from the rev-it-up dept.
Mazda's rotary engine will return to the US with the MX-30 EV - Roadshow:
Great news to kick off the year that is 2021 in the auto world, folks. The Mazda MX-30 is coming to America in both fully electric and plug-in hybrid form. The latter will revive the beloved rotary engine at that.
The Detroit Bureau first reported on remarks made by Jeff Guyton, Mazda president of North American operations, on Dec. 21. But Mazda confirmed with Roadshow that not only will the MX-30 with the rotary range extender come to the US, but the purely battery-electric version will launch here, too.
(Score: 3, Informative) by canopic jug on Wednesday January 06, @02:31PM (6 children)
After checking a dozeon or so articles, only the Carscoops article seems to have any diagram of the rotary engine [carscoops.com]. It looks to be a type of Wankel engine [wikipedia.org]. Apparently they get a lot of power but have at least in the past had reliability and emissions problems. Very interesting. I hope that it the implementation is much improved over the older iterations.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 3, Funny) by richtopia on Wednesday January 06, @03:30PM (3 children)
Yea, Mazda is famous for their Wankel engines which are also called rotary (ambiguous as aircraft use a different type of rotary engines).
Your statements are correct, and maybe for a hybrid application they will be a good fit due to their unique power band and compact form factor. However, I'm going to guess no... the engine is fundamentally pushing against itself during the power stroke (the nature of the triangular cavity means something like 70% of the rotor is receiving power but the other 30% is actually pushing against the direction of rotation).
Also, I'm unsure if the term "beloved" from the article is correct. There are definitely supporters of the Wankel engine but in my experience people who love them are journalists or owners with money. Wrenching on a Wankel is a curse. To drive my point home, the guys with the 24 Hours of Lemons will give you a lot of lee-way if you bring a Wankel because they know the challenges: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JafGzHl23bg [youtube.com]
(Score: 5, Interesting) by crafoo on Wednesday January 06, @03:40PM
I've owned a 1983 rx-7 and a 1988 anniversary edition turbo rx-7. Back in the day, when I cared about cars. I've swapped engines, rebuilt engines, rewired an entire rx-7. They were the first cars I ever worked on.
Rebuilding is very very simple compared to piston engines. Get the apex seals installed correctly and the rotor housing seals. Then check the layer-cake stackup to be sure the stationary gear isn't going to cut a groove into the front housing plate. That's about it. No valve train, just 2 rotors in a layer cake and the eccentric shaft.
Rotaries can back a fuckton of fairly reliable power out of a very small package if they have a turbo. The engine can also be mounted very low in the vehicle. This makes it almost a mid-engine car. Awesome in the corners. With the exhaust opened up they sound like massive chainsaws, bouncing on the rev limiter at 8.5k
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Wednesday January 06, @04:59PM (1 child)
I can't stop laughing- thanks for that vid link. Short video, but most of it is Wankel-engine cars being pushed, towed, parked, or passed like they're parked. That's hilarious. :)
No question the Wankel has great power to weight ratio, but I've always heard they have short lives. You'd want to keep a spare fresh engine, and have things worked out to be quick change. Or at least have other cars to drive, if driving is a must.
Water cooled 2-stroke engines have massive power to weight ratio. Probably obvious: emissions are terrible.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Wednesday January 06, @10:27PM
In my experience the 70s and 80s Mazda rotaries lasted about 150k miles, more or less best case. The late 80s rotaries with EFI and turbos lasted about the same, but had various electrical issues. Also, they had a hot-start problem where a hot engine would not start due to flooding. This is caused by leaking fuel injectors. I always solved it by installing a toggle switch to cut fuel pump power, then crank the engine a second or two, then turn the fuel pump back on. It was so common I did same on a few friends cars in our club.
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Wednesday January 06, @09:25PM
Correct, it is a Wankel Engine. It is just a lot easier to say "Rotary" with a straight face.
An outfit called "Liquid Piston" made some huge improvements to the original rotary engine design recently, reducing the number of moving parts, weight, and increasing the power output.
This clip shows both types [youtube.com] (very boring), the old style on the right and the new design on the right. plus lots of related clips to explain them both if you want to dig that deep.
More details and better animation of the new version can be seen here [youtube.com]
More info about Liquid Piston [liquidpiston.com] itself. WARNING: heavy use of video clips
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 06, @09:52PM
They have plenty of power. It was a blast driving my stepmom's RX7 back many longs ago.
#BLMAGA
(Score: 2) by donkeyhotay on Wednesday January 06, @02:33PM (6 children)
I had a 1974 Mazda RX4 station wagon for a couple of years. A crazy-fast car that was fun to drive. The rotary engine was incredibly smooth. Hard to imagine that they could make the Wankel engine clean and efficient enough for a modern application, but it might be interesting to look into.
What is tat? How can I get some? Where can I exchange it for the other thing?
(Score: 3, Informative) by crafoo on Wednesday January 06, @03:44PM (5 children)
The NOx emission problem is due to the long, thin combustion chamber. Also, of course the mass amounts of un-burnt fuel for the same reason. I never owned an rx-8 but I heard they solved these problems with the engine with that iteration.
The 4-rotor was banned from 24hr Le Mans due to it's power and reliability.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Wednesday January 06, @05:04PM (2 children)
It's worth looking into. My instant reaction to the article title was: "what, someone's putting R&D into an ICE engine in these days of massive market shift to EVs? It must be much better than it used to be."
That, and they're calling it a "rotary range extender", so maybe the emissions problem gets downplayed?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by multistrand on Wednesday January 06, @08:11PM
There's still a lot of the world where the EV infrastructure doesn't exist. If you live in a large metro, 150 to 200 miles of range is all you'd ever need, but there are still people who want to do road trips or live in places where a fast recharge isn't an option, so investing in ICE tech still makes sense because there is still a market for that and probably will be for some time. Secondly, the EV with ICE range extender is also not a very crowded market space -- BMW has one and there is the Chevy Volt. Maybe you could consider a Prius in that market but it seems more like an ICEcentric vehicle with a battery rather than Ecentric vehicle with an ICE extender. If the engine proves itself, this is probably a good move for Mazda.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by pTamok on Wednesday January 06, @08:34PM
The benefit of a range extender is that it is not directly coupled to the drivetrain. This means it can be tuned to run at a single rpm which hits the sweet spot between minimising emissions, maximising fuel economy and generating power most efficiently from the fossil fuel used to run it. In a cold climate, the 'waste heat' can be used to keep the vehicle warm, and optical elements ice and fog-free, keep the batteries at optimal operating temperature, and it may be that thermoelectric power generation can add some small efficiency. Unfortunately, many, if not all administrations only give tax-breaks to fully electric vehicle, not hybrids.
That said, I'm not sure a range-extended electric vehicles give better than, or even as good fuel economy as plain ICE vehicles; or indeed electric-only, which these days recharge from a mixture of 'renewable' electric power and fossil/nuclear power. Essentially, range extenders cater mostly for range anxiety, with also having a benefit of reducing the effective time taken to recharge the batteries.
It's a pity that flow batteries [wikipedia.org] don't seem to be suitable for mass electric vehicles.
(Score: 3, Informative) by DECbot on Wednesday January 06, @05:30PM (1 child)
I was an RX8 owner. The intake and exhaust ports for the rotor was moved to the sides of the engine, orthogonal to the spark plugs instead of inline with them. The move not only improved exhaust emissions but also gained 50HP over the engine in the RX7.
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Wednesday January 06, @10:20PM
Awesome! That's a very good boost. I tend to think that if enough research and development by multiple manufacturers had been invested, the rotary would be a very competitive engine. I'm happy to hear Mazda has been making steady gains. Chevrolet nearly selected the Wankel for the first Corvettes. The had a decent development program and everything.