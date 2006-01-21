AMD has just edged out Intel in desktop CPU market share for the first time in 15 years on the strength of its Ryzen series of processors, first released in 2017.

The market share figures, gathered by PassMark Software's PerformanceTest benchmarking tool, showed AMD with a 50.8% share of the Windows desktop CPU market worldwide to 49.2% for Team Blue on January 4, 2021. Intel regained a slight 0.4% lead on January 5, but AMD has still passed the silicon Rubicon in its battle with its archrival.

[...] As more systems are benchmarked, these numbers are bound to change, so it remains to be seen if AMD can keep up its climb, but given Intel's difficulty in moving their processors to a 7nm architecture, AMD appears to have a fairly clear path to beating Intel in the desktop CPU space in the years ahead.