'Peak hype': why the driverless car revolution has stalled:
By 2021, according to various Silicon Valley luminaries, bandwagoning politicians and leading cab firms in recent years, self-driving cars would have long been crossing the US, started filing along Britain's motorways and be all set to provide robotaxis in London.
1 January has not, however, brought a driverless revolution. Indeed in the last weeks of 2020 Uber, one of the biggest players and supposed beneficiaries, decided to park its plans for self-driving taxis, selling off its autonomous division to Aurora in a deal worth about $4bn (£3bn) – roughly half what it was valued at in 2019.
The decision did not, Uber's chief executive protested, mean the company no longer believed in self-driving vehicles. "Few technologies hold as much promise to improve people's lives with safe, accessible, and environmentally friendly transportation," Dara Khosrowshahi said. But more people might now take that promise with a pinch of salt.
Prof Nick Reed, a transport consultant who ran UK self-driving trials, says: "The perspectives have changed since 2015, when it was probably peak hype. Reality is setting in about the challenges and complexity."
Intel's Mobileye has a plan to dominate self-driving:
A lot of media coverage of self-driving technology has focused on a handful of big companies with well-known brands: Google, Uber, Tesla, and GM. But there's another company working on self-driving technology that might ultimately prove even more important. That company is Mobileye, an Israeli startup that was acquired by Intel in 2017.
Mobileye doesn't have Elon Musk's star power or Google's billions. But it has something that's arguably even more important: a dominant position in today's market for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Mobileye had a very public split with Tesla back in 2016, but it continues to do business with a lot of other carmakers. Mobileye says it shipped 17.4 million systems last year, which means 17.4 million customers bought cars with Mobileye's cameras, chips, and software.
In a Tuesday speech at the Consumer Electronics show, Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua made clear just how big of a strategic advantage this is. He laid out Mobileye's vision for the evolution of self-driving technology over the next five years. And he made it clear that he envisions Mobileye staying at the center of the industry.
For the last two years, we've touted Cadillac's Super Cruise as the gold standard for ADAS systems. Two features make Super Cruise stand out. First, it uses a driver-facing camera to verify that the driver's eyes are on the road. If not, the system forces the driver to take over. This feature addresses one of the biggest concerns with ADAS systems: that they could make drivers so complacent that they don't intervene when the technology malfunctions.
Second, Cadillac has pre-mapped more than 130,000 miles of freeways in the US and Canada. The system will only engage on those roads, which makes it much less likely that the system will get confused and make a dangerous mistake.
Chinese Robotaxi Firm AutoX Starts Operation In Shenzen With No Human Driver:
Most self-driving car companies move to test vehicles put putting them into taxi service, to learn what it's like to carry passengers, but they always start by having a human safety driver on board who, ideally, never touches the wheel, though at first they need to intervene from time to time.
As progress is made, an important milestone is to have the confidence (and legal permission) to operate for actual passengers without the safety driver. On Dec 2, AutoX, a Chinese robocar developer, announced that their vehicles are now providing taxi rides in Shenzen to a group of staff and VIP guests.
Google DriveVideo - AutoX Puts Fully Driverless RoboTaxis on the Roads in China.mp4
The start of such operations presumes that the existing tests have shown an excellent safety record, good enough that the company is willing to take the necessary risk and liability of no-driver operation. Previously, Waymo was the only pioneer to do this, having begun in 2018. Since then it has expanded operations and temporarily is making all rides passenger-only due to Covid-19. AutoX is deploying its entire fleet of 25 cars passenger-only, and did not disclose what set of roads the vehicles operate on. (Waymo operates in the fairly easy region around Chandler, Arizona.)
[...] While AutoX indicated the vehicles do not have remote monitors or operators, the vehicles will come to a stop if they come to a confusing situation, and a remote operator can then give high level guidance on how to proceed.
Uber Sells Off Self-Driving and Flying Taxi Units
Uber sells its self-driving unit to Aurora
Uber's self-driving unit, Advanced Technologies Group (ATG), is being acquired by its start-up competitor Aurora Innovation, the companies announced Monday.
The deal, expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, values ATG at approximately $4 billion. The unit was valued at $7.25 billion in Apr. 2019 when Softbank, Denso and Toyota took a stake.
[...] Uber's co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick had viewed self-driving as an essential investment, saying in 2016 he believed the world would shift to autonomous vehicles. ATG had been a long-term play for Uber, but the unit brought high costs and safety challenges. Throughout the course of a pandemic-stricken year, Uber has made efforts to stem losses in its ride hailing business, control business costs -- including with major layoffs in the spring -- and to grow its delivery business.
Uber is also reportedly selling its flying taxi division to Joby Aviation, presumably putting an end to its involvement with the U.S. Army.
Uber has been scaling back its driverless car efforts since it caused the death of a pedestrian in 2018. Uber has never had a profitable quarter.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @04:44PM (82 children)
...what about consumer desireability? Not all of us share an elite vision the future. We don't all want to let the car take us for a ride while we sit in the back seat eating bugs.
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Monday January 04, @05:06PM (45 children)
Two things:
0. Self driving cars are a dream come true for many. The sheer waste of human attention spent driving instead of learning, working or even mere entertainment on 16chan or whatever it will be called next. (notice that was not an actual sentence.)
1. The Ministry of Truth says that the food substance would not be labeled as "bugs". It would come in bright shiny packaging and have labeling like "New! Nutritious Delicious Insect Food Supplement Paste!!". And don't ya' be forgettin' the "NEW" or the exclamation points!
New Years Resolution for 2021: (DONT (NEVER (GIVE-UP (QUOTE HOPE))))
(Score: 3, Funny) by mhajicek on Monday January 04, @05:12PM (4 children)
https://preview.redd.it/6lfo4yu8jzk41.jpg?width=960&crop=smart&auto=webp&s=541d555ebb51b3015c46d12e6241b1019c1901b0 [preview.redd.it]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 04, @05:25PM (3 children)
That image didn't have:
* NEW !!!
* bright shiny colors
* lots of exclamation points
New Years Resolution for 2021: (DONT (NEVER (GIVE-UP (QUOTE HOPE))))
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Monday January 04, @05:44PM (1 child)
It's a screen grab from Half Life Alyx.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 04, @05:59PM
I didn't know that. Thanks. But obviously, they needed an emergency airdrop of exclamation points.
New Years Resolution for 2021: (DONT (NEVER (GIVE-UP (QUOTE HOPE))))
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @07:02PM
Yes exactly. I want orgiastic food advertised by dick girls with raging boners.
(Score: 3, Touché) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 04, @05:14PM (38 children)
I've noticed those shaking their pom-poms the hardest for self-driving cars intersect quite a lot with the ones that want the government to act as everyone's parent. That makes me want to guess it's motivated by a desire to avoid having to take any responsibility upon themselves.
#BLMAGA
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Monday January 04, @05:22PM (20 children)
I have not noticed that.
Personally, I think self driving cars cannot come soon enough. But they have to actually work and be safer than human drivers. Self driving cars shouldn't be any more political than elevators in tall buildings, or automatic dishwashers or laundry machines. They have to work. They must be safe.
Do you have something against self driving cars, trucks, etc?
New Years Resolution for 2021: (DONT (NEVER (GIVE-UP (QUOTE HOPE))))
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 04, @05:39PM (15 children)
Yes. You can't beat an algorithm to death with your bare hands if it kills a loved one of yours.
Plus, a borrowed car with "traction control" tried to kill me all last week. It turned driving on muddy dirt roads, something I've been doing without accident for thirty years, into something far more exciting by making unpredictable adjustments to individual wheel speeds during the most fiddly possible times.
#BLMAGA
(Score: 4, Interesting) by DannyB on Monday January 04, @05:45PM (6 children)
An elevator in a tall building is a powerful and dangerous machine that people entrust their lives to. I suppose it would be safer to have elevators operated by qualified human operators rather than the now common automatic elevators that even children can use.
Who do you beat to death if an elevator or escalator kills a loved one of yours?
Did you try to persuade it to some strange political POV?
New Years Resolution for 2021: (DONT (NEVER (GIVE-UP (QUOTE HOPE))))
(Score: 4, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 04, @07:15PM (5 children)
Terrible analogies. Elevators have the area they travel in all to themselves. The only thing they need to do for safety is not fall in an uncontrolled manner or squish people with the doors. No complex decisions are necessary on the elevator's part, the safety features can be purely mechanical. And escalators couldn't kill anyone if someone was actively trying to make them do so.
No, I tried to drive it on a muddy dirt road. Something I'm eminently capable of without any assistance at all but apparently state of the art machine intelligence is befuddled by.
#BLMAGA
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DannyB on Monday January 04, @07:55PM (3 children)
At one time elevators were not considered very safe. Similarly to self driving cars.
At some future point the safety of self driving cars may be as commonly accepted as the safety of elevators is today.
I don't think it's such a bad analogy. It is only a difference of complexity. In a nutshell, the problem is: cars should not crash into things or people.
As I pointed out elsewhere here, people laughed at incandescent lights, laughed at landing a rocket booster, laughed at re-using a rocket booster. Difficult problems. Today we have speech recognition systems and speech synthesis systems that were once science fiction. These were considered "hard" AI problems. Yet now everyone has one. Why is the complex problem of self driving cars so different?
I believe the problems, in time, will be solved. Self driving cars will become completely safe. They are not so safe today. So today it is reasonable to have concerns. But what about when we reach a point where self driving cars are safer than human drivers? That will come. And at that point, what objection will you have to it?
New Years Resolution for 2021: (DONT (NEVER (GIVE-UP (QUOTE HOPE))))
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday January 05, @03:28AM (1 child)
Because you don't have to watch your six year old daughter bleed out in the back seat if a computer voice mispronounces something. You do if your car's AI decides wrong. Life and death is not something you play with because you have a hardon for new gadgets.
#BLMAGA
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 05, @04:13PM
I think I have been quite clear that before we trust self driving cars they need to be safe. And Elevators are probably a gold standard of dangerous machine that even children can use.
You keep talking about the current state of self driving. I am talking an anticipated future state of safe self driving. I thought I had made that more than clear.
New Years Resolution for 2021: (DONT (NEVER (GIVE-UP (QUOTE HOPE))))
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday January 05, @12:54PM
> Today we have speech recognition systems ...
Have you ever tried using one? How often did it fail (get the word wrong)? Now imagine that it is travelling at 70 mph on the motorway, and a wrong "word" maybe results in your death and the death of others around you. Fun times.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Monday January 04, @09:54PM
Elevators also need to not open the doors unless the box is actually in the proper position, and not, say, almost 1 story too high. I have heard of people falling to their deaths when the doors opened and the box wasn't in place. When the doors opened, they trustingly walked in without looking.
Elevator maintenance in the 12 story dorm I lived in was slapdash. One time while waiting on the ground floor, I was watching the indicator lights:
12.....11.....10.....9.....8....7...6..5.4321B(crashing noise)1.2..3.....2....1 and ding! the doors open and a bunch of students stagger out. I took the stairs for the next month, and moved to a lower floor in a different dorm after that semester.
Back to the subject at hand, driverless cars. Back in the 1950s, cruise control was introduced. Lot of people freaked out about it. Didn't trust it. Me, I like cruise control. It's difficult to use in cities, but it can be done. The main thing is to set it a little slower than everyone else. Then you won't be constantly catching up to slow cars and forced to stop the cruise control.
Never in my life have I actually sat in the driver's seat of a horse carriage and cracked a buggy whip at a team of horses, like my grandparents did. I do not feel that I've missed out. To the contrary! Everything I've heard about horses and carriages emphasizes that they are one heck of a lot of work. You can jump in a car and in under a minute, hit the road. To hitch up a team of horses to a carriage takes at least 20 minutes. I'd much, much rather have what we have now, than have to deal with horses. And, if they worked nearly flawlessly, by the same token I'd rather have a driverless car than a steering wheel.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by mhajicek on Monday January 04, @05:46PM (1 child)
I turn off "traction control" in the snow. It seems "traction control" is like "gun control".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @08:47PM
ooh goody an open-ended analogy...
let me finish it for you: traction control is like something that works in every 1st world country except america
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @07:14PM (2 children)
> ...a borrowed car with "traction control".
If there isn't a switch to turn off TC, or if the switch doesn't do much (sometimes that switch only works at low speed), then there is usually a fuse that can be pulled. Might be combined with the ABS which is something else you probably don't want active on ice or other slippery surfaces...if you are already competent in low friction driving conditions.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 04, @07:17PM (1 child)
I'm not just confident in low friction driving environments, I find them quite a lot of fun.
#BLMAGA
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @10:02PM
Me too, low speed fun, lots of going sideways. Worst risk is usually getting stuck in a ditch, with no other damage except possibly a bruised ego. I've been doing it since age 5.
The same fun can be had at high speeds when there are puddles and the car hydroplanes--but the risk/reward ratio is a lot higher on the risk side. This is best left for wet race tracks with lots of run-off area, not on public roads.
Similar for drifting on dry surfaces, you better be very good, or have plenty of room (and also plenty of budget for replacement tires).
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @07:16PM (2 children)
Borrowed cars hate being ascribed sentience.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 04, @07:18PM
I see what you did there. It made me chuckle.
#BLMAGA
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @08:48PM
maybe the AI is smarter than we think
(Score: 2, Offtopic) by shipofgold on Monday January 04, @06:59PM (3 children)
I also cannot wait for Driverless cars. I love to drive and have in my parking lot (aka driveway) a car from each 1980's, 1990's and early 2000's which don't have all the tracking/GPS crap of today's cars.
What I want:
-- Ability to take a road trip on an expressway where I don't need to pay attention to the road. I get in the car, tell it the destination and it will drive the expressways for me and alert me to the exit when it is approaching. I can easily take over at the exit and drive the last miles. This could probably be done by designating a lane and putting in additional sensors/navigation aids embedded in the road. Prohibit driver'ed cars from entering the lane and all cars drive the exactly the posted speed limit. Cars could bunch up to within a meter at high speed if they are all controlled electronically, which would help with traffic jams.
Existing cars could be retrofitted with the necessary 'cruise control' to take advantages of these special lanes. Anybody who enters this lane without the equipment would automatically get a ticket/fined. I get that equipment failures could cause a pretty serious accident but I would ensure that corporate liability is in place for equipment defects. Failure to maintain your equipment is a different story that I don't have a good plan for.
-- Ability to send exit my car and send it off to park it self, and subsequently recall my car to come and get me. Probably require "Full City Driving" in most contexts but could be done with special parking garages with similar navigation aids to above.
-- Ability for cars to negotiate intersections without traffic signals...I have sat at too many intersections where there are cars waiting at red while there are no cars on the green side....some intersections have traffic engineering/sensors, but would be much better if the cars did the negotiation amongst themselves.
-- Auto Insurance companies to die a painful death. I am hoping that cars that have their own accident avoidance systems will put the need for insurance companies in the same class as buggy whip manufacturers.
-- Special roads for those who really really want to drive fast themselves....no speed limit on these roads...I still want to play with my stick shift.
What I don't want:
-- Ford/GM/Toyota to track my every move, know all my contacts, read my SMSs etc. Current cars already do that and while I have nothing to hide, it is worse than eating the insect bars to me.
-- Software Updates that remove features that I like. Yep... I normally disable auto-update because once it works, I don't need "interface improvements". I wish there was a regulation that forced software companies to provide security patches separate than 'feature improvements'.
Just wishful thinking...
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 04, @08:04PM
I mentioned the commonly accepted safety of building elevators, and the fact that children can use them.
Imagine sending the car to take your kid to school, and later sending it to pick them up.
Or imagine self driving taxi service that is cheaper than a bus ride.
New Years Resolution for 2021: (DONT (NEVER (GIVE-UP (QUOTE HOPE))))
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @08:49PM (1 child)
Are there any other things you want? A pony? Unicorn ride? This is your Christmas Wish List so don't forget anything.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @09:35PM
Did you say the same thing to the guy in 1980 who wished for a star trek communicator? How about in 2000 who wished he had a computer in his pocket?
Negative people...
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday January 04, @06:19PM (4 children)
We don't want the liability. We should be able to move from point A to point B without having to worry about getting sued, or being smashed by some damn drunk or idiot on their phone. So yes, I would rather pass that problem to the manufacturer of the machine.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 4, Touché) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 04, @07:24PM (3 children)
You want a consequence-free life. I get it. You'd rather have someone else make all of life's decisions, even if it means you're essentially a slave. You're a very old child.
#BLMAGA
(Score: 5, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @07:44PM (1 child)
Awww Buzzy!? You were doing so well recently not spouting off like a big L. When you ride a train, airplane, taxi, or any other form of transportation not owned and operated by yourself do you really feel like a slave? Do you expect to shell out of pocket for any injuries you might incur from someone else's mistakes?
Given the last 4 years I think we can allocate another 16 days for you to get over being stupid, or at least figure out how to reign it in. Public stupidity is going out of vogue very soon.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday January 05, @03:32AM
It's true. I'm a Lesbian.
#BLMAGA
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday January 04, @08:45PM
No, we have the right to safe streets. You can do your drunk driving on the track.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @07:36PM (1 child)
Considering the tracking gear in modern vehicles, I don't know that this is really going to change much. That being said, there are a number of reasons why having Johnny Cabs would benefit people in general.
Sadly, thanks in large part to antigovernment Libertarians, the data is going to be collected by private businesses that are not bound by the 4th amendment as currently interpreted by SCOTUS.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @12:15AM
Look around you, do you see gun vending machines at the gas station? Legalized LSD, codeine, or literally any recreational drugs besides alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, and caffeine? Removal of state-issued ID cards? Or even a series of steps towards, rather than away from, any of these? Because that's what you'd see in a reality where your "antigovernment Libertarian" boogeymen had enough power to deserve your thanks.
If some tiny political minority only ever manages a "win" when their principled stand happens to align with the practical benefit of powerful interests, who is responsible and who is a distraction? It's the same answer no matter what the tiny faction is: libertarians, communists, take your pick.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday January 04, @09:08PM (5 children)
I don't care for the government, but I would like self-driving with the option to switch to manual. Driving in the Tri-State area (NY/NJ/CT) is a chore because of the traffic. Self-driving would take the annoyance out of all those trips.
There is a zone where driving is still fun, roughly between the Sierra Nevadas and the Front Range, but the scenery is so beautiful there that self-driving wouldn't go amiss there either.
There are two philosophies to driving out there, one where the point is to interact with the vehicle, and the other where the point is to enjoy the road and scenery. If you prefer the latter then self-driving can only add to your travel experience.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by deimtee on Tuesday January 05, @02:20AM (1 child)
You forgot the third. To get from A to B quickly, reliably and safely. Sometimes it is about the destination, not the journey.
No problem is insoluble, but at Ksp = 2.943×10−25 Mercury Sulphide comes close.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Tuesday January 05, @06:15PM
I stand corrected. For me those are implicit in the second philosophy, but it makes more sense to say it explicitly as a third option the way you have.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday January 05, @03:40AM (2 children)
Driving quits being fun about a year after your parents can legally send you to the store instead of going themselves. It's not there to be fun, it's an adult responsibility. Personally, I hope anyone in self-drive mode who gets in an accident is legally assumed at fault and held civilly and criminally liable for any accident they're in. It's the only way some people will ever stop trying to push life and death decisions off on someone else.
#BLMAGA
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Tuesday January 05, @10:05AM
Who's to blame when two self-drive cars collide?
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Tuesday January 05, @06:10PM
And yet airplanes have had autopilot for a very long time. Why is that perfectly normal, and the idea of autopilot in cars that move in two dimensions only, is not, with respect to liability? And while we're at it, what is auto insurance but a grand exercise in displacing liability onto a bunch of people who are not involved in accidents?
We have been at this place in other ways for a long time; self-driving cars and the liability therefore will be made congruent with those.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by Flyingmoose on Monday January 04, @11:33PM (3 children)
I'm extremely libertarian, but I can't drive due to problems with my vision, so I can't wait for self-driving cars.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday January 05, @03:48AM (2 children)
If you can't take responsibility for the billions of joules of energy you're putting on public streets, you don't need to be doing so.
#BLMAGA
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @05:56AM (1 child)
Uh. If a hunter sees movement and doesn't shoot because she's unsure whether it's a deer or a hiker in brown, that decision to not pull the trigger is taking responsibility.
Flyingmoose has taken responsibility.
FM wants a car that can be ridden without danger; in the analogy, wants to see the antlers and the head.
If you can't understand basic issues of responsibility, you don't need to be spouting off about such things.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @08:58AM
Shazaaaaammm!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by driverless on Tuesday January 05, @03:52AM
It hasn't stalled, it's reached its natural equilibrium. Car manufacturers have picked all the low-hanging fruit and what's left are really, really hard problems in AI and real-time control. So the industry has now reached it's equilibrium point where it can't go significantly further, all that's left is nibbling away at the edges for the next few decades.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @05:14PM
> We don't all want to let the car take us for a ride
Agreed. But millions/billions(?) of cab and "rideshare" users don't own a car (and/or don't want to deal with their car in the city). So even if you and I aren't customers, there are plenty to make a market in certain places.
Imo, SAE level 5 (full autonomy, go anywhere) isn't happening for a long time. Instead, there will be various sized demonstration projects in small areas. The size of these demos will slowly grow in area and number of available vehicles. Unless you live there, or visit a demo area, you won't be seeing many of these cars.
As a bicycle user, I'm just hoping that we don't get many level 3 cars. These are the ones that drive on their own, but depend on the driver to be alert and ready to take over at any time. Since people can't realistically be passive and also alert to their immediate situation, I'm lobbying to have this level is banned if the take-over could possibly happen in the middle of a tough situation.
Level 3 is OK in by me if the car stops well before there is any potential for trouble and informs the person that it can't make the whole trip--so the hand-off to the person happens in a safe place.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Monday January 04, @05:25PM (30 children)
You're assuming a self-driving means you can't take the wheel, and all cars sold will be autonomous-only. There's not a single auto manufacturer planning for that, or one that said that's their goal. So no, not all of us share this vision of the future that you alone just came up with for the first time here in your comment.
In addition, not all of us sharing a single product does not mean no one wants that product. I don't want an iphone. There, I announced it. I guess you should short AAPL now because there's not a market for them.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by mhajicek on Monday January 04, @05:52PM (22 children)
There are companies planning steering-wheel-less cars:
https://www.theverge.com/2020/1/21/21075977/cruise-driverless-car-gm-no-steering-wheel-pedals-ev-exclusive-first-look [theverge.com]
But even if you do have a steering wheel, if the car has autonomous capability it's drive-by-wire, and probably has no physical connection between the steering wheel and the car's wheels. Drive-by-wire is what scares me; a software glitch or a malicious actor can kill you and you would have no recourse to take back control of the vehicle.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Monday January 04, @06:07PM (21 children)
And I never contested that. Are there companies that plan on only making cars w/o a steering wheel? Because that's what the guy I replied to is arguing against - having only self-driving cars available, and none you can buy with a steering wheel. See, he doesn't want that, so there's no market for a self-driving car.
As far a drive by wire, I would assume it'll work fine, since we've been able to do that for ages securely, and a plane is a much juicier target for malicious players. I'm guessing a mechanical switch that physically disconnects the autopilot computer and turns off the drive by wire radio would do the trick nicely.
Software glitches are already there. Brakes and gas and things like that haven't been mechanical in ages. Now, self-driving glitches? Sure. And the more dangerous - not a glitch in the code - a glitch in the AI. But I'm guessing after lots of development, and lots of seeing dumbfucks on the road, people have more glitches than software. Have you, um, been to the idiotsincars subreddit?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by mhajicek on Monday January 04, @06:16PM (8 children)
Aircraft computer systems are generally much more secure than car computer systems, though Boeing can tell you about fly-by-wire with no suitable manual override. Yes, there have been drive-by-wire cars for ages. No, they have never been secure. A quick search will turn up several cases in which people have been able to remotely control various critical functions. To the best of my knowledge not a one has been made with a manual override switch. There have also been people who died in mysterious car accidents just before they were scheduled to testify against powerful people.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Monday January 04, @07:12PM (7 children)
But this isn't an apples to apples comparison. I'm talking about self-driving cars with remote driving capability, which aren't made yet, nor is all the regulation for them fully baked. You're talking about an aftermarket kit someone put on a car or a proof of concept vehicle. There are not vehicles being driven by wire on the street. Once there are, there will be appropriate regulation for them, which I assume will include an off switch.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Tuesday January 05, @03:48AM (6 children)
Absolutely wrong. Many cars made today are drive by wire. You step on the gas, it moves a sensor that sends a signal to the computer requesting acceleration. Same with the brake and steering. You control nothing, you merely make requests.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday January 05, @12:24PM (5 children)
right, as I literally, stated your gas and breaks are electronic in most cars. thank you for agreeing with me.
now the comment I was replying to was talking about the whole car being drive by wire and remotely, like from a phone app, like james bond. go bug him.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Tuesday January 05, @06:09PM (4 children)
Electronic controls IS drive by wire. It doesn't mean remote control, though if security is lax it can allow for that. People have gotten into the CAN bus through bluetooth and used it to control the car. Not a modified for the purpose car, but a stock, off the shelf car.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday January 05, @06:41PM (3 children)
I gotcha. Let me give a summary so readers don't get lost this deep in the thread
me: we've had fly by wire remote operation on aircraft for ages and it's secure. I assume when complete remote operation is implemented on cars like on planes, it'll be as secure as on planes. here's steering the car remotely as an example.
you: both complete remote operation and ABS are called drive by wire, and that's hackable over bluetooth.
first, you moved the goalposts completely and are pretending regulation and safety standards for two completely different things are the same, because both at a high enough level fall into the same category. this is you arguing with yourself, because what you're arguing is not what I or the guy I replied to were talking about.
second, i am not aware of any bluetooth hacks to control the brakes/gas/steering of a car. and googling reveals none as well. what I do see is you can control those things via bluetooth after physically hacking the car, and making that work. so, argument number two is: using a password in windows is not secure, because you can steal my computer, replace the keyboard with one that captures keystrokes and sends them over 3g to a website, and steal my password.
how much was the big truck you had to buy to move all those goalposts? is this how in your mind you "win" every every argument or just this one here? What I'm asking is did you lease or buy that big truck?
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Tuesday January 05, @08:58PM (2 children)
Your google-fu must be weak.
"In July of this year, cyber security researchers Charlie Miller of Twitter and Chris Valasek of IOActive used the latest hacking techniques to hack in to the electrical systems of a Jeep Cherokee. They were able to do this without direct physical access to the vehicle.
Using the Internet they were able to gain wireless control of the Jeep Cherokee giving them access to the Jeep’s entertainment system, enabling them to relay commands to its dashboard functions, steering, brakes and transmission, and they were able to do all of this remotely 10 miles away from the vehicle's location."
https://purplegriffon.com/blog/carhacked-9-terrifying-ways-hackers-can-control-your-car [purplegriffon.com]
Also here:
https://www.wired.com/2015/07/hackers-remotely-kill-jeep-highway/ [wired.com]
Took me all of ten seconds.
If it's connected to the internet, it's not secure. Phone, car, whatever.
The auto manufacturer does not care about the end user's security or safety, unless its legal liability costs more than the cost to raise that security or safety. Case in point, the GM ignition switch debacle, with 124 Fatalities and 274 Injuries.
My point since the beginning, no matter what you said, is that I do not trust drive-by-wire or any extension thereof. They don't have to be self driving to have these dangers.
Your previous, erroneous statement "You're talking about an aftermarket kit someone put on a car or a proof of concept vehicle. There are not vehicles being driven by wire on the street. Once there are, there will be appropriate regulation for them, which I assume will include an off switch."
I was not referring to a modified or prototype car, but actual production drive-by-wire cars that have been on the street for years; the Jeep in the example was a 2014 model. Again, they do not have to be designed to be remote controlled in order to be remote controlled.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday January 05, @11:33PM (1 child)
you should read your own article, which is part of popular culture. they didn't hack the drive by wire systems. they hacked the part of the entertainment system that was internet enabled. when the driver cycled the ignition, their connection was gone.
Tell me, if someone hacks into your fileshare service and gets access to your laptop, then writes a document in MsWord and saves it on your desktop - did MsWord just get hacked?
so I'm gonna guess you bought that truck for moving all those goalposts instead of renting it.
here's a hint: if it took you 10 seconds, and someone said they already googled it, they also spent those seconds, and saw that article and read it, and determined drive by wire was not hacked.
>They don't have to be self driving to have these dangers.
they don't. they do however have to be self-driving and turn the wheel by themselves, since that was the topic of the comment I replied to, and what the whole discussion is about. with every comment you are trying to talk about your brakes and gas. No one is talking about that but you here.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Wednesday January 06, @05:42AM
Your reading comprehension is obviously as bad as your searching. They gained control of the drive by wire systems through the entertainment system. Yes if you're driving down the highway and your car suddenly swerves into the oncoming lane and the brakes don't work, you could regain control by turning the car off and on again. If you're not already dead.
My point, as it has been from the beginning, no matter where you might like to setup your imaginary goal posts, is that any mission critical system that can have a computer override the user is a lethal danger.
And yes, they were able to remote control the steering, on a stock, unmodified 2014 model production vehicle that was not designed to be remote controlled, despite your insistence that there are no drive by wire cars in production.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday January 04, @07:35PM (11 children)
Brakes and gas and things like that haven't been mechanical in ages.
This isn't true. While accelerator pedals have been by-wire for quite a while now, I'm not aware of *any* car without mechanical brakes: they all have hydraulic brakes with a direct mechanical/fluid connection between the brake pedal and the brake calipers. Of course, they all have ABS systems in between these two, but these are designed to fail safe. It's the same with steering: all cars have mechanical linkages between the steering wheel and the steering rack, though these days they all have electric motors attached somewhere to provide assist.
As far a drive by wire, I would assume it'll work fine, since we've been able to do that for ages securely, and a plane is a much juicier target for malicious players.
The main problem here is that, historically, the aerospace companies have been much more diligent about software quality and security than the automotive companies. The aviation industry has serious software standards [wikipedia.org] for developing avionics software, and while the auto industry has something similar [wikipedia.org], they're not really required to follow these practices in software development, and when Toyota had the runaway acceleration problem a while ago, it came out from a consultant/expert witness that they were using very unsafe programming practices in their ECU at the time, likely causing the problem because of memory corruption. (Also, before anyone brings up Boeing's 777MAX debacle, that wasn't a software quality problem, it was a systems engineering problem: the software didn't fail at all, it was designed (by the systems engineers) to only look at one angle-of-attack sensor even if it iced up and produced erroneous readings.)
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Monday January 04, @08:14PM (10 children)
ABS is literally what I was talking about about here, as well as traction control that on most non-jeep cars uses ABS. It's the car applying the brakes on its own, not directly powered by the pedal.
wasn't the toyota thing, after they pulled the recorders out of those cars, discovered to be people claiming they didn't accelerate, but they did - like a pedal slip? i remember reading smth like that.
my point with the airplane comparison, is I think before anyone's going to allow driverless cars to roam all over the general road, there is going to be some new standards for testing and safety for them, and they're going to be pretty hardcore. and if there aren't, the first dead person will change that. it's ok to let people kill others while driving, because we have someone to punish to make ourselves feel better. if a computer does it, even at 1% the rate of humans, it's unacceptable, because we got no one to throw in jail and sleep well at night.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday January 04, @11:58PM (9 children)
Do you REALLY want to pay what it will take to have a mechanic certified to the level needed for commercial jumbo jets? And all the logging and paper trail they have to have in place for every minor procedure?
As others have pointed out, ABS is designed so that if it fails, you still have a direct hydraulic connection between brake pedal and brakes. Should that also fail, on most cars, the emergency brake has an independent direct cable connection to the brakes. I have been very happy about that in the past when I had a sudden and complete hydraulic failure while driving.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @02:17AM (8 children)
If the baking system completely fails, you'd downshift until you're practically stopped before applying the parking brake. You'd likely destroy the transmission, but you'd be alive. This works a but better with a manual, but it also works with an automatic.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Tuesday January 05, @04:17AM (7 children)
In fact, I down-shifted and slowly applied the emergency brake. In an automatic (at least the ones I am familiar with), the transmission WILL NOT actually downshift (no matter what you do with the gear selector) until the car slows down enough, so the emergency brake was very much necessary. On the bright side, the transmission was just fine. I was even able to carefully drive back home on back roads.
Of course, a manual has no choice but to actually downshift, but the clutch might smell funny after that.
I find it disturbing that some newer cars have an electrically actuated parking brake that cannot be partially applied. Apparently you're supposed to just jam it in park and pay through the nose for transmission repairs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @09:05AM (6 children)
I haven't tested it in a 2010+ model, but downshifting in previous models has 100% slowed down. I wouldn't be too surprised if they put in new "safety" mechanisms to keep the engine from blowing if someone downshifted unexpectedly. I would hope that they would force the vehicle to downshift progressively instead of just not downshifting at all.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday January 05, @12:43PM (2 children)
It depends on the car. The camry 15 years ago would refuse to downshift. The nissan240sx i test drove at the dealer refused to downshift. The dodge ramvan or something I drove last year did downshift. Point for me is, my breaks went out once on the highway before a traffic jam. Downshifting probably saved my life that day. A parking brake is not enough to stop the car well if you got some speed going.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @10:45PM (1 child)
Whoops. Looks like someone forgot to switch accounts.
(Score: 1, Troll) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday January 05, @11:18PM
the only one with multiple accounts here, and the autism, is you. and it will never get better - no cure. but it will, with the years, get worse, till you're popping multiple meds and have weekly doctor visits, just so you're composed enough to make a phone call to order food, and so you don't get scared of the walls. you have no way out. it's a dark moist tunnel, you're going fast, there is a brick wall at the end. the end.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Tuesday January 05, @08:58PM (2 children)
Once you slow down enough for the transmission to actually downshift, it does slow the car down further. You do hear the engine rev, just as you would in a manual.
Both the engine braking and the emergency brake were important contributors to me not ramming the car in front of me.
The downshift was progressive. Sequence was brakes fail, Immediately move gear selector to first gear, begin applying emergency brake slowly. Feel car braking with a significant pull since the emergency brake isn't balanced. Transmission drops to second, engine revs from engine braking, car decelerates faster, engine moves towards idle speed again. A moment later, transmission drops to 1st gear, engine revs higher, braking force increases. Car slows further, emergency brake applied fully, car stops with about 1 foot to spare.
Drove home slowly on back roads with transmission in 2nd for better braking action. Fixed brakes in driveway.
Diagnosis, master cylinder's seal failed.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Wednesday January 06, @05:25AM (1 child)
so, in my case on the highway, i blew the master and slave cylinder. it stayed in gear till i got to the gas station/shop off the first exit. I was doing about 70 and the traffic by the exit was ahead. The parking brake barely did anything. If it wasn't for downshifting I would have totaled quite a few cars that day.
My experience disagrees from your description. On some cars - yes. On two of the cars I tried, this is what happened when I tested it. Doing 55, I put the auto in "2" - it did nothing at all for about 15-20 seconds, then downshifted and revved to about 4500k rpm. The redline was above 6k. That's not a viable method of braking in any way.
This actually makes sense. Those low gears are for two things - going down a long hill and towing something. It's not meant for slowing down in a brake pedal manner.
After bumbling around different euro countries for a decade, I am fully convinced the reason america is full auto and europe is not, is because of how easy it is to get a license here. In europe, it's a big deal - lots of practice, much more detailed tests, etc - and they usually get the license closer to 18. By the time they're driving on their own, they know stick real well. It doesn't take any extra attention - you work the stick completely without thinking about it. It'd never work here - we want the car to be fisher price easy so we can just get in and go at 16 w/o learning how to use it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_traffic-related_death_rate [wikipedia.org]
sort by road fatalities per vehicle. the countries worse than US are india/africa type places where there are no rules on the road, and 3rd world crapholes. Every civilized 1st world country is better than america. so yeah, on average, we don't know how to operate our vehicles, and that explains why no one here drives stick.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Wednesday January 06, @06:20AM
I presume you meant 4500 RPM vs 6K. If it hit 4500K RPM, your engine exploding outward in every direction would be the primary problem :)
Why would 4500 RPM be a problem? That's pretty normal for aggressive engine braking.
You should adjust your parking brake. I didn't apply mine fully at speed because that would have locked up the rear driver's side wheel.
Curious as to how you could manage to blow out the master and a slave cylinder at the same time?!?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @06:09PM
Google built a bunch of these little commuters without steering wheels,
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/05/28/technology/googles-next-phase-in-driverless-cars-no-brakes-or-steering-wheel.html [nytimes.com]
This is before there was Waymo as a division of Alphabet. Not for sale, but more than just a concept--there were (iirc) about a hundred made.
There's a fair chance in my mind that individuals won't be able to buy cars without steering wheels, they will be part of robotaxi fleets, hire/rental service only.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @07:49PM (5 children)
If we get legitimate level 5 cars, I see no reason why there wouldn't be pressure to get to the point where nobody is driving them. This is a bit like with manual transmission vehicles where there's a bunch of pressure to not have those at all. In terms of manual transmissions, they're less efficient and require that the driver remove one of their hands from the steering wheel every time they shift. On top of which, it requires attention that's not going to the road. Obviously, people do manage it just fine, but the only real benefit at this point is that manual transmission is fun for those who know how. Similarly, actual level 5 driving cars are going to be safer, more efficient, more comfortable and allow for maximized use of the infrastructure we've got. Rather than needing a couple seconds of time between vehicles, they could make use of improved reaction time or even signals to start and stop with less wasted space between the vehicles.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Monday January 04, @08:06PM (3 children)
lol no. counter example is literally most of the world. I'd know, I've been to about 40 countries and lived in several.
benefits of manual transmission:
1. much much cheaper to purchase and maintain
2. fuel economy. do you know what a torque converter and hydraulic pump are? I bet you don't. let me summarize: they waste energy and steal your gas. like the opposite of what you said. now, if you don't know how to drive, yes, auto gets better fuel economy. simple example is it doesn't know what you're going to do - I can't count the number of times I don't need to accelerate and it downshifts thinking I'll need to - that's wasted gas. I can't count the number of times I need to accelerate and it doesn't downshift till I floor it. That's wasted gas.
3. engine breaking. if it's snowing or icy especially. no, abs - which just applies high-pumped breaks is not the same thing. If I'm going downhill for 30 minutes - how about I coast in low gear instead of setting my brakes on fire. No, the low gear setting on auto is not the same - it'll shift it to neutral if you're not applying gas for a while
there is no push for automatic transmissions because of superiority and the 'let any dumbfuck 16yo drive after a short class' mentality. there is a customer preference. did you know in Europe - you know, that thing with 1/3 more population than america, 80% of cars are manual? tell me, do you have a passport?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @02:11AM (2 children)
Such ignorance, modern automatic transmissions have more gears than manual transmissions do and get better gas mileage. The additional gears ensure that they engine spends more time at it's optimal rrevs. Not to mention that electrics don't even have transmissions as there's no purpose you it.
Lastly, what cars don't have ABS and ESC these days? These exist and if you're riding around in something that doesn't have them, then you shouldn't be commenting on this.
And btw, I know how manual transmissions work, I'm just not any ignorant hick that thinks things haven't changed since the '70s. Automatic transmissions have come along way whereas manual transmissions mostly haven't. Your list is mostly about rationalizing what is inferior technology. My parents have owned 3 vehicles for a combined 55 or so years and not a single one of those transmissions has failed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @09:08AM
"Such ignorance"
Wouldn't be much of a fakefuck otherwise now would it?
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday January 05, @12:52PM
>modern automatic transmissions have more gears than manual transmissions do and get better gas mileage
i mean, I don't know what else to say, except this is false. unless you're comparing a modern automatic with an old manual. automatic cars do not have more gears than manual. in fact, they usually have less. manuals have 6 or 7 speed transmissions. automatic have mostly 5 in a few cases 6.
I do like how you take a car with no transmission, and use it to make a case that an automatic transmission is better than a manual. the mental gymnastics of this are very entertaining and gives great insight into the inner workings of you brain. and those are: i make shit up, whatever the hell i want, to prove to myself i'm right, because i don't have the self-esteem to be wrong.
the fact that you think stopping with ABS, which just pumps the brake, is the same as downshifting means you haven't tried it. downshifting is better in the rain - much better. so much better a few cars from nissan i believe added engine braking to their automatics. and brakes never go out, because in your parent's car they never did. for me, they did, on the highway once, and i was able to stop by putting it in second. no, that does not work on automatic cars if you select a lower gear - it will refuse to downshift because you'll blow the tranny, and it's ok with you crashing instead.
because automatic cars are made for people who would try downshifting for no reason - a general idiot . a general idiot like you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @10:44PM
> ...manual transmissions, ... require that the driver remove one of their hands from the steering wheel every time they shift. On top of which, it requires attention that's not going to the road.
While your statement about removing hands is true, the whole system safety (bottom line) is better with manual trans. If you are shifting a manual trans car and working the clutch, you haven't got the attention (or fingers) left to play with that damn phone--because you are actively involved in _driving_. Many of the distracted driving accidents would be avoided if everyone had to work a manual transmission.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @06:17PM
Wear a helmet.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday January 04, @06:58PM (2 children)
Let's say, for the sake of argument, that the technology has reached a point where it's quite clear that a self-driving car is significantly less likely to get into a wreck than a human-driven car, it is approximately as fast to get to wherever we're going, and about 30-40% of cars sold have a self-driving option. Question: Do you buy one?
Reasons to buy one:
- Being significantly less likely to die or receive a serious injury due to a car crash.
- Lower auto and possibly health insurance rates because it's a safer car.
- Being able to get home from an evening of heavy drinking without risking a wreck or DUI.
- Being able to drive places in your sleep. e.g. you're in Chicago, you say "Wake me up in Kansas City, go".
Reasons not to buy one:
- It's probably a bit more expensive up front (although this may pay for itself due to the insurance rate difference).
- ?????
And sure, maybe you personally just enjoy driving, but that's not a good reason for everybody else to actually have to drive if it's technically feasible for them to not do so. And I expect that the human-driven cars will go the way of manual transmission: It still exists for the specialty market of people who want it, and of course classic cars will be around with them, but most people will opt for the automated driving, because it's cheaper and safer and easier in the long run.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @07:04PM (1 child)
Yeah but they won't have the range I need to get plastered on the other side of the state without needing to refuel, and the trip will take hours.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @08:07PM
I'm sure that they could figure out how to refuel with no human interaction at all. I'm sure the Johnny Cab companies would love to have the ability to have the cars be completely without human interaction apart from service stops when they break down.
That being said, if you're that plastered on the other side of the state that you can't fill the car several hours later, the inability to fill the tank is probably the least of your concerns and you should probably be seeking medical assistance for the alcohol poisoning.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 04, @05:09PM (5 children)
A guy got laid off from the coal mines. It turns out there isn't demand for clean coal.
So he retrained himself and went to work at the auto manufacturing factory. Then he was replaced by a robot that cost half as much and was three times as smart.
So he retrained himself to work as a truck driver because those trucks aren't going to drive themselves.
New Years Resolution for 2021: (DONT (NEVER (GIVE-UP (QUOTE HOPE))))
(Score: 4, Interesting) by slinches on Monday January 04, @05:32PM (2 children)
Sounds like he's in a pretty good position. Truck drivers are in exceptionally high demand right now with the increased shipping traffic due to the pandemic. Even though the need for truck drivers probably will eventually wane, there's good jobs to be had now and time to prepare himself to be an electrician, plumber, HVAC technician, roofer, auto mechanic or any of the other trades that are likely to be in demand for at least another few decades.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 04, @05:49PM
+1 Insightful.
I was lucky to get into programming just as microcomputers were taking off 40 years ago.
New Years Resolution for 2021: (DONT (NEVER (GIVE-UP (QUOTE HOPE))))
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @08:53PM
All he has to do is get Mexican citizenship and stand outside the Home Depot on Easy Street!
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday January 04, @07:02PM (1 child)
It seems like this guy would do well for himself as a mechanic: Just because trucks and cars don't need to be driven by humans doesn't mean they stop needing maintenance or fixing. And I doubt that would be a big leap from auto parts manufacturer and trucker.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 04, @08:01PM
I would agree with that. To a point.
Trucks are also destined to become electric vehicles, as well as self driving vehicles.
EVs are simpler and require less maintenance. There will still be maintenance jobs, spare parts, etc. But not nearly so much, I think, as what ICE vehicles require.
Think of all the complex subsystems eliminated: cooling system with radiator, fan, pump, circulation. Exhaust, catalytic converter, muffler. Oil, pump, filter, circulation. In EVs brakes get less wear due to regenerative braking, which is both an environmental and maintenance advantage.
All that said, there will still be jobs supporting the infrastructure of EVs, including trucking.
New Years Resolution for 2021: (DONT (NEVER (GIVE-UP (QUOTE HOPE))))
(Score: 4, Insightful) by slinches on Monday January 04, @05:14PM (2 children)
Peak driverless car hype may be in the past now, but it's not like the technology is going away. It's just that the progress will look more like what Waymo is doing in the Phoenix area. Slowly expanding coverage areas and introducing new service options as the technology improves and the maps get built out.
I don't recall exactly when, but I suspect peak hype for the cell phone was probably back in the early 90s.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 04, @05:54PM (1 child)
It's a difficult problem to completely solve. I'm confident it will be solved eventually.
Lots of smart and respected people laughed at the idea that you could land a rocket booster. Then laughed at the idea you could re-use a rocket booster. People also laughed at the incandescent light bulb idea.
People laughed at automobiles replacing the beautiful horse drawn carriage. After all, the automobile was noisy, smelly, and unreliable. If you weren't careful when you cranked it, you could break your arm. And worst of all!!! -- the automobiles frightened the horses! So don't expect these new "automobile" thingies to become popular any time soon.
New Years Resolution for 2021: (DONT (NEVER (GIVE-UP (QUOTE HOPE))))
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @08:55PM
They laughed at Space Force.
(Score: 3, Touché) by PiMuNu on Monday January 04, @05:19PM (1 child)
> Reality is setting in about the challenges and complexity.
This was obvious in 2015 and is still obvious.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 04, @06:03PM
For a second there, I thought your post was about health care.
New Years Resolution for 2021: (DONT (NEVER (GIVE-UP (QUOTE HOPE))))
(Score: 4, Funny) by crafoo on Monday January 04, @06:19PM (2 children)
I remember back in the day, 2-3 years ago when Uber was power-selling all these slick presentations to middle managers at most of the big defense corporations. Flying autonomous taxis!!!!! Mostly everyone ate it up. Uber is a questionable company with a retarded board and clueless CEO that's marketing crack smoke with the intensity of religious gypsies running a church tent confidence scam.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 04, @08:16PM
Flying taxis are unlikely to ever be common. Not because the technological limitations are impossible to solve, but because they don't really do anything that beneficial. Even in the most crowded cities in the world, there's not much benefit to having more than two layers of traffic going at any given time. Roads + a functioning subway system are pretty much always enough. A subway system with trains leaving every 5-10 minutes would be more effective at dealing with congestion.
Barring some completely unforeseen changes, the world population is just not going to grow enough to put much pressure on it. NYC and some of those bigger cities in Asia have population densities high enough to fit everybody in the entire world into a space small enough to fit in Texas and you'd still be just fine with transit options that can be built with technology we already have.
The main place where flying taxis might be helpful are when you've got cities that are divided or separated by bodies of water and you don't want the detour around. In cases like that, being able to make a quick jump over the body of water would potentially save enough time to be worth it. But, then again, so would more tunnels and a better subway system connecting those areas.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Monday January 04, @08:43PM
In other words, business as usual when attracting Wall Street investors.
(Score: 2) by oumuamua on Monday January 04, @07:20PM (3 children)
Much higher, even 1 fatality per year is too much for some people. That's a shame because:
https://www.vox.com/recode/2019/5/17/18564501/self-driving-car-morals-safety-tesla-waymo [vox.com]
https://www.forbes.com/sites/lanceeliot/2019/05/30/essential-stats-for-justifying-and-comparing-self-driving-cars-to-humans-at-the-wheel/?sh=4e0d4fe046ed [forbes.com]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday January 04, @07:50PM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @09:16AM (1 child)
Wow, khallow discovers compassion though sadly it is tied to his corporate masters. Hilarious and got'damn horrifying all at once.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 05, @12:20PM
This thread reminds of an old Superman movie [wikipedia.org] where Lex Luthor creates a dilemma by launching two rockets with nukes, one aimed at the San Andreas fault and one at Hackensack, New Jersey. The idea is that Superman can't get both. He has to choose in order to save lives. The other target gets whacked.
If Superman were more interested in his legal exposure than in saving lives, he'd just chill out somewhere and come in later with an excuse. Maybe his cell phone ran out of juice, sorry about those deaths and all. But the moment you make a choice that either way harms a group in a legally actionable way (even if the other choice were worse), you run into most legal systems (this isn't going to be unique to the US system). So Superman could get sued and forced to pay (as much as you can force a guy with no known identity) for not getting the other rocket instead.
While such choices might not be common to automated driving, they are there. If you're making hundreds of thousands of self-driving cars per year, you will run into this problem over and over again with property damage and injured parties each time, probably several times a day. That's a lot of legal baggage to generate.