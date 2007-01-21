from the Let's-talk-about-Bitcoin dept.
It takes a lot of energy for machines to learn – here's why AI is so power-hungry:
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst estimated the energy cost of developing AI language models by measuring the power consumption of common hardware used during training. They found that training BERT once has the carbon footprint of a passenger flying a round trip between New York and San Francisco. However, by searching using different structures – that is, by training the algorithm multiple times on the data with slightly different numbers of neurons, connections and other parameters – the cost became the equivalent of 315 passengers, or an entire 747 jet.
[...] All of this means that developing advanced AI models is adding up to a large carbon footprint. Unless we switch to 100% renewable energy sources, AI progress may stand at odds with the goals of cutting greenhouse emissions and slowing down climate change. The financial cost of development is also becoming so high that only a few select labs can afford to do it, and they will be the ones to set the agenda for what kinds of AI models get developed.
[...] What does this mean for the future of AI research? Things may not be as bleak as they look. The cost of training might come down as more efficient training methods are invented. Similarly, while data center energy use was predicted to explode in recent years, this has not happened due to improvements in data center efficiency, more efficient hardware and cooling.
[...] Looking forward, the AI community should invest more in developing energy-efficient training schemes. Otherwise, it risks having AI become dominated by a select few who can afford to set the agenda, including what kinds of models are developed, what kinds of data are used to train them and what the models are used for.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 07, @03:08PM
Doing shit is expensive and takes effort.
The only thing more wasteful is NOT doing shit. Look around you at work - a majority are literally doing nothing that counts as "shit" so they are literally just using up resources. If you are 1% efficient then you are probably far and away the most productive person in your group. And likely the one getting hounded by managers for not being a team player and (ironically) for low productivity. More reports! Look busier!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 07, @03:15PM
Blindly fitting black-box function mappers is expensive.
We can surmise that actual AI would be similarly, or more expensive, but that has little bearing on black-box function mappers unless you somehow construct an AI out of a set of them.
(Score: 2) by oumuamua on Thursday January 07, @03:24PM (5 children)
This is reminiscent of the 'why explore space when we have problems on earth' trope.
The same arguments there apply here. Basically, there is so much 'waste' in the world it eventually boils down to what each individual person *thinks* is important.
I for one, think the energy spent on machine learning is a way better use of it than:
Bitcoin mining
Fans flying to a football game
An F1 race
But I realize that is just my own opinion.
(Score: 2) by legont on Thursday January 07, @03:31PM (2 children)
Who has worse nature footprint - a human or a robot that answers a call? I am sure it is the robot. The same with all others so called AIs.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Thursday January 07, @04:09PM (1 child)
That is the wrong question and I'd argue the wrong way to look at "footprint". It is humans that have the a footprint. The robot has actually no footprint whatsoever. It is the human controlling and the humans using the robot who bear the responsibility and the collective footprint. The robot did not decide to become alive and use resources.
It is humans who create and consume.
Do not anthropomorphize machines created by the humans. It is a just a way to try and escape the responsibility we bear collectively.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 07, @04:20PM
What category do non-human animals fall into in your worldview? Who gets vicarious credit for the creation and consumption they engage in?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 07, @04:22PM
Bitcoin mining has freed the third world of US dollar hegemony. Machine learning still hasn't produced a car that won't drive into the guard rails.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 07, @04:38PM
Bitcoin mining is, objectively speaking, a complete waste of a great deal of energy. The algorithm was more or less specifically designed to burn energy. It's a rather dumb idea that's been taken up by even dumber people.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 07, @03:54PM
Whereas a crow with a brain the size of walnut won't need even half as many samples, and use a lot less energy.