Can You Spot What's Wrong with the UK's New H.G. Wells Commemorative Coin?

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday January 06, @05:54AM
from the I'll-give-you-three-guesses dept.
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Runaway1956:

Can You Spot What's Wrong With the UK's New H.G. Wells Commemorative Coin?:

This week, the UK's Royal Mint announced five new commemorative coins honoring figures like the Queen(!) and Sir Walter Scott. It would've been a standard beginning of the new year for the mint, but this year's edition of collectibles has proven to be controversial as the coin honoring H.G. Wells seems to lack a certain familiarity with the influential author's work.

[...] In a statement to the Guardian, the Royal Mint didn't exactly admit to an error but said, "The coin depicts scenes from famous works such as War of the Worlds and The Invisible Man as imagined by designer Chris Costello." This is the second coin that the American artist has produced for the mint, and in a note accompanying the coin's release, Costello said that he drew inspiration from book covers and movie posters.

Also at: The Guardian, BoingBoing, MSN, and Yahoo!.

Original Submission


    (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 06, @07:52AM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 06, @07:52AM (#1095535) Journal

      I'd raise my wide-brim hat to you, but then you wouldn't know where my head is. [youtube.com]

      --
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0

  (Score: 2) by bradley13 on Wednesday January 06, @09:03AM

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 06, @09:03AM (#1095549) Homepage Journal

    Meh - it's called "artistic freedom". He managed to squash three memes (invaders, invisible man, clock face) into a very small space.

    Frankly, it's a nice looking coin, if you're into things like that. Some people need something to fuss about, because they have nothing better to do.

    --
    Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.

    (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:19AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:19AM (#1095559)

      They could have left the invisible man off the coin. He is invisible, after all.

    (Score: 2) by ledow on Wednesday January 06, @10:42AM

      by ledow (5567) on Wednesday January 06, @10:42AM (#1095562) Homepage

      As someone said elsewhere, there's a limit to artistic freedom.

      It's like having an official Lord of the Rings coin and depicting a square One Ring, or hairless-footed hobbits, or featuring Smaug on it.

      Artistic licence lets you choose fine details and compositions, not change the nature of the thing being depicted.

  (Score: 2) by RamiK on Wednesday January 06, @09:52AM

    by RamiK (1813) on Wednesday January 06, @09:52AM (#1095556)

    A similar issue came about back in the day and it did in fact piss Wells off:

    The original conceptual drawings for the fighting machines, drawn by Warwick Goble, accompanied the initial appearance of The War of the Worlds in Pearson's Magazine in 1897. When Wells saw these pictures, he was so displeased that he added the following text for the novel's hardcover appearance:

    I recall particularly the illustration of one of the first pamphlets to give a consecutive account of the war. The artist had evidently made a hasty study of one of the fighting machines, and it was there that his knowledge ended. He presented them as tilted, stiff tripods without either flexibility or subtlety, and with an altogether misleading monotony of effect. The pamphlet containing these renderings had a considerable vogue, and I mention them here to warn the reader against the impression they may have created. They were no more like the Martians I saw in action than a Dutch doll is like a human being. To my mind, the pamphlet would have been much better without them.

    ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fighting_machine_(The_War_of_the_Worlds) [wikipedia.org] )

    --
    compiling...
(1)