from the shooting-yourself-in-the-foot dept.
Open-source contributors say they'll pull out of Qt as LTS release goes commercial-only:
The Qt Company has followed up on its plan to make long-term support releases commercial-only by closing the source for 5.15 today, earning protests from open-source contributors who say that the 6.0 release, which remains open, is not yet usable.
[...] Yesterday senior VP Tuukka Turunen posted: "With Qt 6.0.0 released and the first patch release (Qt 6.0.1) coming soon, it is time to enter the commercial-only LTS phase for Qt 5.15 LTS. All the existing 5.15 branches remain publicly visible, but they are closed for new commits (and cherry-picks)... closing happens tomorrow, 5th January 2021.
"After this the cherry-picks go to another repository that will be available only for the commercial license holders... first commercial-only Qt 5.15.3 LTS patch release is planned to be released in February."
[...] The problem is that these releases are in effect no longer maintained. If there is a security issue, or a fix needed to support some change in one of the target operating systems, open-source users will not get that fix other than in the not-ready version 6.0.
Open-source contributor Thiago Macieira, an Intel software architect, said of the decision: "That means I will not be participating in the development of those fixes, commenting on what's appropriate or not, reviewing backports, or bug reports."
"Tend to agree," said Konstantin Ritt, another developer. "If there is a decision to close 5.15 sources, there'll be no more work from external/unpaid contributors."
Turunen responded that: "This is well understandable and expected. The Qt Company is prepared to handle the Qt 5.15 LTS phase work."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Thursday January 07, @01:41AM (15 children)
There are a lot of dependencies that would need it
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 1, Troll) by barbara hudson on Thursday January 07, @02:03AM (14 children)
' The company owns the code. Including the copyrights. If you fork it you get sued. You need to do a clean room implementation. Same as Phoenix did with their bios. Same as openjdk.
In this case it's worse than re-implementing Java because Qt is not, and never has been, a standard language with multiple implementations, like c, c++, pascal, basic, xbase, etc. So don't hold your breath.
None of the other open GUI toolkits, not even wxWidgets, is anywhere near a drop-in replacement.
KDE is gonna have major problems going forward. From Wikipedia:
SoylentNews is social media. Says so right in the slogan. Soylentnews is people, not tech.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Grishnakh on Thursday January 07, @02:09AM (5 children)
The company owns the code. Including the copyrights. If you fork it you get sued.
Citation needed. The Qt code is available under the GPL license. ALL GPL code can be forked; that's part of the license. Owning the copyright doesn't give you the right to revoke a license after it's been granted. This has been tested in court.
(Score: 1, Troll) by barbara hudson on Thursday January 07, @02:48AM (3 children)
Oracle tried the same bs with Java. Fortunately some of us have a license for really old versions from Sun with unlimited redistribution rights. And honestly for stand-alone programs, 1.5 has everything you need.
SoylentNews is social media. Says so right in the slogan. Soylentnews is people, not tech.
(Score: 3, Informative) by https on Thursday January 07, @05:41AM
...or, have downloaded binaries from them any time in the last three years.
Apparently, nobody reads the license [gnu.org] any more.
Offended and laughing about it.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday January 07, @06:13AM (1 child)
Um, no. The cannot simply close the source. For new releases, sure, you can change the license, and all the new code will fall under that license; the XFree86 project did this many years ago, causing the fork to X.org. But they cannot arbitrarily change the license on anything that's already been released under GPL. Yes, they can take down any public download servers, but I'm sure many, many people have full source trees already.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 07, @08:16AM
>Um, no. The cannot simply close the source.
Yes they can, if they own the copyright to the code.
https://www.dmlp.org/legal-guide/creating-written-contract-transfer-or-license-rights-under-copyright [dmlp.org]
>Nonexclusive licenses also do not require consideration in order to be valid. However, nonexclusive licenses are revocable (meaning the copyright owner can revoke the license at any time) in the absence of consideration. This means that, whether or not you set a fixed time limit for the duration of the non-exclusive license in the licensing agreement, you (as the copyright owner) can revoke the license at any point if you do not receive consideration for it. Conversely, if you (as the copyright owner) receive consideration in return for the grant of the license, then you cannot revoke the license unless you provide for revocation in the license agreement
How much did you pay for your GPL license grant? Nothing? It can be unilaterally revoked by the Copyright holder.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 07, @08:26AM
Free licenses are revocable. Yes, IAAL.
https://www.dmlp.org/legal-guide/creating-written-contract-transfer-or-license-rights-under-copyright [dmlp.org]
>Nonexclusive licenses also do not require consideration in order to be valid. However, nonexclusive licenses are revocable (meaning the copyright owner can revoke the license at any time) in the absence of consideration. This means that, whether or not you set a fixed time limit for the duration of the non-exclusive license in the licensing agreement, you (as the copyright owner) can revoke the license at any point if you do not receive consideration for it. Conversely, if you (as the copyright owner) receive consideration in return for the grant of the license, then you cannot revoke the license unless you provide for revocation in the license agreement
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 07, @02:10AM
https://www.qt.io/licensing/ [www.qt.io]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday January 07, @02:31AM (6 children)
It appears that is incorrect. I mean, yeah, they can sue, but then you can wave the GPL at them and make them pay court costs, maybe even get something for causing emotional trauma
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Thursday January 07, @02:55AM (5 children)
If you own the code, you can revoke the license. What you can't do is take away existing copies in the field from before revokation.
Same thing with any updates - you better have a pre-existing copy of all the sources and documentation, and be prepared to maintain it independently of Qt.
And any future revisions better use a different name. Just too risky otherwise. Looks like Qt learned something from Larry "I want a bigger super yacht" Ellison.
SoylentNews is social media. Says so right in the slogan. Soylentnews is people, not tech.
(Score: 2, Informative) by fustakrakich on Thursday January 07, @03:00AM (1 child)
Only on future versions. Released copies under the GPL are forever under the GPL. Yes, they will have to use a different name, like any other fork.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 07, @08:29AM
> Released copies under the GPL are forever under the GPL.
WRONG. The GPL is not US law. The GPL is NOT a copyright Transfer: it is a free non-exclusive license.
There is a reason the FSF requires copyright transfers from contributors.
Free licenses are revocable. Yes, IAAL.
https://www.dmlp.org/legal-guide/creating-written-contract-transfer-or-license-rights-under-copyright [dmlp.org]
>Nonexclusive licenses also do not require consideration in order to be valid. However, nonexclusive licenses are revocable (meaning the copyright owner can revoke the license at any time) in the absence of consideration. This means that, whether or not you set a fixed time limit for the duration of the non-exclusive license in the licensing agreement, you (as the copyright owner) can revoke the license at any point if you do not receive consideration for it. Conversely, if you (as the copyright owner) receive consideration in return for the grant of the license, then you cannot revoke the license unless you provide for revocation in the license agreement
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Thursday January 07, @05:52AM (1 child)
>If you own the code, you can revoke the license.
Not quite - you got it more right in your comment a bit above.
You can change the terms under which you license future copies - but you can't revoke the licenses you already granted in the past.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 07, @08:18AM
>You can change the terms under which you license future copies - but you can't revoke the licenses you already granted in the past.
Yes you can. If you paid nothing for the license it can be revoked.
And yes, IAAL. This will be easier with the new CASE small claims copyright court being set up also.
https://www.dmlp.org/legal-guide/creating-written-contract-transfer-or-license-rights-under-copyright [dmlp.org]
>Nonexclusive licenses also do not require consideration in order to be valid. However, nonexclusive licenses are revocable (meaning the copyright owner can revoke the license at any time) in the absence of consideration. This means that, whether or not you set a fixed time limit for the duration of the non-exclusive license in the licensing agreement, you (as the copyright owner) can revoke the license at any point if you do not receive consideration for it. Conversely, if you (as the copyright owner) receive consideration in return for the grant of the license, then you cannot revoke the license unless you provide for revocation in the license agreement
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 07, @08:21AM
> If you own the code, you can revoke the license.
Correct.
>What you can't do is take away existing copies in the field from before revokation.
Wrong: you can revoke Free licenses at will, including existing copies.
>Same thing with any updates - you better have a pre-existing copy of all the sources and documentation, and be prepared to maintain it independently of Qt.
If the Free license is revoked, distributing copies would be Copyright infringement. Regardless of what the Free License claimed.
https://www.dmlp.org/legal-guide/creating-written-contract-transfer-or-license-rights-under-copyright [dmlp.org]
>Nonexclusive licenses also do not require consideration in order to be valid. However, nonexclusive licenses are revocable (meaning the copyright owner can revoke the license at any time) in the absence of consideration. This means that, whether or not you set a fixed time limit for the duration of the non-exclusive license in the licensing agreement, you (as the copyright owner) can revoke the license at any point if you do not receive consideration for it. Conversely, if you (as the copyright owner) receive consideration in return for the grant of the license, then you cannot revoke the license unless you provide for revocation in the license agreement
(Score: 3, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 07, @01:58AM (2 children)
I finally forgave them for screwing up Qt licensing and cursing us with gnome... and now they're gonna do it again?!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Mojibake Tengu on Thursday January 07, @03:25AM (1 child)
This is not the first time they did it, not the second time and not the third time. It's a history pattern.
Remember KDE4 affair? Remember KDE3 affair?
They exploit
stupidnaive FOSS community only for dirty debugging work, once it is done they take the cream and keep it for themselves.
It's just like a domestic violence: dropping a shameless bully completely or leaving for good is the only serious option for life.
Get life.
I mean, seriously: imgui, Magnum Engine, EFL/Enlightenment or something else.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 1) by multistrand on Thursday January 07, @03:58AM
We get a little abuse from both sides, gnome not being as configurable and QT screwing over KDE users. Over the years I've learned to live with gnome and currently like it for the most part, though I also quit bothering with extensive customization some time ago.
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Thursday January 07, @05:59AM
Dependancy [xkcd.com]
not exactly the case here but close enough.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Thursday January 07, @06:06AM
The suits at the top of the management pile have calculated it’s time to plan on the golden parachute. News at 11...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 07, @07:49AM
Herewith the Qt Company recognizes the ex-competing GTK project as FUBAR. Sincere thanks to dear GNOME devs, keep up the good sabotaging!
(Score: 2) by DECbot on Thursday January 07, @08:03AM
I was planning to install plasma on a new laptop this weekend and then they pull this stunt. Dick moves like this is what prevents open source from ever getting wide stream adoption. I'm sure there's plenty of examples, but this reminds me of OSS which forced ALSA upon us. It makes me curious about Apple's plans for cups.
Anyway, there's been rumors that Trolltech would do this very thing for a long time, so the KDE dev community shouldn't be caught off guard. Actually, the alarm is more about the sudden shift to 6 and outrage that 6 isn't ready for production rather than the current LTS version going closed source only. This move is going to make the KDE devs succumb to their rolling releases or fork--neither of which sounds popular to the KDE devs.
And KDE was just starting to get really exciting with their last several releases. Should I stay on XFCE, rock Mate, or risk it all and install plasma? This sucks. Maybe ask those console jockeys were right. The DE is a passing fad and the command line is the only right way. But what's the best shell? Bash? Dash? zsh? tsh? Emacs? There's a flash plugin for emacs, right?
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 07, @08:23AM
https://www.dmlp.org/legal-guide/creating-written-contract-transfer-or-license-rights-under-copyright [dmlp.org]
>Nonexclusive licenses also do not require consideration in order to be valid. However, nonexclusive licenses are revocable (meaning the copyright owner can revoke the license at any time) in the absence of consideration. This means that, whether or not you set a fixed time limit for the duration of the non-exclusive license in the licensing agreement, you (as the copyright owner) can revoke the license at any point if you do not receive consideration for it. Conversely, if you (as the copyright owner) receive consideration in return for the grant of the license, then you cannot revoke the license unless you provide for revocation in the license agreement