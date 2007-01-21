One of Facebook's most notable design cues is the like button, but the company will soon be doing away with it for Facebook Pages. Starting today with an unspecified amount of pages, there will be a new design, a dedicated News Feed, a Q&A format, and more that Page managers will be able to utilize.

The most significant change with this refresh is the removal of the like button and like count, which is pretty shocking given that the like button has been a hallmark of Facebook's for over a decade. [...] Instead, Facebook users will only be able to follow Pages soon, and Pages will be able to follow accounts as well. [...]

Facebook Pages will also be getting their own News Feed, which is where they'll see posts and updates from the accounts they follow. [...]

Lastly, Page management will gain a bit of functionality; managers will be able to choose precisely which sections (Insights, Ads, Content, and Community Activity & Messages) each person will be able to control.[...]