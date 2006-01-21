Great news to kick off the year that is 2021 in the auto world, folks. The Mazda MX-30 is coming to America in both fully electric and plug-in hybrid form. The latter will revive the beloved rotary engine at that.

The Detroit Bureau first reported on remarks made by Jeff Guyton, Mazda president of North American operations, on Dec. 21. But Mazda confirmed with Roadshow that not only will the MX-30 with the rotary range extender come to the US, but the purely battery-electric version will launch here, too.