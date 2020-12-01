Activist hedge fund advises Intel to outsource CPU manufacturing
Activist hedge fund Third Point has taken a stake of nearly $1 billion in Intel and called on the chipmaker to consider shedding its manufacturing operations, throwing a core part of its strategy into question.
The firm with $15 billion in assets run by Daniel Loeb made a number of demands in a letter sent to Intel's chairman Omar Ishrak on Tuesday and seen by the Financial Times.
In the letter, Mr Loeb said that Intel was "once the gold standard for innovative microprocessor manufacturing" but had fallen behind manufacturing competitors in East Asia such as TSMC and Samsung.
[...] Bob Swan, [Intel's] chief executive, has indicated that he will decide early next year whether Intel should outsource a significant part of its most advanced manufacturing, or even get out of leading-edge production altogether, after a series of slips.
It has already been reported that TSMC may manufacture products such as high performance GPUs and Atom and Xeon CPUs for Intel.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 01, @02:21PM
Finally, somebody takes the heat off civil servants.
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Friday January 01, @02:26PM
The whole moronic part about the endless outsourcing push, is that eventually, those companies that do the work learn enough that they don't need your IP.
I correct negative partisan mods daily. You should too.