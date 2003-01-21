Composite Fuselages: How They Changed The Airline Industry:
From wood to metal, fuselages have gone through several developments over the last century. There is now a focus on the use of composites in this field, with some of the most popular plane manufacturers turning to these materials. As a result, the commercial aircraft industry has been going through a revolution.
[...] Composite materials are not as heavy as traditional structures such as aluminum. Moreover, they do not fatigue or corrode due to external factors.
[...] There are not only weight savings to be had. Another benefit is that composite structures can mold into any shape. Therefore, Boeing made the fuselage of the 787 as multiple barrel pieces, instead of several smaller aluminum panels that need to be eventually connected.
[...] CFRP components are initially more expensive to produce than standard metallic parts. However, they can save airlines expenditure on future maintenance. For instance, Airbus shares that an A350 requires 50% fewer structure maintenance tasks. Additionally, the threshold for airframe checks for the plane is at 12 years while the timeframe for the A380 is just eight.
Ultimately, along with the tougher and stronger fuselage, the reduction in weight helps airlines to carry more people on board while burning less fuel and flying father[sic]. In an age when every penny counts for carriers, there are considerable advantages with composite materials.
[Ed Note - The originally-linked story was a reprint of a story from the Simple Flying website. We have updated the source link accordingly. Thank you to MrGuy for pointing this out. - Fnord666]
Keep up being a link farm.
Speaking of farms - you're not one of us more-equal animals. Get back in the pen, unless you want to go in the frying pan.
Good call. Here's the authors bio:
Good call. Here's the authors bio:
Obviously whoever edited the bio doesn't have Western English as their first language.
Here's how they describe themselves
SoylentNews is social media. Says so right in the slogan. Soylentnews is people, not tech.
Anonymous trolls should determine witch articles get posted.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by barbara hudson on Monday January 04, @03:26AM (11 children)
Water causes composites to delaminates. This has been an issue with the composite joint on the hump of the 747 when cracks develop. It's not immediate, but it does weaken over time through excess humidity.
SoylentNews is social media. Says so right in the slogan. Soylentnews is people, not tech.
And, carbon fiber disintegrates in an impact. The car disintegrating in this video is carbon fiber:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fuRRLkc4qUo [youtube.com]
There was a carbon fiber kit plane (can't recall the name; I believe it was a French design) where the designer added a layer of aramid (kevlar) to keep the pieces from flying apart (he felt it would improve survivability, but probably just reduced the size of the debris field.
Curious if the 787/A350 can survive a gear up landing.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Monday January 04, @04:11AM (2 children)
SoylentNews is social media. Says so right in the slogan. Soylentnews is people, not tech.
Yeah, but if the stuff is so cheap, it's better to write it off and run the carcass through the shredder.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
Composites are more expensive than aluminum alloys. Their only advantages are lighter weight and longer potential air-frame life. Aluminum hulls are only rated for so many take-off/landing cycles due to fatigue cracking.
So the fairing went west, but the driver's cell stayed intact. It's almost as if those two components were designed to different criteria.
Protip: with enough impact, everything disintegrates in an impact.
Protip: with enough impact, everything disintegrates in an impact.
But what can you expect from an Indian link farm?
But what can you expect from an Indian link farm?
SoylentNews is social media. Says so right in the slogan. Soylentnews is people, not tech.
Not all composites are laminated onto something. Nor are all composites water permeable. Composites include common items like motorcycle helmets and fairings, many automotive body parts, protective caps in composite toe shoes, and much more. All of those items are waterproof, or very nearly so.
Maybe you're thinking of other composites, such as particle board and plywood? Oh, not all plywoods are created equally, either. Marine grade plywood is much more durable in harsh environments than any of the cheap stuff you find at your local lumberyard.
#lockhimup #notmypresident #resistance #impeachhimnow #walkaway
I think there's a bit of lamination in the airplanes discussed - for example, gluing fuselage components together - which yield the opportunity for delamination.
If nothing else the metallic mesh layer that provides lightning protection is laminated on, but every carbon fiber air-frame I've ever heard of is laminated. I don't know about current formulas but some of the early ones weren't water proof and/or had other problems.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Monday January 04, @07:12PM
A small crack, a bit of humidity, and stet will deteriorate. It's the same as how water molecules get into a small crack in glass and, over time, will detach atoms from the glass, no temperature change needed. Eventually you get a visible crack that will keep growing until you drill the ends and chamfer them. Pretty much how you stop cracks from growing in metal fuselages, etc. They're not going to take an airliner out of service for a 10" crack in the skin.
SoylentNews is social media. Says so right in the slogan. Soylentnews is people, not tech.
TFA is from "newsakmi", which appears to be an aggregator for posts listed elsewhere. "News from the people, for the people."
This article was posted there by someone with the following bio: " Specialised for the Food and drinks products, She had an experience of around 7 years in food Industry, Linda is supporting News AKMI from last 3 years, and providing us the knowledgeable articles on Food and Drinks." Food and Drinks expertise isn't really relevant here.
The article does include a "Source Link." This is a massive misnomer - it's not a source that the article comments on (like, for example, the clear links to TFA we have here). It's the actual article that this author has stolen wholesale and reposted under their own name on a different site.
The actual article, written by an actual journalist with actual expertise in airline matters, lives here if anyone cases. https://simpleflying.com/composite-fuselages/ [simpleflying.com]
Composites fatigue and fail from external factors, same as any other materials. Water exposure can cause delamination, overstress can cause catastrophic failures, pilot error,turbulence, heating/freezing cycles, stress fractures, impacts, turbulence, control failure (it's caused composite rudders and elevators to snap in two or break away), missile strikes.
These are all external factors.
Simpleflying even uses the same CMS templates as NewsAKMI.
SoylentNews is social media. Says so right in the slogan. Soylentnews is people, not tech.
Still a hell of a lot better than aluminum [airwaysmag.com].
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by slinches on Monday January 04, @04:50PM (3 children)
That event wasn't due to some new unexpected behavior of aluminum. Fatigue properties of the materials being used were well understood at the time. That incident happened because there was a miscommunication of what the capability of the aircraft was, which could happen just as easily with a composite airframe.
Fundamentally, the safety of aircraft is more a function of the competence, integrity and diligence of the engineers, operators and technicians who design, build, operate and maintain them than what material they are made from.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday January 04, @05:18PM (2 children)
Both are a calculated risk. So far the numbers favor composites for the most part. In another 20 years we will see how well they age by counting the number of 40 year old composite airplanes still in service.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by slinches on Monday January 04, @05:52PM (1 child)
You missed the point. Aircraft are designed to specific service life and safety standards. So the number of composite aircraft that are still in operation after 40 years will depend on their use and maintenance just like the aluminum ones. The only caveat is how well the material behavior is understood. If the composite ones do end up lasting longer, it means that the material capabilities were underestimated and they should have been able to make the planes lighter and save more fuel.
New materials improve performance, not safety.
New materials improve performance, not safety.
SoylentNews is social media. Says so right in the slogan. Soylentnews is people, not tech.
While you have a valid point, I think linking to the article here is not supporting anything. I'd be surprised to find anyone here is not using an ad blocker. If anything, this Linda who cut and paste her content to get ad revenue is paying for the bandwidth and egress all of us are using, and getting no revenue from it since we don't see her ads. So if anything, posting this plagiarized version is punishment for her, not support.
On the second point - there are many real journalists who report on stuff they know nothing about, even on mainstream, and report badly. She's not even a journalist - she sounds like a drunk fat lady, with her specialty being not the study of food and drink, but the consuming of food and drink.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Monday January 04, @07:21PM
SoylentNews is social media. Says so right in the slogan. Soylentnews is people, not tech.
(Score: 2) by Fnord666 on Monday January 04, @02:27PM
Thank you for pointing this out. We occasionally miss the fact that a submitted article is a reprint of someone else's work. I have updated the story to link to the original article and added a note about that, including credit to you for pointing it out. Thanks again!
Didn't a rudder break off in the plane crash after 9-11? I recall that was a composite material failure.