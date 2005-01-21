from the I'll-give-you-three-guesses dept.
Can You Spot What's Wrong With the UK's New H.G. Wells Commemorative Coin?:
This week, the UK's Royal Mint announced five new commemorative coins honoring figures like the Queen(!) and Sir Walter Scott. It would've been a standard beginning of the new year for the mint, but this year's edition of collectibles has proven to be controversial as the coin honoring H.G. Wells seems to lack a certain familiarity with the influential author's work.
[...] In a statement to the Guardian, the Royal Mint didn't exactly admit to an error but said, "The coin depicts scenes from famous works such as War of the Worlds and The Invisible Man as imagined by designer Chris Costello." This is the second coin that the American artist has produced for the mint, and in a note accompanying the coin's release, Costello said that he drew inspiration from book covers and movie posters.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 06, @07:52AM (1 child)
I'd raise my wide-brim hat to you, but then you wouldn't know where my head is. [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday January 06, @09:30AM
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Wednesday January 06, @09:03AM (2 children)
Meh - it's called "artistic freedom". He managed to squash three memes (invaders, invisible man, clock face) into a very small space.
Frankly, it's a nice looking coin, if you're into things like that. Some people need something to fuss about, because they have nothing better to do.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:19AM
They could have left the invisible man off the coin. He is invisible, after all.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Wednesday January 06, @10:42AM
As someone said elsewhere, there's a limit to artistic freedom.
It's like having an official Lord of the Rings coin and depicting a square One Ring, or hairless-footed hobbits, or featuring Smaug on it.
Artistic licence lets you choose fine details and compositions, not change the nature of the thing being depicted.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Wednesday January 06, @09:52AM
A similar issue came about back in the day and it did in fact piss Wells off:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fighting_machine_(The_War_of_the_Worlds)
