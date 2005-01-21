Stories
Yellowstone's Reawakened Geyser Won't Spark a Volcanic 'Big One'

posted by requerdanos on Wednesday January 06, @01:00AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Science

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Yellowstone's reawakened geyser won't spark a volcanic 'big one':

A geyser hiding under Yellowstone National Park recently reawakened. But don't worry: That doesn't mean the supervolcano beneath the park will erupt soon, a new study finds.

In March 2018, following a 3.5-year-long nap, Steamboat Geyser suddenly erupted, spewing steam, mud, sand and rocks into the air. The previously dormant geyser erupted 32 times in 2018, a record-breaking 48 times in 2019 and another 48 times in 2020 (its previous record of 29 eruptions was set in 1964), the U.S. Geological Survey reported Monday (Jan. 4).

Some scientists feared that the geyser's dramatic outbursts were a harbinger of volcanic activity at Yellowstone. But it turns out Steamboat's frequent eruptions do not portend a volcanic blast, according to the new study.

[...] While Steamboat Geyser has reawakened, its sudden activity didn't come along with the underground magma movement often seen before a volcanic eruption.

[...] Moreover, except for the first eruption in 2018, none of Steamboat's outbursts occurred after periods of high seismic activity, the researchers found.

"We don't find any evidence that there is a big [volcanic] eruption coming," Manga said. Nor could they determine why Steamboat reawakened, calling the reason for its reactivation "ambiguous," in the study.

Journal Reference:
Mara H. Reed, Carolina Munoz-Saez, Sahand Hajimirza, et al. The 2018 reawakening and eruption dynamics of Steamboat Geyser, the world’s tallest active geyser [open], Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2020943118)

Also at UC Berkeley.

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 2) by dltaylor on Wednesday January 06, @01:28AM (5 children)

    by dltaylor (4693) on Wednesday January 06, @01:28AM (#1095390)

    The hotspot currently under the Yellowstone region erupts "spectacularly" every 600,000 years, or so. The last one of those was about that long ago, so it is "due", which is why they pay close attention to it.

    There's a great diorama at Craters of the Moon National Monument's Visitor Center. There's a long arc of the Snake River Plain, which is the result of several of these eruptions over millions of years. Rocky Mountains have literally been destroyed by the force of them. North and South of the plain, the Rockies extend from Canada to almost Mexico, but along the path of the eruptions, they are simply no longer there.

    https://www.nps.gov/crmo/index.htm/ [nps.gov]

    • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday January 06, @01:40AM (2 children)

      by JoeMerchant (3937) on Wednesday January 06, @01:40AM (#1095394)

      "Or so" is the key. Optimists point out that hotspots die out eventually and Yellowstone, by some estimates, is far past due for its next "big one," so it may never blow large again. Pessimists look at evidence of the last dozen or so eruptions and just point out that we're either about due or overdue for the next one, and the previous ones were not gentle.

      Meanwhile, geysers are a combination of groundwater and geo-thermal actions - not surprising if the groundwater is getting in touch with some hot rocks again through some underground crack action, would be surprising if the reason is because the hot rocks are hot again a precursor to something "big."

      • (Score: 3, Interesting) by dltaylor on Wednesday January 06, @02:51AM (1 child)

        by dltaylor (4693) on Wednesday January 06, @02:51AM (#1095424)

        Looking at the NOAA seafloor map starting with the Hawaiian Islands and looking northwest, there is a very long history of mid-Pacific islands emerging and eroding. Not any time soon, in human terms, there will another as the Pacific basin continues to move (Lo'ihi).

        Given the time scale of that hot spot, I would bet against the one currently under Yellowstone just fading away. Of course, it may be a great many generations before the bet would be settled.

        https://maps.ngdc.noaa.gov/viewers/bathymetry/ [noaa.gov]

        • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday January 06, @03:01AM

          by JoeMerchant (3937) on Wednesday January 06, @03:01AM (#1095435)

          The thing about bets like this, they're never really settled if the optimists are right. I suppose a new eruption in a new location that isn't cataclysmic would be a sort of win for the optimists without having to completely extinguish the hotspot to win.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @02:30AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @02:30AM (#1095415)

      Just tap so much geothermal energy that it can't blow... ;)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @01:58AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @01:58AM (#1095404)

    We really need a "BIG ONE."

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @02:35AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @02:35AM (#1095417)

      That's what your wife said.

  • (Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Wednesday January 06, @02:56AM (3 children)

    by Mojibake Tengu (8598) on Wednesday January 06, @02:56AM (#1095429) Journal

    If something is vulnerable to "Russia, Russia, Russia!" subversion freakout, it surely be the Yellowstone.

    They have it on their strategic targets list as a priority, and they even don't hide that fact secret.

    • (Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday January 06, @04:40AM (2 children)

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 06, @04:40AM (#1095475) Journal

      They have it on their strategic targets list as a priority, and they even don't hide that fact secret.

      Sure they do. So how many nukes are they willing to divert from more concrete targets in the hopes that they start something militarily useful?

      • (Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Wednesday January 06, @04:56AM (1 child)

        by Mojibake Tengu (8598) on Wednesday January 06, @04:56AM (#1095482) Journal

        Good question. The Anglosphere already noticed the problem. And decided to play it down.

        Konstantin Sivkov, the Russian president of the Academy of Geopolitical Problems, wrote in an article for Russian media outlet VPK News that it would only take a “small push” to provoke an eruption at the US’s most feared supervolcano.

        “There are signs of growing activity there. Therefore it suffices to push the relatively small, for example the impact of the munition megaton class to initiate an eruption.
        “The consequences will be catastrophic for the United States, a country just disappears.”

        https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1241486/yellowstone-nuclear-bomb-yellowstone-volcano-eruption-russia-news-usgs [express.co.uk]

        • (Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday January 06, @05:06AM

          by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 06, @05:06AM (#1095488) Journal

          There are signs of growing activity there.

          There isn't such signs. One wonders what else this guy might be wrong about.

