Google's Wing warns new drone laws 'may have unintended consequences' for privacy:
This past week, the US government made the single biggest, most impactful set of changes to drone law we've yet seen — ruling that almost every drone in US airspace will need to broadcast their locations, as well as the location of their pilots, in order to "address safety, national security, and law enforcement concerns regarding the further integration of these aircraft into the airspace of the United States".
Google (technically, Alphabet) isn't too happy about those new rules, as it turns out. The company's drone delivery subsidiary Wing wrote a somewhat fearmongering post (via Reuters)... which argues that the FAA's decision to have drones broadcast their location might let observers track your movements, figuring out where you go, where you live, and where and when you receive packages, among other examples.
"American communities would not accept this type of surveillance of their deliveries or taxi trips on the road. They should not accept it in the sky," Wing argues.
With that kind of language, you might think Wing is arguing that drones shouldn't broadcast their location, yes? Amusingly, no: the Alphabet subsidiary just wishes they'd send it through the internet instead of broadcasting it locally.
FAA finally sets rules for piloting small drones:
After months of uncertainty, corporations and hobbyists alike finally have a set of drone guidelines from the Federal Aviation Administration. The final rules are a step back from some proposed restrictions, as they will allow flights over crowds and some nighttime operations. But all drones weighing over 0.25kg (0.55lb) will need to have a unique Remote ID, as will smaller drones that are flown over crowds.
One proposal that didn't make the final cut would have required Remote ID to connect over the Internet to a location-tracking database so drone operations could be monitored in real time by the FAA (and law enforcement). The FAA believes that Remote ID, which will locally transmit the location of both drone and "control stations," meets the needs of national security and law enforcement.
"These final rules carefully address safety, security and privacy concerns while advancing opportunities for innovation and utilization of drone technology," said US Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao in a press release.
Also see what Google's Wing had to say about the rules and their effect on your privacy.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Sunday January 03, @07:17PM (6 children)
Probably was the 250g weight limit, but not too wrong of a statement.
I built a nice 220 ish gram drone after that limit was imposed a couple years back. I believe as the props are bare and exposed its not technically in compliance anymore but someone out there probably has bolt on shrouds or whatever.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday January 03, @07:32PM
Either that, or Google doesn't like it when they're not the only one doing the tracking.
(Score: 2, Informative) by fakefuck39 on Sunday January 03, @09:33PM (4 children)
Very clear amazon isn't going for a quarter of a kilo with this thing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MR9PoBAssw0 [youtube.com]
Let's not forget the FAA is going to require home drone operators, like your kids in the backyard, to take a test, register their toy drone, and get a license - they're releasing the I guess soon. https://uavcoach.com/hobbyist-knowledge-test/ [uavcoach.com]
So this is crazy territory here. It's literally like the DMV requiring a license and registration, and exam for your kid's toy car. I can't in my mind see a reason for this for home use (class E airspace, which is by definition uncontrolled (which means no air traffic control).
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Monday January 04, @05:55PM (3 children)
Toy care aren't allowed to endanger the public highways.
Toy planes aren't allowed to endanger the public airspace.
Airspace Classification [faa.gov]
Seems like you may need to study for that test!
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Monday January 04, @06:18PM (2 children)
Nah, no kids, no need for the test. You're correct and I'm wrong about the name. I did not mean Class E. I meant the uncontrolled airspace that's your backyard, where the personal drone flies. I don't know what that's classified as, I thought it was E. Maybe it's G or something else altogether. Name being wrong, the point stands.
Let's replace Class E with "as far up as I can throw a ball in my backyard." Point being, wtf is the FAA doing trying to regulate that. It's literally like the DMV regulating lego racers. Agencies are power hungry and will keep grabbing more authority till they're stopped. Next they'll be requiring a volleyball license because it's in their airspace.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Monday January 04, @06:24PM (1 child)
If someone drives a lego racer on a public road then they are subject to regulation.
If someone operates a drone in the public airspace then they are subject to regulation.
They're doing their job.
You realize that a rule saying everything's kosher up to 400' would ALSO be regulation, right?
(Score: 1, Troll) by fakefuck39 on Monday January 04, @06:49PM
that's a strawman. I'm not driving anything on the road, and I'm not flying my drone at an airport.
do you need an exam or a license from the DMV for a lego racer? No, you do not. Just because you could do something with an item does not mean every possible agency involved needs to test and license you.
And your last line is just a complete joke. You do not need regulation to make something ok. Do you have a rule saying you can eat apples? Regulation is restrictive. Anything not covered by regulation is allowed. So in your example, there could be a regulation for driving lego racers on the public road. That does not mean regulate lego racers just in case someone does that.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by looorg on Sunday January 03, @07:22PM (5 children)
But Google already knows all those things, don't they like the competition or something? Very un-American of them.
The American communities should just accept the kind of ad-sense surveillance that Google offers on all their online activities ... and like it ... like God intended it to be!
Should I assume there will be some website(s) around soon then, possibly with a Google-map in the background. Tracking all the drones live and in near real-time.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 03, @07:34PM (2 children)
Since the drones will be using ADS-B, there's already a site where you can watch ADS-B traffic online: https://globe.adsbexchange.com/ [adsbexchange.com]
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday January 03, @07:42PM (1 child)
I guess if you could filter it to only show drones, but yes it was something like that I wanted. Also then being able to track whom the drone belongs to, where it is dropping off at, where it came from etc. So all your shopping privacy is completely obliterated.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @01:46AM
> where it came from
Well, those discreet packages probably don't give away the real name of the sender...
(Score: 1, Redundant) by fakefuck39 on Sunday January 03, @10:10PM
Most drones fly in Class E airspace, which is uncontrolled. I believe that's 400' up from roof or ground. As far as I'm aware, it's only controlled airspace that does flight tracker type stuff.
Conspiracy theory here, but since 2007 it really looks like the FAA has been looking to expand its authority, even getting smacked down in court in 2015.
But this is going to go down in flames. Why? Emotions of crying mothers pass all kinds of weird shit. So when there's an online map of where the kids are flying drones, and it's discovered a few were kidnapped and fucked using this map, it'll be shut down. Replaced by trackers on little kids, so if kidnapped, the cops can find them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @11:44PM
Slashdot had some interesting comments on this.
by marcle ( 1575627 ) on Thursday December 31, 2020 @08:53PM (#60883844)
"Internet-based tracking would basically lock hobbyists out. Who can afford a dedicated cell subscription just to fly a small drone on the weekends?
The broadcast option makes a small tracking device affordable. Requiring an internet connection means that only deep-pocketed corporations will be able to fly drones.
The original version of the rules was changed from required internet access to broadcast-based for exactly this reason. Alphabet is trying to change it back."
by Tailhook ( 98486 ) on Thursday December 31, 2020 @09:10PM (#60883876)
"They're arguing against essentially the same identification requirements as traditional commercial aircraft.
And yes, I believe you are correct as to their motives. They'll cut a vertically integrated sweetheart deal with every cell operator in the US while competitors are left to foot a painful communications bill."
and as by Aighearach ( 97333 ) on Friday January 01, 2021 @09:09PM (#60886130) Homepage points out
"I know there is no cost. For business use you want the extra electronics anyway, you're tracking it yourself either way.
It is only the hobbyists who incur any extra cost."
https://yro.slashdot.org/story/21/01/01/0138224/alphabet-unit-wing-blasts-new-us-drone-id-rule-citing-privacy [slashdot.org]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday January 03, @08:18PM
Must be some reverse psychology deal or something.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by shortscreen on Sunday January 03, @09:51PM (6 children)
Some people are already buying cars that track them, phones that track them, apps that track them, cameras that watch them, and microphones that listen to them. They even voluntarily use goog services. So what does it mean when goog suggests that Americans "would not accept this"? The specific examples of deliveries and taxi rides are also subject to automated license plate readers.
Goog was probably already planning to transmit this info over the internet, so broadcasting it locally would just be an extra expense for them.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MostCynical on Sunday January 03, @10:07PM (5 children)
the radio transmitter for internet feed is far larger and more complicated than the "local" transmitter.
the issue is more likely the inability to "scrape" as easily, whereas gathering the data from the internet is what google *does*
Books are a poor substitute for female companionship, but they are easier to find. P Rothfuss “The Wise Man's Fear"
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Sunday January 03, @10:13PM (4 children)
I may be thinking of something else here or missing your point, but a cell chip is tiny, and phones work just fine for the first couple of thousand feet up. It wouldn't even need to use much battery - just power up every minute, broadcast the location, and go back to sleep.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @12:20PM (3 children)
That does nothing at all for collision avoidance, which is the point of systems like ADS-B, and their proposed rules would also require you to get a cellphone account for your kids' $8 toy helicopter. The sim card alone will cost you $10.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Monday January 04, @12:47PM (2 children)
I am talking about class E uncontrolled airspace. Collision avoidance of a drone flying in my backyard, 10ft about my head? Of what, the drone with a beach ball? lol.
My kid would already have a cell phone, as would I, and I've literally never paid for a sim card in my life. Literally every carrier gives them away free. In addition, you don't need a sim card or account to broadcast a location to any tower. That is already used by the 911 service.
So, incorrect on every point.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday January 05, @04:46AM (1 child)
The rules apply in all airspace - there is no 'backyard' exemption.
Did you pay for data on any of those sim cards, once they were activated?
Not every child needs a cell phone, not every parent wants every child to have a cell phone.
Books are a poor substitute for female companionship, but they are easier to find. P Rothfuss “The Wise Man's Fear"
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday January 05, @12:21PM
repeat after me, or just read it again in the post you're replying to: you do not need a sim card, or an activated sim card, to send your position to a tower. to test, pull your sim card out and dial 911 on your cell phone. do you not understand something here? i bet you understand it fine and are just being purposely dense.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 03, @11:41PM (1 child)
I was going to mod some of this up, but since we fixed the database, we have lost modpoints?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @01:50AM
My mod points came back, at my usual time. So (hopefully) things will work back to normal.
I also notice that the box on the right side of home page that shows storied that have recently left the bottom is missing a few days. Those may be gone forever?
Big thanks to TMB for sorting things out! Will be interesting to hear details once he recovers from the nap he left for (as noted on the IRC chat).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @12:08AM (1 child)
Since when has Google cared about users personal privacy, if ever? Google just wants more drone location traffic forced through their maps api.
Google is no champion of privacy. The last sentence accurately exposes their motives:
"...the Alphabet subsidiary just wishes they'd send it through the internet instead of broadcasting it locally"
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday January 04, @01:58AM
They're clearly attempting to bamboozle rather than persuade.
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @03:18AM
Then only peeping-toms will use them.
