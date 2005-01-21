from the bye-bye-birdie dept.
Mass die-off of birds in south-western US 'caused by starvation':
(It's an update to this story, which I don't recall seeing on SoylentNews and didn't find with a quick search.)
The mass die-off of thousands of songbirds in south-western US was caused by long-term starvation, made worse by unseasonably cold weather probably linked to the climate crisis, scientists have said.
Flycatchers, swallows and warblers were among the migratory birds “falling out of the sky” in September, with carcasses found in New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Arizona and Nebraska. A USGS National Wildlife Health Center necropsy has found 80% of specimens showed typical signs of starvation.
Muscles controlling the birds’ wings were severely shrunken, blood was found in their intestinal tract and they had kidney failure as well as an overall loss of body fat. The remaining 20% were not in good enough condition to carry out proper tests. Nearly 10,000 dead birds were reported to the wildlife mortality database by citizens, and previous estimates suggest hundreds of thousands may have died.
[...] “We’re not talking about short-term starvation – this is a longer-term starvation,” said Martha Desmond, a professor in the biology department at New Mexico State University (NMSU), who collected carcasses. “They became so emaciated they actually had to turn to wasting their major flight muscles. This means that this isn’t something that happened overnight.”
The birds probably would have started their migration in poor condition, which could be related to the “mega-drought” in the south west of the country. “Here in New Mexico we’ve seen a very dry year, and we’re forecast to have more of those dry years. And in turn I would say it appears that a change in climate is playing a role in this, and that we can expect to see more of this in the future,” said Desmond.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday January 05, @12:51PM
My karma ran over your dogma.
Didn't Bill Gates release a bunch of GMO mosquitos last year?
Let them eat cake. Where's my tax cut?
This is 100% linked to the pesticide usage and destruction of the insect populations. We've created a desert for these birds and now they are going extinct.

Silent Summers

Enjoy the ants, I guess.
Silent Summers
Enjoy the ants, I guess.
The free market will solve this with drones.
Pesticides, climate, etc. The real root cause is too many h. sapiens throwing their weight around.
Please don't blame me, I didn't have any kids (and this was one of the reasons...there were other reasons too).
I had three. No apologies.
Your wife's boyfriend didn't want to go bare-back?
When Harris county (Houston, tx) started doing aerial spraying for West Nile Virus Mosquitoes I noticed a drop in birds right away (and bugs.) Birds were dying from poisoned bugs and weakened immune system (due to the WNV.) The County blamed all the dead birds on WNVirus. The birds never really recovered. This is just one area of Texas. Add all other Gov divisions making dumb decisions and you get death everywhere. But on the good side they saved maybe 10 people from WNV! Woo woo!
How many were saved from terrorists and at what cost during the same period?
Your brain is broken. Take it back and get a refund.
Can't return an empty box even if you got it that way.
Or they are making a valid comparison to government overreach. Just a thought, wasn't me.
This is probably very true. I remember them spraying all over my state (NJ), too. Then of course we had the Zika, which luckily stopped in its track. Pesticides are basically like Agriculture version of advertising. You only do it cause everyone else is, and not doing it will make you totally noncompetative.
From the article:
"... made worse by unseasonably cold weather probably linked to the climate crisis, scientists have said."
Said with no evidence.
It's hot: manmade climate change!
It's cold: manmade climate change!
It's rainy: manmade climate change!
It's dry: manmade climate change!
The fact is that the Western US has always been prone (for tens of thousands of years) to periodic, long term drought. These cycles have nothing to do with people.
Bill gates literally wants to block out the sun like Mr Burns or in Highlander II.
https://news.yahoo.com/bill-gates-backing-plan-to-stop-climate-change-by-blocking-out-the-sun-183601437.html [yahoo.com]
[Citation needed]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.usatoday.com/amp/5145929002
Not true. Drought in the southwest is entirely due to humans. The indians of that area chopped the trees and dammed rivers, huge projects that can still be seen in the landscape today. They were wiped out when the rain patterns shifted after their alterations to the hydrosphere. The climate was very different even 1000 years ago.
Do you really believe there are no natural desert/arid regions? Jesus you are dumb.
Was it Indians or beavers?
There used to be a species of bear-sized beavers in the US that did not cut down trees or dam up rivers, they went extinct while the smart beavers who could alter their environment survived:
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/science/why-giant-human-sized-beavers-died-out-10000-years-ago [pbs.org]
Take a look at what has happened to the monarch butterfly's migration route food availability. It's the same (if harder to observe) for the birds. Climate, combined with habitat/food source destruction, as mentioned above pesticide use causing wild swings in insect populations, etc. The birds evolved in an ecosystem with numerous safety nets that allowed them to thrive for millions of years, and one by one we've torn those nets until now they're falling through in mass numbers.
Socialism.
The birds need to give up their elite lifestyle and stop depending on bugs to feed them. Get a job!
Simultaneously forget to refill the bird feeder?
Birds need to stop depending on welfare and start pulling themselves up by the bootstraps. Plenty of worms to eat for those who rise early and put in a shift at the meatpacking plant.
Crows really are the smartest bird.
Rather than mess around with migration and all that hoohah, they reap the bounty inside my garbage bags when opportunity allows and fly off to feast on dropped chicken nuggets in the Wendy's parking lot. They will never be endangered.
That's complete bullshit. The megadrought is caused by depleting the underground aquifers at a rate the environment can't replenish them.
That's an interesting article. About 2/3 of the way down is this example with comparative pictures:
Population is the problem nobody wants to address. If we could magically reduce our carbon footprint by half, it means nothing if the population doubles.
I correct negative partisan mods daily. You should too.
The problem is excessive population in an unsupportive environment.
Come to where I live, and the problem is what to do with all the EXCESSIVE water we receive in rainfall.
I live in a similar type of place. Clean water is not the only problem -- bloat the population and you have waste. Shit. Garbage. Habitat destruction for the plant and animal life that lives here.
It is possible -- we can convert all the biomass of the earth into people and dogs. But what a crappy idea.
Thanks for your opinion. I'd trust the work of the experts so my opinion is in line with the climate scientists.
Ecological collapse! We're all gonna starve! Well, maybe just our children, grandchildren, or at best great-great-grandchildren.

Hooray job opportunities manually pollinating crops! Womp womp
Hooray job opportunities manually pollinating crops! Womp womp