold clues to the origins of the coronavirus that has killed more than 1.7 million people worldwide. Yet for scientists and journalists, it has become a black hole of no information because of political sensitivity and secrecy.
A bat research team visiting recently managed to take samples but had them confiscated, two people familiar with the matter said. Specialists in coronaviruses have been ordered not to speak to the press. And a team of Associated Press journalists was tailed by plainclothes police in multiple cars who blocked access to roads and sites in late November.
More than a year since the first known person was infected with the coronavirus, an AP investigation shows the Chinese government is strictly controlling all research into its origins, clamping down on some while actively promoting fringe theories that it could have come from outside China.
"Picking Quarrels & Provoking Trouble" - China Slams Journalist With 4 Years in Jail Over COVID Reporting
"Picking Quarrels & Provoking Trouble" - China Slams Journalist With 4 Years In Jail Over COVID Reporting:
At the beginning of the pandemic, the Communist Party filled the airwaves with positive headlines about how well it was mitigating the virus' spread. The Chinese government also went on a censoring spree, removing online content posted by journalists or citizen-journalist who reported firsthand accounts of the public health crisis unfolding in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of COVID-19. The government even went to the extent of detaining people who reported on the crisis, alleging they were spreading lies.
Citizen journalist Zhang Zhan is the first known person to be handed a four-year jail term for her reporting in Wuhan.
Zhan provided firsthand accounts of overcrowded hospitals and empty streets that challenged the government's official narrative.
She was convicted on Monday at the Shanghai Pudong New Area People's Court for "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," according to Reuters.
The verdict is a warning to all journalists in the country that the communist government is coming after those who exposed their shortcomings during the initial months of the virus outbreak. More importantly, Zhan's case shows the government has a zero-tolerance policy for critics.
"You have not converted a man because you have silenced him."
-- John Morley, 1st Viscount Morley of Blackburn.(link)
https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/media-private-ccp-dinners-trips/ [thenationalpulse.com]
Your source is not credible [mediabiasfactcheck.com].
This is either not bad, or even worse, depending how you look at it. It's not some china covid conspiracy. They do this shit with literally everything. Surprise, a bunch of tyrant oppressive dictators are controlling information and oppressing free journalism. They've been doing that for a hundred years with anything and everything. The story though is just spinning propaganda.
China is throwing reporters in jail for writing shit they don't pre-approve. Zhan's case does show they have a zero-tolerance policy for critics. Critics of literally everything, always had this policy, and it's got zero to do with covid.
In unrelated news: "Late last week, the President and his Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott "Coal Belchin'" Pruitt quietly fired half of the 18-member Board of Scientific Counselors, a panel that evaluates research done by EPA scientists to help government regulators create the rules that protect clean air, water and soil, among many other things"
And yet, this thread will soon be filled with posts by rabid chinese nationals or CCP astroturfers who will defend the chinese governement, try to deflect blame, say that the same or worse is happening in the US, etc etc.
There's a reason why tyrants rule: It's because no matter how cruel, ruthless, heartless, monstruous they are, there is always someone defending them regardless.
It's because they're stickin' it to the Man. Like 75mill voters believed Trump was shoving those elite prick's faces in the dirt. Hell yeah! *rolls coal*
They invented everything under the sun, and bunch other stuff, too.
Of course, all except covid-19.
Coming soon - covid-23.
Now available at a university near YOU! Check out all the American universities filled with Chinese professors, staff and students. Come get your 3rd world education at 1st world prices.
