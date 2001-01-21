from the next-next-I-agree dept.
Brexit deal mentions Netscape browser and Mozilla Mail:
References to decades-old computer software are included in the new Brexit agreement, including a description of Netscape Communicator and Mozilla Mail as being "modern" services.
Experts believe officials must have copied and pasted chunks of text from old legislation into the document.
The references are on page 921 of the trade deal, in a section on encryption technology.
[...] The document also recommends using 1024-bit RSA encryption and the SHA-1 hashing algorithm, which are both outdated and vulnerable to cyber-attacks.
"It's clear that something is amiss in the drafting of this treaty, and we'd go so far as to venture the opinion that a tired civil servant simply cut-and-pasted from a late-1990s security document," news site Hackaday commented.
[...] The Brexit negotiations finally ended on Christmas Eve, with a deal which was more than 1,200 pages long.
It's possible that not everyone actually bothers to read giant text documents before agreeing to them.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Saturday January 02, @08:52AM (1 child)
The Brexit document is just a EULA for the UK.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 02, @09:29AM
Dodgy Dossier from the Bush Lapdog, Boris Blair? Or Tony Johnson? Too back about that Wikileaks bloque!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 02, @09:43AM (1 child)
The broken Conservative party copy pasted last year's exam into this year's test. What what! Oi oi oi! Come on lads over the top!!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday January 02, @09:57AM
</pedantic>
