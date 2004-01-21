from the five-stars dept.
Amazon still hasn't fixed its problem with bait-and-switch reviews:
Like thousands of other parents, I decided to get my kids a cheap drone for Christmas. I spent $24 for a plastic flying machine with rudimentary collision-avoidance capabilities. A plastic cage mostly kept small fingers away from the four propellers. The kids were delighted for the first couple of hours.
[...] The kids enjoyed the drone so much in its few brief hours of functionality that I thought I might buy them another one.... If I did more research and spent a bit more money, I hoped I could find a higher-quality model that wouldn't fall apart after a few hours.
So I went to Amazon.com, searched for "children's drone," and sorted by "average customer review," figuring the best-reviewed drones were likely to be high quality. They weren't.
[...] "Absolutely love this honey," wrote one reviewer in the UK in March 2019. "It's quite different from any supermarket-purchased honey I've tried."
[...] When I sorted the reviews by date, I saw that the most recent reviewers actually had bought a drone and they were overwhelmingly not giving it five stars. "Bought this for my Grandson," a customer wrote on December 26. "He played with it for 2 hours before it broke and is no longer working." He gave the drone one star.
But the older reviews were for honey. Apparently, the manufacturer had tricked Amazon into displaying thousands of reviews for an unrelated product below its drone, helping the drone to unfairly rise to the top of Amazon's search results.
[...] This kind of review bait-and-switch is not a new problem. More than two years ago, Buzzfeed's Nicole Nguyen wrote about other online sellers using the same scam. For example, she found that many of the five-star reviews for a highly-rated iPhone charging dock were actually reviews for a culinary torch.
"Amazon is sprinkled with other examples," Nguyen wrote.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Monday January 04, @09:44PM (25 children)
This is how they make money. Fake this, phony that... A trillion dollars, that's a good thing, isn't it? Too bad they can't be arsed to put up a lousy 50 billion for the covid fight
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @09:47PM (10 children)
No problem. Don't buy from Amazon. It can be done easily, I'm proof.
(Score: 0, Disagree) by leon_the_cat on Monday January 04, @10:06PM (7 children)
you must be some kind of ultra extreme ascetic.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Monday January 04, @10:47PM (6 children)
Or he is just not a flaming consumertard like most people.
I've never bought anything through Amazon either. Never had any problems finding what I needed elsewhere. But I don't buy piles of mindless crap either.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @11:29PM
+1 insightful (sorry, I'm out of mod points).
(Score: 3, Funny) by leon_the_cat on Tuesday January 05, @05:55AM (1 child)
Fuck me calm down literal people I was obviously being sarcastic.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @07:23PM
I saw the <sarcasm> tags quite clearly, it is amazing how many people miss them.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday January 05, @06:15AM (2 children)
I don't really see why you'd avoid Amazon at all costs, unless you don't mind paying a lot more sometimes for the same thing out of spite. Many times, I have found Amazon to be the best deal available, sometimes by far. However, other times I've found it to be a terrible deal. As always, it pays to shop around. But if I can get some product for 50% less on Amazon (when factoring in shipping, and no I don't have Prime membership), I'm not going to throw away money on some other reseller just because "Amazon is bad". And don't forget, a lot of 3rd-party merchants only sell through Amazon (setting up your own storefront isn't that easy or cheap), so avoiding Amazon also means missing out on those.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday January 05, @12:48PM (1 child)
A big reason to use Amazon is that it reduces one's attack vector surface.
I dropped paypal after they zeroed my account and stole my money because I didn't use it for a few months (theft as far as I am concerned).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @03:58PM
> because I didn't use it for a few months
Are you sure it was only a few months, and not something else? I've gone quite a few years with one PayPal account "dormant" (no activity, it has a very low balance) and every couple of years I get a "please log in to keep your account active" email from them.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by MostCynical on Monday January 04, @10:11PM
I agree - it is very easy to NOT buy from Amazon - but then, I am not in the US. Most department (toys/clothes/homewares) stores deliver - actually, it is rare to find *any* store that won't deliver, so there is no need to use amazon at all..
Books are a poor substitute for female companionship, but they are easier to find. P Rothfuss “The Wise Man's Fear"
(Score: 2) by driverless on Tuesday January 05, @03:50AM
I mean, to do something like that you'd have to resorrt to using computers and IT, and none of these companies has any computers or IT staff who can do that.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Monday January 04, @11:03PM (12 children)
so you hate a company because it's not doing enough charity for the covid fight? they pay the company part of health insurance for their workers. if you're mad at a company for not doing charity just because they have money, you are simply entitled. want them to give up more money from the profit statement? i'm on board with that.
the major issue as i see it is the way writeoffs work. anything a company spends is pre-tax. why? i need a place to live, i need food. first i pay taxes on income, then i pay for rent and food. a company first pays rent and "food" and then pays taxes on the leftovers. but being pissed at someone because they don't donate? vote for people who want to change the law and make it right. you're not entitled to shit from other people just because they have some.
here's the thing with people bitching about fake and phony. put it back in the fucking box, print your free shipping label, and return it. problem solved, and you just punished the scamming seller. or just don't use amazon for aws and not its shopping website, like i do, because i'd rather pay more than be bothered to mail it back.
but mainly stop with the conspiracy theories of "amazon wants the fake stuff because they make $$ on it." they do. they also have the most lenient return policy of anyone. It's easier for them to have you filter the fake stuff, because it would be close to impossible for them to do it themselves for all the shit people sell on there.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday January 04, @11:37PM (11 children)
No, I dislike them for the way they run their business, crooked as a three dollar bill, and they don't take PayPal, so screw 'em.
Well of course it's easier for them, but it's entirely bogus. They have the money, and the time to do it them damn selves. If they want to pay me to filter their shit, we can talk about a reasonable fee. And they still have to accept PayPal. In fact, we shouldn't allow them the choice. It's a perfectly legitimate payment system.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday January 05, @06:22AM (1 child)
No, I dislike them for the way they run their business, crooked as a three dollar bill, and they don't take PayPal, so screw 'em.
Huh? Why the heck is not taking PayPal a problem? Have you seen all the horror stories about PayPal? Why on earth would anyone use PayPal to buy stuff voluntarily? The main useful thing I've found about PayPal is that many small online merchants use it as their credit-card processor, because it's a lot easier and cheaper than setting up a merchant account usually, if you're a low-volume seller. It's also the main way Ebay uses for processing payments (so you need a PayPal account if you sell anything on Ebay). It can also be useful for sending money to people, but their heyday for that was years ago: these days, there's tons of better alternatives to that, such as Venmo (or even Facebook, or Google Pay, or Zelle).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @04:07PM
> Have you seen all the horror stories about PayPal?
Yes, and I've used PayPal extensively for the last 10+ years, running well over $100K through their system. So far I've had one problem: I added a note to one transaction which was the acronym for a university and the acronym was one letter away from a middle east terror operation that was in the news at that time (~5 years ago). Now I know that they look for fraud, including near-by spellings. Once I got in touch with PayPal and explained the transaction it was cleared in a few days.
tl;dr: If you stay within the PayPal rules (there are a lot of them!), their system is fine.
(Score: 2, Troll) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday January 05, @01:24PM (8 children)
why is it bogus exactly? those are the rules they set for their store. no, they don't want to pay you to filter shit. yes, if you buy something on amazon you may have to return it. no, they will not accept paypal. no they will not take bitcoin or cash. if they so choose they won't take visa, for people whose name starts with the letter k.
don't like Their rules? don't shop in Their store.
You know what I don't like? people using spoons that are a medium size - because a teaspoon or tablespoon makes more sense. so I come to your house for dinner and demand you get different spoons. also, since I'm coming over and you've vegan, it's time for you to start having meat from caged miserable animals. I smoke, so you have to allow smoking in your bedroom now. The bedroom is where I prefer to have dinner. Also, I like sex, so your wife needs to be in the bedroom waiting for me.
oh who am i kidding, I wouldn't touch your wife with a 10 ft pole covered in antifungals.
this is all cool with you, since we're making up rules for other people to follow? here's an idea - you don't like their store, don't use their store.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday January 05, @06:35PM (7 children)
When it becomes difficult to find competition, it's time to change the rules. We have the power and should use it. Don't worry, nobody is expecting any support from you.
Amazon sells counterfeit goods, their excuses are pure bullshit (too bad you choose to believe them), but they have enough money to keep the cops away.
And your silly "analogies" are bullshit also, absolutely not applicable. My bedroom is not a public place of business, not even any hookers. The hotel room I use is a different story.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday January 05, @10:35PM (6 children)
competition for what? every single thing you can buy on amazon you can buy from literally hundreds of other stores. nice strawman.
we do have the power. but we is not you. so far, "we" is people like me, who don't want your opinions dictating what others should be doing. I use amazon maybe once a year. walmart.com has the same stuff and same sellers for a store aggregate. there is also ebay and ali, and like 20 other aggregates. and let's not forget, you know, individual stores.
they literally don't need excuses to allow sellers to sell counterfeit goods. they literally don't have to do anything they don't want to to vet it. does ebay?
a public place of business can announce they may have counterfeit shit and it's up to you to figure it out - returns are all free. they don't need excuses - they're not doing anything wrong. their store, their rules. your opinion... no one cares about your opinion.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday January 05, @10:55PM (5 children)
Easy to believe when I look at the congress you all just reelected... And that is why Amazon is a problem. People who accept bad service make it difficult for those who don't. I found my alternatives, but people like you put up many obstacles by passively accepting bullshit when you "got yours"...
:-) Ya don't say! I never would have known..
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday January 05, @11:15PM (4 children)
Their service is great - no questions asked free returns no matter what, and it takes under a minute w/o talking to anyone.
I don't accept their offering - I don't like the bother of returning stuff. Because they leave that to the customer, their prices are less. I'm willing to pay more for the convenience. I don't shop there, since I can order every item they sell from about a hundred other places.
What you do, is take away the choice for consumers who are willing to wait another week for the correct item, are willing to go drop it off at the post office, and in return get a cheaper price. It's literally like saying only organic food must be sold, lets outlaw the other food and have everyone pay more.
On this hipster quest of righteousness, you're simply trying to oppress people with your choice. Even if there is a target market that wants to save a buck at the expense of what you consider intolerable, you want to take that choice away from your fellow man. Why? To make yourself feel better, like you're doing something good. You're not. You're doing something bad. You don't like the rules of a store - don't fucking shop there. You don't like that a phone doesn't have a headphone port? Don't buy it. That's literally it. Don't try to govern other people's lives, because you have no authority or power to do so. Do your thing, leave everyone else the fuck alone.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday January 05, @11:31PM (3 children)
Heh, as usual you got it backwards, personal bias makes you read what you want to read, to make yourself feel better? I suspect so, whatever, I'm combating fraud and offering more choices and real competition. You are perfectly free to support fraudulent monopolistic predators as you see fit, sometimes I do too when it's convenient, I'm not proud. But your denials make you look fat
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2, Flamebait) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday January 05, @11:44PM (2 children)
>I'm combating fraud and offering more choices and real competition
actually, I'm 100% positive you literally do nothing at all about that, and just go on little quests to make yourself feel like you're important and you matter. to change something, you have to know something about the subject matter. the fact you think amazon is a monopoly when everyting they sell is available at hundreds of other places tells me you don't know enough to change anything. which is why i said you and your opinion don't matter.
knowledge is power. get some.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday January 06, @02:11AM (1 child)
And before you get any ideas, I didn't mod you down. Homey don't do that
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Wednesday January 06, @03:15AM
had no idea. I got scores disabled, I don't see karma boxes, etc. On top of that, I got most things that aren't a comment or an article blocked w/ ublock. I'm not here for that, I'm here for a good discussion, a good fun impolite argument, or laughing at clowns with balloons. our chats are the second point on that list - that's very clear - so thanks for the argument.
I highly recommend giving it a try - even for to entitled hipsters. once you don't see internet points, life becomes less bothersome, and less irrelevant text makes relevant things easier to read. go material design (not)!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @01:57AM
It's worse than that. Yes, there is a fake review problem, but because of the way that they commingle products from different vendors, even when the reviews are real and accurate, there's no guarantee that they're reviewing the same item. It was a real problem during the eclipse a few years ago as some of the eclipse glasses were real and some were fake and you could order the same ones and not know which you'd get.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @09:46PM (2 children)
The problem seems to be that vendors list expensive items on amazon, they create fake Amazon accounts with random addresses, mail cheap items to those addresses ordered from some website, and stick the tracking number of the cheap items into Amazon as though they reference the more expensive item sold on Amazon. They then log into the fake Amazon account and give it a 5 star review so that it shows that it's a verified purchaser.
Simple fix. When someone first creates an Amazon account Amazon can mail a small little card with a secret code that the account holder enters into the Amazon account to verify the address. Do this every two years to make sure the address associated with the account stays up to day. Then create a verified purchase with verified address category that Amazon purchasers can filter for.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @09:49PM
up to date *
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @11:09PM
and, perhaps, to make sure that people aren't making fake Amazon accounts to make Amazon spend money on letters perhaps with an attempt to spam/flood them with expenses Amazon can wait until after the customer has made their first purchase, or the fifth purchase, or whatever purchase before sending the address verification card to the customer. Or after the customer has purchased $25 or whatever worth of items then they get their address verification card. This is to ensure that resources to send address verification cards are only spent on serious customers which are probably the customers you want rating items to begin with.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @10:31PM (3 children)
Early 2000's, I bought lots of stuff from Amazon, and stayed the hell away from eBay. Back then, Amazon was the sole seller of its website, and I trusted it to sell only genuine goods, whereas eBay, at least I thought, was mostly fake counterfeit goods from China/ or used-up/broken junks.
Now, I think eBay is the more trusty seller, though that's not saying much. At least eBay evolved to be more buyer-friendly, but Amazon is now full of fake counterfeit junks.
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @11:46PM (1 child)
I've never had a problem with Amazon. Use a little awareness and you'll be fine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @11:55PM
Bullshit. Now I have to figure out who's the seller, and they cooked up their website so that it's difficult to tell.
And now, even if Amazon is the seller, I'm like ... Amazon, Chinese counterfeiters, all the same to me.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Grishnakh on Tuesday January 05, @06:33AM
Ebay has always been a pretty decent place to buy used stuff. That's never changed, even though Ebay has done many things to make it a worse place for individuals selling their used stuff, mainly because there's never been any viable competition. Any time someone tried to make a competitor, it was never good enough to get a critical mass of people to try it out. Sure, we have Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace, but CL is chock full of scammers (you can't list something on there for more than $250 without some scammer trying the ol' "I'm going to send you a cashiers check" scam) and only useful for local stuff, and FBM seems to have completely supplanted CL since it doesn't have the scammer problem at all AFAICT (thanks to needing an actual FB account to use it), but it again is mainly useful for local transactions. If you want to sell some $50-100 used item that weighs less than 5 pounds, Ebay is most likely the best place to go.
However, Ebay has moved into being a good place to buy stuff from higher-volume sellers for some things. One example here is auto parts recyclers: they're all on Ebay these days, it seems. If you want some part from a 2004 Toyota Camry (perhaps a door handle), for instance, and you have a part number, you can just type the part number into the search bar and you'll find a bunch of listings for that exact part. Or just type in a description, and that'll bring it up too. I still remember the bad ol' days of having to waste time calling scrap yards to try to find some part if I didn't want to pay stealership prices for a new one. Now they're all on Ebay and are happy to ship.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Kilo110 on Monday January 04, @10:54PM
I've seen this before and couldn't figure out how to report it. So I contacted their customer support and they directed me to some deeply buried form in some help article. It was awful. If they really cared it'd be front-and-center on the product listing.
I've seen these many times since and now I don't bother reporting it.
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Tuesday January 05, @12:07AM
So yeah, you need to buy a lot of them or wait until they get older.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @02:25AM
ALL those cheap little drones are flimsy toys that break within a couple days.
If you want one that will last, you'll have to buy a largish, somewhat expensive one. Sorry, that's just the way it is.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @04:29PM
https://www.amazon.com/AudioQuest-Diamond-6-56-Braided-Cable/dp/B003CT2A2M/#customerReviews [amazon.com]
https://www.amazon.com/Zenith-Automatic-Titanium-Diving-Watch/dp/B001K3IXW8/#customerReviews [amazon.com]
https://www.amazon.com/Wilton-710-5521-Silver-Color-Mist/product-reviews/B005KTVG86 [amazon.com]
https://www.boredpanda.com/funny-amazon-reviews/ [boredpanda.com]