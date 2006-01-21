from the dream-a-little-bigger dept.
MIT Tests 'Dream Incubation' Device That Manipulates The Content of People's Dreams:
Scientists have developed an experimental device and protocol for manipulating the content of people's dreams while they are sleeping, by making them recall specific cues that can trigger targeted dream themes and experiences.
While the boundless dream-building of Inception remains the stuff of science fiction for now, the new research shows that the evolving science of dream control is far more than fantasy – and that information processing during sleep is capable of being engineered from the outside.
In a new study, a team led by neuroscientist Adam Haar Horowitz from MIT describes how a wearable electronic device – called Dormio – enables what the researchers term 'targeted dream incubation' (TDI), during the fluid first stage of sleep where the sleeper experiences a borderland state of consciousness called hypnagogia.
[...] As a person falls asleep wearing the device, audio cues are played via an associated app, such as "Remember to think of a tree" (the dream theme used in the experiment, conducted with 49 participants).
[...] "Targeted dream incubation is a protocol for reactivating memories during sleep in a manner that leads to incorporation of the targeted memory, or related memories, into dream content," the researchers explain in their paper.
Journal Reference:
Adam Haar Horowitz, Tony J.Cunningham, Pattie Maes, Robert Stickgold. Dormio: A targeted dream incubation device, Consciousness and Cognition (DOI: 10.1016/j.concog.2020.102938)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 07, @04:13AM
Crush the dreams of the people! Mandatory Dormio 3.0 implants!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 07, @04:21AM (2 children)
I usually fall asleep to the BBC World Service (on local public radio in USA), the clock radio turns off by itself after an hour.
Q: What effect is all that disastrous news, read in a calm British accent, having on my dreams?
(Score: 2) by legont on Thursday January 07, @04:35AM
If you listen for a propaganda joint while being unconsciousness, blame yourself.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by progo on Thursday January 07, @05:53AM
I used to read novels late at night with the local "top 40 classical music" radio station playing. To this day, bits of the novels and bits of popular classical music cross-trigger memories of the other.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 07, @05:37AM
Ahhhh, dreams of American Sniper taking a shot from up in a tree.