Boeing to pay $2.5bn to resolve 737 MAX criminal probe in US:
Boeing Co will pay over $2.5bn to resolve the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into two deadly 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, the DOJ said, but will not be forced to plead guilty to criminal charges.
The DOJ said the settlement includes a criminal monetary penalty of $243.6m, compensation payments to Boeing's 737 MAX airline customers of $1.77bn, and the establishment of a $500m crash-victim beneficiaries fund to compensate the heirs, relatives and legal beneficiaries of the passengers.
[...] Boeing admitted in court documents that two of its 737 MAX Flight Technical Pilots deceived the FAA about a key safety system tied to both fatal crashes called MCAS.
Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun said in a statement the agreement "appropriately acknowledges how we fell short of our values and expectations."
The airline payment fund will include prior payments already made by the Boeing to airlines.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by fustakrakich on Friday January 08, @08:35AM (2 children)
No prison time for the decision makers, eh?
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by driverless on Friday January 08, @09:04AM (1 child)
Just pay us some money and we'll make it all neatly go away, no repercussions for anyone. In the meantime we'll be busy requesting a life sentence for some black guy caught with a few ounces of weed, we'll make sure he doesn't get away with that one, just you wait.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday January 08, @09:06AM
It seems to pay better to be a Boeing customer then being, the family of, an airline casualty.