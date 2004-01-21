Could something missing in the universe be revealed by ripples in spacetime?:
Every strange and fascinating thing out there is supposed to belong in the universe. So what has gone unseen? New research suggests that gravitational waves could help figure out more about the mysterious dark energy thought to be lurking in the void. It is possible that gravitational waves—ripples in spacetime—could illuminate dark energy. These ripples encounter supermassive black holes or enormous galaxies as they traverse space.
Because it has been proven that gravitational waves [...] are bent when they pass through or near these objects, dark energy might also have an effect on them.
“Gravitational waves can be used [to] probe the nature of dark energy,” Jose Maria Ezquiaga, who coauthored a paper recently published in Physical Review Letters, told SYFY WIRE. “If the dark energy is in its essence a modification of gravity, this will affect the way in which the gravitational waves propagate. This is in some sense similar to the use of light to probe the nature of some material. In other words, gravitational waves can be used as probes of the components of the universe.
Dark energy is allegedly behind the universe’s expansion, but the problem is that its origin remains unknown. There are scientists who do not even think it exists. If it really is dark energy that is causing the accelerated expansion of the universe, gravitational waves, which emerge from black holes and neutron stars colliding, may tell us something as they trek through the darkness. If, as Ezquiaga said, dark energy is a strange way that gravity can be modified, it should affect gravitational waves.
[...] “If gravity is modified, then these modifications are a good place to look,” Ezquiaga said. “If a gravitational wave crosses these mediums, it can generate waves associated with the additional components of gravity. In many theories these are scalar waves, which differ from the gravitational waves in their polarization properties.”
Journal Reference:
Jose María Ezquiaga, Miguel Zumalacárregui. Gravitational wave lensing beyond general relativity: Birefringence, echoes, and shadows [open], Physical Review D (DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevD.102.124048)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @12:08PM (2 children)
Please don't break the universe while I still need it.
Thank you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @03:58PM
observing gravitational waves with better precision cannot break the universe in any way.
if anything, it will actually decrease the possibility of the universe breaking, since energy from ordered gravitational waves will be taken up by the detectors (and ultimately turned into heat, which is disordered), and a disordered universe is much safer than an ordered universe.
if you're in contact with someone who can change the laws of the universe (that's what I understand by "break"), I'd suggest you do ask for the universe to be broken. the results can only be fascinating.
if you're talking about nuclear doomsday, I agree with you, that would be bad.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @10:21PM
Is that like cellulite on the thighs of the universe?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @02:18PM (8 children)
Life takes high-energy photons and distribute the energy to low energy photons. That is why there appears to be missing matter when estimated by emitted light alone. About 50% of the matter in the universe is alive.
This process also increase entropy with a positive feedback since life uses the energy to reproduce. The universe must expand to account for the additional entropy.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Tuesday January 05, @03:19PM (7 children)
What sort of telescope do we need to detect these photons?
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @03:34PM (4 children)
> It is suggested that at least some of the baryonic dark matter may be associated with these molecules which emit in the extreme infrared with many, but weak, emission lines, thus so far escaping detection
https://arxiv.org/abs/1608.08847 [arxiv.org]
(Score: 2, Informative) by nitehawk214 on Tuesday January 05, @04:05PM (3 children)
"organic material" means carbon and oxygen, not "it is alive"
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @04:16PM (1 child)
> Specifically, it is shown that these molecules can be considered as microscopic self-organized dissipative structures which form and proliferate to dissipate the generalized thermodynamic force; the stellar photon potential formed between the high energy photon outflow of a neighboring star and the low energy (microwave) photon cosmic background of space. These pigment molecules owe their existence and proliferation to the entropy production that they perform by dissipating high energy photons into heat.
This meets the general definition of life.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @05:44PM
> It is the aim of this essay to present a parametric measure of certain quasithermodynamic properties of all systems which may be called self-reproducing.
https://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/1964RvMP...36..517M/abstract [harvard.edu]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @04:20PM
> If such self-organization into microscopic photon dissipative structures is indeed occurring in the cosmos, then it could be expected that the fundamental molecules of life (those found in all three domains of life), which appear to have been self-organized dissipative structures in the UV-C (Michaelian and Simeonov, 2015), should be ubiquitous throughout the cosmos. This would imply that the origin of life, as we know it (Michaelian, 2009; 2011) based on these molecules, should also be very common throughout the universe. Other forms of bioticabiotic biospheres, such as the organic molecules floating in the clouds of Jupiter, absorbing sunlight and channeling the heat of dissipation into the multiple vortices and storms of the Jovian atmosphere, or the organic molecules in the methane lakes of Titan fomenting the methane rain cycle, may be equally, or even more, common.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Tuesday January 05, @03:49PM (1 child)
You need an endoscope, not a telescope, to see where he pulled that from.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @04:00PM
The laws of thermodynamics?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @04:07PM
A good summary would be "observations of gravitational waves offer new ways to test general relativity and alternatives".
I think ideas along these lines have been discussed for a while now. What is new is that some of the concrete steps of going from vague idea to concrete predictions for measurements are being taken. Which is great, but I think ultimately we'll need much better detectors than what is currently available.
And I think the syfy wire version is actually fairly good, although the scalar electric potential thing raises a few alarm bells --- I'm under the impression there may have been some misunderstandings on the part of the writer here.