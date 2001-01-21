from the stand-on-the-shoulders-of-giants dept.
A new mandate highlights costs, benefits of making all scientific articles free to read:
In 2018, a group of mostly European funders sent shock waves through the world of scientific publishing by proposing an unprecedented rule: The scientists they funded would be required to make journal articles developed with their support immediately free to read when published.
The new requirement, which takes effect starting this month, seeks to upend decades of tradition in scientific publishing, whereby scientists publish their research in journals for free and publishers make money by charging universities and other institutions for subscriptions. Advocates of the new scheme, called Plan S (the “S” stands for the intended “shock” to the status quo), hope to destroy subscription paywalls and speed scientific progress by allowing findings to be shared more freely. It’s part of a larger shift in scientific communication that began more than 20 years ago and has recently picked up steam.
Scientists have several ways to comply with Plan S, including by paying publishers a fee to make an article freely available on a journal website, or depositing the article in a free public repository where anyone can download it. The mandate is the first by an international coalition of funders, which now includes 17 agencies and six foundations, including the Wellcome Trust and Howard Hughes Medical Institute, two of the world’s largest funders of biomedical research.
[...] Other recent developments point to growing support for open access. In 2017, for the first time, the majority of new papers across all scholarly disciplines, most of them in the sciences, were published open access, according to the Curtin Open Knowledge Initiative. More recently, most major publishers removed paywalls from articles about COVID-19 last year in an attempt to speed development of vaccines and treatments.
Despite these and other signs of momentum, some publishing specialists say Plan S and other open-access measures could be financially stressful and ultimately unsustainable for publishers and the research institutions and authors who foot the bill.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 02, @01:58PM
It depends if it's good or bad. Most universities had already subscriptions to these publications. So the only people that didn't have access would be non-research domains or private sector or whatever. But even in these cases, you could get access via local university library.
The good of the old model is that it was free to public things. The bad of the open access is that it costs money to publish things.
In the old model, if you were independent, you would have to get access to journals at the library. But with online access, this "inconvenience" doesn't really exist anymore. So now if you want to publish your results as independent, you have to pay. So, if anything, open access made it more difficult for an *organized* person to have access to these journals (ie. publish and read). For the layman (or anyone not in the field), it doesn't matter, since they don't understand most of what's in them anyway.
So Open Access is mostly meh. Someone pays, but now it's the contributor not the user.
Maybe it's good for the poorer institutions in the 3rd world that can't afford the fees in the first place?
OA has been good at the scamming journals though.
(Score: 2) by leon_the_cat on Saturday January 02, @02:07PM
I'm hoping it is!