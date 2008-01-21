Boeing Co will pay over $2.5bn to resolve the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into two deadly 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, the DOJ said, but will not be forced to plead guilty to criminal charges.

The DOJ said the settlement includes a criminal monetary penalty of $243.6m, compensation payments to Boeing's 737 MAX airline customers of $1.77bn, and the establishment of a $500m crash-victim beneficiaries fund to compensate the heirs, relatives and legal beneficiaries of the passengers.

[...] Boeing admitted in court documents that two of its 737 MAX Flight Technical Pilots deceived the FAA about a key safety system tied to both fatal crashes called MCAS.

Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun said in a statement the agreement "appropriately acknowledges how we fell short of our values and expectations."

The airline payment fund will include prior payments already made by the Boeing to airlines.