from the they-solved-it-and-they-did-not dept.
Artificial Intelligence Solves Schrödinger’s Equation, a Fundamental Problem in Quantum Chemistry:
Central to both quantum chemistry and the Schrödinger equation is the wave function – a mathematical object that completely specifies the behavior of the electrons in a molecule. The wave function is a high-dimensional entity, and it is therefore extremely difficult to capture all the nuances that encode how the individual electrons affect each other. Many methods of quantum chemistry in fact give up on expressing the wave function altogether, instead attempting only to determine the energy of a given molecule. This however requires approximations to be made, limiting the prediction quality of such methods.
Other methods represent the wave function with the use of an immense number of simple mathematical building blocks, but such methods are so complex that they are impossible to put into practice for more than a mere handful of atoms.
[...] The deep neural network designed by Professor Noé’s team is a new way of representing the wave functions of electrons. “Instead of the standard approach of composing the wave function from relatively simple mathematical components, we designed an artificial neural network capable of learning the complex patterns of how electrons are located around the nuclei,” Noé explains. “One peculiar feature of electronic wave functions is their antisymmetry. When two electrons are exchanged, the wave function must change its sign. We had to build this property into the neural network architecture for the approach to work,” adds Hermann. This feature, known as “Pauli’s exclusion principle,” is why the authors called their method “PauliNet.”
Besides the Pauli exclusion principle, electronic wave functions also have other fundamental physical properties, and much of the innovative success of PauliNet is that it integrates these properties into the deep neural network, rather than letting deep learning figure them out by just observing the data. “Building the fundamental physics into the AI is essential for its ability to make meaningful predictions in the field,” says Noé. “This is really where scientists can make a substantial contribution to AI, and exactly what my group is focused on.”
[*] Schrödinger's equation entry on Wikipedia.
Journal Reference:
Jan Hermann, Zeno Schätzle, Frank Noé. Deep-neural-network solution of the electronic Schrödinger equation, Nature Chemistry (DOI: 10.1038/s41557-020-0544-y)
(Score: 4, Insightful) by coolgopher on Tuesday January 05, @07:49AM (1 child)
AI Solves Schrödinger’s Equation, but it's a neural net, so not really. It's a black box which appears to give good enough answers for any cases tested for. Which may be both a significant step forward, and "good enough", I don't have the necessary background to comment on that.
It would have been interesting if the article had elaborated on the "integrates these properties into the deep neural network" aspect. Did they plug in something hand-coded as a middle layer in the neural net? Or as one portion of a layer?
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @11:16AM
Like I wrote in my other comments about journal access, this is meant as correspondence to other scientists about novel ways of approaching a problem. From the paper, most of the sources are at,
https://github.com/deepqmc/deepqmc [github.com]
So it does what was done with statistical method before but instead of doing "random random", the neural network is predicting where "to throw the darts". With limited computational resource, the purpose here is to greatly speed up the solution of these problems.
To put it in layman terms, this is like playing game of memory but instead doing random samples to uncover similar tiles, you have some predictive model for how they are already laid out and can predict how to win the game in fewer tries.
So, the AI doesn't solve anything. It simply helps to solve it. Like, computers don't solve the optimization problem but they make it a lot easier to actually solve it. You still have to know WTF you are doing. And yes, it does actually involve tailoring the neural net to the problem, not just taking an implementation and training it.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday January 05, @09:20AM (3 children)
What about the cat? What happened to the cat? Was it an AI cat?
(Score: 3, Funny) by inertnet on Tuesday January 05, @11:54AM
The cat waved goodbye. Or it rode the wave. We're not sure.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @03:02PM
Ask Schrödinger’s dog.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @06:59PM
The cat was found to have nine states where it is alive. The AI has issued a statement saying it cannot solve the next level of complexity, but is happy to help design the AI that comes after it...
(Score: 4, Informative) by Muad'Dave on Tuesday January 05, @01:02PM (2 children)
The link to Schrödinger's equation in the posting above returns 'The requested page title contains an invalid UTF-8 sequence.'
It probably should be https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Schr%C3%B6dinger_equation [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Tuesday January 05, @01:41PM
Thanks - the link in the summary has been updated.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @04:03PM
Don't worry AI will solve it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @02:35PM (1 child)
"Once you start down the jargon path, forever will it dominate your destiny. Consume you, it will."
They appear to be improving a calculation that scales badly with the number of electorns.
How about a little O(n) talk about how much they improved things over what range of N?
The idea of actually planning how your neural networks interconnect to capture the physics is refreshing.
If it is "Quantum Monte Carlo",what is the shape of the space they are searching?
What are the odds of randomly finding a spot where you can gradient climb to the solution?
Is there something about their new method, that improves the shape of the physics?
(Kind of the same scaling question as the O(n) above.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @04:08PM
That's not how AI works.
In practice, AI works by getting untrained cheap Chinese grad students to download Tensor Flow and copy paste some github code and run it on some simulated (or downloaded) datasets. With enough monkeys, sorry grad students you eventually get one case that works. The definition of "works" is that Xinzhao and Qinzhi both agree that it looks good and they managed to squeak it into a trade journal abstract.