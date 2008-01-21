Front automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems have greater potential to save lives, but rear AEB is saving drivers the hassle and expense of many a fender bender, an updated analysis from the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) shows.

Rear AEB was the standout feature in HLDI's annual compilation of its research on the impact of crash avoidance technologies.

The updated rear AEB analysis adds insurance data for model year 2015-18 Subaru vehicles with and without the feature to an earlier analysis of 2014-15 General Motors vehicles. The researchers found that vehicles equipped with rear AEB had 28 percent fewer property damage liability claims and 10 percent fewer collision claims across the two manufacturers.

Collision insurance covers damage to the insured driver's vehicle, while property damage liability insurance covers damage to the other vehicle involved in a crash when the insured driver is at fault.

"We haven't seen that kind of reduction in claims for vehicle and other property damage from any other advanced driver assistance system," says HLDI Senior Vice President Matt Moore.

The impact of rear AEB on injury crashes was relatively small, which makes sense based on the type of crashes the technology is designed to avoid.

"Backing crashes generally happen at lower speeds than front-to-rear crashes," Moore says. "That means they're less dangerous, but the costs from vehicle damage can add up."