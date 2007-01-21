Facebook Pages to soon lose their like buttons, focus more on followers:
One of Facebook's most notable design cues is the like button, but the company will soon be doing away with it for Facebook Pages. Starting today with an unspecified amount of pages, there will be a new design, a dedicated News Feed, a Q&A format, and more that Page managers will be able to utilize.
The most significant change with this refresh is the removal of the like button and like count, which is pretty shocking given that the like button has been a hallmark of Facebook's for over a decade. [...] Instead, Facebook users will only be able to follow Pages soon, and Pages will be able to follow accounts as well. [...]
Facebook Pages will also be getting their own News Feed, which is where they'll see posts and updates from the accounts they follow. [...]
Lastly, Page management will gain a bit of functionality; managers will be able to choose precisely which sections (Insights, Ads, Content, and Community Activity & Messages) each person will be able to control.[...]
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 07, @05:33PM (3 children)
How is this "stuff that matters" to the community of the site, where the level of antagony towards that company is so high and where maybe only a handful have accounts with it?
This affects practically no-one on this site, nor anyone that might be attracted to it but isn't yet.
Cease with the articles about "site X made some stupid UI change and now the world things this is the end of everything"
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Freeman on Thursday January 07, @06:01PM
They are a giant tech company. This is a tech news site. You can hate them, feel free to. Just know that Facebook is on-topic, albeit a somewhat controversial topic. If nothing else, they're a good guide of what to avoid. I know hearing that Oculus was bought out by Facebook was very useful information to me. It helped me steer clear of Oculus+Facebook and get a HTC Vive instead. Which was a very good choice in my opinion.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by legont on Thursday January 07, @06:03PM (1 child)
Facebook has also banned Trump directly going against the will of the half of the USA population.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 07, @06:12PM
Their CIA masters really put the squeeze on them after their 2016 posture toward Trump was more ... ambivalent.