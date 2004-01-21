Like thousands of other parents, I decided to get my kids a cheap drone for Christmas. I spent $24 for a plastic flying machine with rudimentary collision-avoidance capabilities. A plastic cage mostly kept small fingers away from the four propellers. The kids were delighted for the first couple of hours.

[...] The kids enjoyed the drone so much in its few brief hours of functionality that I thought I might buy them another one.... If I did more research and spent a bit more money, I hoped I could find a higher-quality model that wouldn't fall apart after a few hours.

So I went to Amazon.com, searched for "children's drone," and sorted by "average customer review," figuring the best-reviewed drones were likely to be high quality. They weren't.

[...] "Absolutely love this honey," wrote one reviewer in the UK in March 2019. "It's quite different from any supermarket-purchased honey I've tried."