Leading computer scientists debate the next steps for AI in 2021:
The 2010s were huge for artificial intelligence, thanks to advances in deep learning, a branch of AI that has become feasible because of the growing capacity to collect, store, and process large amounts of data. Today, deep learning is not just a topic of scientific research but also a key component of many everyday applications.
But a decade’s worth of research and application has made it clear that in its current state, deep learning is not the final solution to solving the ever-elusive challenge of creating human-level AI.
What do we need to push AI to the next level? More data and larger neural networks? New deep learning algorithms? Approaches other than deep learning?
This is a topic that has been hotly debated in the AI community and was the focus of an online discussion Montreal.AI held [in December 2020]. Titled “AI debate 2: Moving AI forward: An interdisciplinary approach,” the debate was attended by scientists from a range of backgrounds and disciplines.
Approaches discussed include "hybrid artificial intelligence" (deep learning combined with preprogrammed rules), taking "inspiration from evolution," using "reinforcement learning," and adding to AI "world knowledge and common sense."
(Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Tuesday January 05, @10:55PM
Bootstrapping [soylentnews.org]. For example, a principle of the "Singularity" model of AI is that AI gets applied to itself. It is remarkable how little present day effort tries to do that.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday January 06, @04:33AM
(Score: 5, Informative) by Mojibake Tengu on Wednesday January 06, @01:08AM
Current neural networks technology based on
naivesimple linear tensor calculus is not Artificial Intelligence (AI). It is only a marketing shill, named so by media, completely wrongly.
Actually, it really is just an Artificial Perception (AP). An initial level of input discrimination and categorization, necessary for a true AI. So far good.
What is still missing: Artificial Reasoning. We will need to get back to logic programming paradigm (LP), and rehabilitate LP languages, like Prolog and its derivatives, to enable machine reasoning. Maybe invent new logic languages. This is where we can run into big troubles, because there are certain interest groups who already sabotaged exactly such effort in early 90's already (Fifth Generation Project). People went dead, government projects cancelled, governments toppled.
So, I advise to proceed with this rather in seclusion for now still.
The next step after that, far future, is obvious: Artificial Consciousness (AC). Though I myself prefer to say Synthetic Consciousness (SC).
I consider this an ultimate goal for humanity, a peak of all our achievements as primates.
Everything beyond that is on machines.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @04:33AM (1 child)
No, Artificial Intelligence is the name of the academic subject chosen by consensus of the researchers involved from circa 1950s onwards. The news media were not involved in the decision to use the term Artificial Intelligence. It was chosen because it is the best term to describe the subject of research that aims to study artificial methods and systems that are capable of doing things that people would call intelligent.
No techniques in Artificial Intelligence are capable of doing anything that most people would call intelligent.
No AI researchers are claiming otherwise, and also, no news media are claiming otherwise. The news media are presenting the results of research in a subject that is called "Artificial Intelligence" by the researchers themselves, and correctly calling the research itself "Artificial Intelligence" to distinguish it from "artificial intelligence" in lower-case letters. The goal of the Artificial Intelligence research, however, is indeed to develop techniques that are capable of doing things that would be called intelligent. The meaning of the word "intelligence" already includes the ability to reason. Artificial Intelligence includes the study of reasoning methods and systems.
No, you do not seem to be aware that many other mathematical techniques are used as the basis of various AI models: non-linear PDEs, spin glasses, sparse matrix factorization, etc.
No, AI is not only about doing discrimination and categorization. There are many different types of AI applications with different goals such as probability distribution estimation, multidimensional scaling, path planning, brain neuronal network simulation and modeling as in neuroscience/AI cross-disciplinary research, interpolation, extrapolation, multipath echo cancellation, data visualization, protein structure prediction, etc.
Your comment is completely misinformed about AI. I have no idea why it is highly scored.
Disclaimer: I am an AI researcher.
(Score: 3, Touché) by corey on Wednesday January 06, @02:09AM (4 children)
Why do we want human level AI? Don’t we have enough humans in this world to utilise for tasks that need human level AI? Most are impoverished and could do tasks that need done.
I feel like this pursuit is just for the sake of it, not because there are functional needs for human level AI.
It’s likely that this AI will then turn around and want to destroy humans.
I see a need for deep learning neural networks but not human level AI.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @02:27AM
Getting rid of those pesky, needy, unruly, unreasonable, unpredictable and demanding employees, along with their salaries, of course.
What else? Haven't you had enough of this worker utopia we've been living in?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @02:32AM (1 child)
Human level AI doesn't actually mean human level. If it can scale and work at human level, it can easily be scaled to beyond human level.
Even if it is human level, you could make it do things that no human could. Such as read every science paper ever written and try to come up with new chemical reactions, materials, and other insights based on what it learned.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @02:59AM
So that we can have zillions more sentient creatures to torture, enslave and be cruel to? There are other smart animals in this world and we're not treating them that well.
Seriously, so many of the current AI projects don't seem to involve much understanding on behalf of the AI creators - they're like alchemists before the age of Chemistry. Throwing stuff into a pot and hoping what comes out works and some of it seems to kinda work. So if they one day create something like "real AI", even though it works they might still not know how it works and how sentient it actually is.
I'd say making stuff to augment and assist humans is fine. But trying to go for "Strong AI" seems like breeding animals to be as smart as humans or even smarter, are we doing that because we're going to treat them well? If you aren't allowed to kill a human what are you allowed to do to a seemingly >=100% human level AI?
It may want to do so, but I doubt it's going to be given the power to do so. At least not within a decade of its existence.
There are a lot of geniuses and rocket scientists in the world. But they're making nukes and weapons for people like Trump and Putin. They're not in positions of power.
Hitler, Stalin, Churchill etc had many geniuses working for them.
So it will be the same for the AIs.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday January 06, @03:14AM

The *other* sort of Marxist.
The *other* sort of Marxist.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Wednesday January 06, @09:42AM
What is the actual goal? How do you define it? We have systems that can learn, at least within a predefined context (bots that learn games, for example). We can simulate natural movement, natural speech - that's not enough either. Providing a system with large amounts of knowledge - through projects like CYC [wikipedia.org] hasn't provided any exciting breakthroughs.
Neural networks have been able to handle specific tasks for decades. With the advent of faster and faster hardware, the tasks they can handle have grown. But they are still, somehow, fundamentally limited. Today's neural networks are not qualitatively different from the Perceptron [wikipedia.org] of 1969. More layers, more neurons, bigger - but still the same concept.
Rule-based AI - that's my specialty, or was in the 1980s and 1990s - is never going to deliver a real intelligence. It offers the advantage that you can actually understand what a system is doing (whereas you have no clue what a neural net is really up to [digitaltrends.com]), but the rules - even if they are adaptable and changeable - are by definition too deterministic.
This rambling does have a point: We don't actually know what the goal is. We can define attributes of intelligence, we can philosophize about it, but we cannot actually define what it is. When we cannot even properly define the goal, it's really a bit naive to think that we are somehow going to magically reach it.
AI seems to go through these waves of enthusiasm. A new generation of researchers are impressed at how well computers can mimic certain aspects of intelligence (playing chess, classifying images), and think that general, self-aware intelligence must be just around the corner. In reality, we really aren't any farther along with the fundamental questions than the early researchers of the 1950s.
