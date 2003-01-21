"I wonder how it would be if my computer was ternary?", I asked myself a while back. I googled around, and found a few stub-ish wikipedia articles, a few pages explaining why ternary computing is vastly superior to everything, and some documents discussing russian experiments in the 1950's.

Obviously, this wouldn't do. I wanted a hands-on computer I could play with. So I got to work, and a few months later, this is the result.

So, the purpose is to provide a simple and accessible, yet powerful playground for ternary computing for the man in the street (with a decent understanding of assembly programming and general computer infrastructure).