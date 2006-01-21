from the getting-your-tubes-tied dept.
Comcast data cap blasted by lawmakers as it expands into 12 more states:
Dozens of state lawmakers from Massachusetts urged Comcast to halt enforcement of its 1.2TB monthly data cap, saying the cap hurts low-income people during the pandemic and is unnecessary because of Comcast's healthy network capacity.
"Network capacity is not an issue for Comcast or a valid excuse to charge customers more," 71 state lawmakers wrote in the letter last week, one day before Comcast brought its data cap to Massachusetts and other states where it wasn't already enforced. "Comcast itself claims it has plenty of capacity across its network, including areas where no caps are currently imposed... It is inconceivable that Comcast would choose to impose this 'cap and fee' plan during a pandemic, when many Massachusetts residents are forced to work and attend school from home via the Internet."
The letter said the lawmakers "strongly urge Comcast to discontinue this plan, and to reconsider any future attempts at imposing a data cap or any perversion of the principles of net neutrality in Massachusetts." The lawmakers also pointed out a statement by Comcast executive Tony Werner, who said the increased broadband traffic caused by the pandemic "has all been within the capability of the network."
[...] Comcast expanded its 1.2TB monthly data cap to its entire 39-state territory this month after four years of enforcing the cap in 27 of those states. Besides Massachusetts, newly capped areas include Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
How many of you know how much data you use in a month and if so, would be impacted by a 1.2 TB limit?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Wednesday January 06, @06:30PM (1 child)
with nary a law, but a sternly worded letter. How quaint!
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Wednesday January 06, @06:57PM
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @06:33PM
Running a copy of I2P at 512kbps runs up around 0.5-1TB/month by itself. Any form of streaming easily runs up 1/4 of that by itself, assuming 2-4 person in a household, all watching videos daily, it is very easy to hit 2TB+ in an average month. 24/7 usage at a few megabits will run up far more. Comcast's numbers have always been bullshit rent-seeking.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @06:37PM
And says to them "Shame on you!", I fart.
(Score: 3, Informative) by DannyB on Wednesday January 06, @07:00PM (2 children)
There is a reason Comcast has won multiple awards over years for being Most Hated Company in America.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday January 06, @07:13PM
I bet even some people on this site have their own horror stories with Comcast as well.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday January 06, @07:15PM
Worst, Best, eh... Take my money, please!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by martyb on Wednesday January 06, @07:20PM (1 child)
I averaged about 12-13 GB per month for the past 5 months.
Yes, that it not a typo: gigabytes. I have data plan on my phone that allows me 15 GB per month. For an additional $10 per month I could have 25 GB. I set my phone as a WiFi hotspot and connect over that.
I do not have cable TV (which I would need to sign up for to get wired internet service). Over the past 15+ years I've only watched TV (over the air, antenna) for the weather forecast when there is a major storm due, or for the debates. I'll occasionally download a video from the 'net, and oftentimes that is to verify a link that appears in out of our stories.
I figure I've easily saved $20,000 without having a cable bill.
Yes, I am aware there is a lost opportunity cost at work here. Also, I live alone so that helps keep my data usage low.
Then again, I remember when a 2400 baud modem was fast! So, now, having gone from a 1X mobile phone connection to 4G LTE where I can now download at up to 500 KB/sec, it seems to be enough for my needs. Sure, faster would be nice, but so far I've not yet found it necessary.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @09:54PM
705GB (420GB down / 285GB iup) over the last 30days. That working at home, backblaze, and streaming combined. Also 2 college kids at home of DEC.
Over the last year:
Down Up:
Max: 68Mbps 9.6Mbps
Avg: 1.7Mbps 1.1Mbps
My plan is 100Mbps Down . 10Mbps Up
I also do not have cable and TV is over the air and using PLEX as a DVR / tuner.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday January 06, @07:21PM (3 children)
I notice that there are at least four more Starlink launches in the near future.
Is a data cap worse than a maga cap?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday January 06, @07:25PM (1 child)
Not even.. maga caps are made in China, and so are those cheap electrolytic ones
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday January 06, @07:41PM
Capacitance is futile.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @07:49PM
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2020/11/spacex-starlink-questions-answered-wider-beta-soon-no-plan-for-data-caps/#:~:text=No%20data%20caps%20%E2%80%9Cat%20this,does%20not%20have%20data%20caps.%22 [arstechnica.com]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday January 06, @07:29PM
ISP supplied modem offers no monitoring of internet usage. Odd - I suppose that if a limit were imposed, I would put one of my old modems in use again.
I didn't think we could use a TB of data on our 15Mb connection. This calculator says that I could potentially download a TB in a little less than 6 days.
https://wintelguy.com/transfertimecalc.pl [wintelguy.com]
Obviously, people with faster connections can do a heck of a lot better than my 6 days.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @07:43PM (2 children)
They complain that the reason they need data caps is because certain people hog all the bandwidth. Well, if they are providing a given number of people 100+ Mb/sec and the data cap is, say, 100GB then they can provide four times the number of people 25Mb/sec. This shouldn't be a problem whatsoever since they claim only a very small fraction of their customer base reaches their data cap.
So after you hit your high speed 100 Mb/sec soft data cap they can simply provide you with unlimited 25 Mb/sec for the rest of the month. Or if it's 200 Mb/sec they are offering normally they can then limit it to 50 Mb/sec after you hit your cap.
The only good reason to introduce a hard data cap where they charge you to go over is because they want to deter you from consuming content from competing content providers such as Youtube and Netflix to encourage you to consume and pay for the content they provide. This is why net neutrality should be enforced and Internet service providers should be separate from content providers and they shouldn't be allowed to work together either. Bundling the two creates a conflict of interest.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @07:54PM (1 child)
and for all the ISP paid shills that disagree with what I wrote if I really have to I can give a hypothetical scenario with a hypothetical number of customers each having a hypothetical amount of bandwidth with a total average hypothetical amount of bandwidth being consumers. I can then have a few customers that use way more bandwidth reach their bandwidth cap and have their bandwidth cut by 1/4 one by one. Worst case scenario every customer reaches their data cap and you can provide four times the number of customers with 1/4th the total bandwidth per customer. You aren't providing for four times the number of customers so you it should be very easy to provide each customer with 1/4 the bandwidth indefinitely.
This really isn't rocket science. Everyone knows how QoS works. This is basic networking. There is absolutely no reason for the ISPs to introduce hard data caps if they are able to give each customer 2TB of unlimited data at 200 Mb/Sec. They can simply throttle the bandwidth to 1/4 as customers begin to reach their soft data caps and they will very easily and obviously have way more than enough bandwidth to go around for everyone.
Hard data caps are intended to do one thing and one thing alone. Get you to pay for the content services they provide and watch the commercials and propaganda that they want you to watch.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @07:59PM
with a hypothetical total average amount of bandwidth being consumed (Ie: on average the total amount of bandwidth being consumed might be 100 Gb/sec or whatever)*
if they are able to give each customer 2TB data at 200 Mb/Sec *
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @07:55PM
i used about 215 GB last month, but my dogs don't use much bandwidth. I still don't like caps because it's anti-competetive. If my ISP's upload bandwidth and outage response (and/or commercial internet price) wasn't so bad i could run a server from home. This is the real point of the caps. Making sure people stay harmless consumers.