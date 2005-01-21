The 2010s were huge for artificial intelligence, thanks to advances in deep learning, a branch of AI that has become feasible because of the growing capacity to collect, store, and process large amounts of data. Today, deep learning is not just a topic of scientific research but also a key component of many everyday applications.

But a decade’s worth of research and application has made it clear that in its current state, deep learning is not the final solution to solving the ever-elusive challenge of creating human-level AI.

What do we need to push AI to the next level? More data and larger neural networks? New deep learning algorithms? Approaches other than deep learning?

This is a topic that has been hotly debated in the AI community and was the focus of an online discussion Montreal.AI held [in December 2020]. Titled “AI debate 2: Moving AI forward: An interdisciplinary approach,” the debate was attended by scientists from a range of backgrounds and disciplines.