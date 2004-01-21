FAA finally sets rules for piloting small drones:
After months of uncertainty, corporations and hobbyists alike finally have a set of drone guidelines from the Federal Aviation Administration. The final rules are a step back from some proposed restrictions, as they will allow flights over crowds and some nighttime operations. But all drones weighing over 0.25kg (0.55lb) will need to have a unique Remote ID, as will smaller drones that are flown over crowds.
One proposal that didn't make the final cut would have required Remote ID to connect over the Internet to a location-tracking database so drone operations could be monitored in real time by the FAA (and law enforcement). The FAA believes that Remote ID, which will locally transmit the location of both drone and "control stations," meets the needs of national security and law enforcement.
"These final rules carefully address safety, security and privacy concerns while advancing opportunities for innovation and utilization of drone technology," said US Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao in a press release.
U.S. to allow small drones to fly over people and at night:
Small drones will be allowed to fly over people and at night in the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday, a significant step toward their use for widespread commercial deliveries.
The FAA said its long-awaited rules for the drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles, will address security concerns by requiring remote identification technology in most cases to enable their identification from the ground.
Previously, small drone operations over people were limited to operations over people who were directly participating in the operation, located under a covered structure, or inside a stationary vehicle - unless operators had obtained a waiver from the FAA.
[...] "The new rules make way for the further integration of drones into our airspace by addressing safety and security concerns," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said. "They get us closer to the day when we will more routinely see drone operations such as the delivery of packages."
Google's Wing warns new drone laws 'may have unintended consequences' for privacy:
This past week, the US government made the single biggest, most impactful set of changes to drone law we've yet seen — ruling that almost every drone in US airspace will need to broadcast their locations, as well as the location of their pilots, in order to "address safety, national security, and law enforcement concerns regarding the further integration of these aircraft into the airspace of the United States".
Google (technically, Alphabet) isn't too happy about those new rules, as it turns out. The company's drone delivery subsidiary Wing wrote a somewhat fearmongering post (via Reuters)... which argues that the FAA's decision to have drones broadcast their location might let observers track your movements, figuring out where you go, where you live, and where and when you receive packages, among other examples.
"American communities would not accept this type of surveillance of their deliveries or taxi trips on the road. They should not accept it in the sky," Wing argues.
With that kind of language, you might think Wing is arguing that drones shouldn't broadcast their location, yes? Amusingly, no: the Alphabet subsidiary just wishes they'd send it through the internet instead of broadcasting it locally.
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Monday January 04, @07:36PM (1 child)
I've been thinking about buying a drone for some time but the new laws that came into force here in the U.K., on 31st December 2020, have put me off the idea completely. All currently available drones don't have the C0 - C4 ratings that the new laws classify so all of them are lumped into the "Legacy" category. Rather than enabling continued use of your existing drones under the new law things are much more restricted and almost all drones cannot be flown anywhere except open countryside. The new rules remove the ability to fly at "recreational areas" so beaches, parks, popular picnic spots, etc are all out. You can get around some of these rules if you get additional certification and your drone is of a specific size but when the new C0 - C4 ratings are enforced in 2023 you will lose any additional permissions for any and all "Legacy" craft.
Typically the U.K. government has made things more complicated, more expensive, more restrictive and in some areas just downright stupid (when compared with existing legislation) all in the name of safety. I'm sure there will be lots of exemptions available for law enforcement to enable proper surveillance of the populace, again, under the same banner of "safety" for all.
If the U.S. sanctions against DJI weren't going to kill off the fledgling drone industry then all these new "safety" laws certainly will.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Monday January 04, @10:03PM
No argument on the restrictions on where you physically operate from being a pain as well - but that's more down to the specific landowner (councils, National Trust, etc.) than central government that is setting the rules - the CAA ultimately regulates airspace and has always been pretty clear that as long as you can operate in compliance with the CAA rules and don't take off from their land the only recourse a landowner has to an overflight would be a civil suit. YMMV on whether that risk is worth a given picture or video clip, obviously. Also, FYI, beaches are a special case - any land between the tidelines is officially owned by the Crown who has essentially given the public free access to use it as they see fit within reason (something detectorists take advantage of as well - no need to seek permission from a landowner, as it's granted by default), and with a few exceptions such as SSSIs you can absolutely operate from there, including overflying the adjacent land above the hightide line, provided that the flight complies with the CAA's Drone Code - especially VLOS and proximity.
I disagree on onerous aspect though. For many aircraft - at least until they go legacy, and in some cases even then - the new regulations are a good deal more lenient than the old, and especially so if you use your drone(s) for commercial purposes, which included things like monetised YouTube feeds (I'm not aware of any actual prosecutions for this though). Under the old regs you could not legally earn a single penny from your imagery without a PfCO (Permission for Commercial Operations) from the CAA, which would typically set you back £1,000 in training and costs, plus need regular renewals. Now, all you need for to use your drone commercially is a £9 registration and some liability insurance which can be obtained as part of an annual membership to groups like FPV-UK or the BMFA - maybe £25pa. The old regs minimum separation distances also rendered most "recreational areas" essentially out of bounds anyway; now we have multiple options to fly there - even if some do require paying for some additional certifications, something else that has become easier and cheaper to achieve than the PfCO you'd have needed previously.
Sure, there was certainly a lot of FUD when all this was under discussion, but my take is that once things started to really firm up with publications from the CAA in November/December the reaction from UK pilots serious enough to frequent UAV forums, etc. has been very much towards the positive end of the scale.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 04, @08:09PM
The technology makes it possible. It is useful. Especially for commercial users rather than personal drone users.
I wonder how the people here who fantasize about shooting down drones (aka. other people's property) will react?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 04, @08:17PM (2 children)
(Score: 3, Informative) by Freeman on Monday January 04, @10:42PM (1 child)
Please note the link you posted is cross-referenced at the bottom of the article. One article is specifically about Google's reaction to new safety regulations. This article is about the new FAA rules.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 04, @10:51PM
Thanks
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Monday January 04, @08:27PM
The FAA rules are enforced here by law since 1st January, flyers above 250g weight or equipped with camera must be numbered with registered person number, pilot tests required, height and visibility limits more strict than before.
Of my own flyers, one two-cameras quadro and two dumb airplane models still operational, but I am retiring all fleet. The bureaucracy is not worth the fun anymore.
I will focus on walkers and trackers instead. Next engineering goal for springtime: autonomous frog, jumper, up to 3m jump height. A toy like this could make fences obsolete. Design concept is Parrot Sumo or similar bots (have one too, actually).
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday January 04, @11:54PM
If you're over fifty, with parental approval and constant parental supervision, go for it. If you're over 75, you need no such approval or supervision.
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Tuesday January 05, @12:24AM
Going forward, all drones produced for sale in the US will essential have a transponder_code hard wired. This will allow commercial aircraft / airports to see and get telemetry from said drone in flight. It will also let them know who bought what, where, and when. It will not be easy to disable I imagine. These rules have been coming for a long time. I say this a a long time R/C user. I have seen drones do incredibly stupid / dangerous things. Happens all the time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @03:12AM
Where's the rule that explicitly allows flying drones over houses with skylights, at night? Peeping-toms gotta peep.
(Score: 2) by aim on Tuesday January 05, @08:19AM
AFAIK, there are EU rules requiring a sort of "driving license" for any drone over 250g. There's also no flying within 5km of an airport or 2km from a hospital. Then there's also flying only over one's own property or getting explicit permission. I'd love something on the order of a DJI Mavic 2 for photography, but given the rules, there's no point. Of course, many just don't care about the rules, plenty of posts in social media prove it...