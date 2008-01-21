Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

NVIDIA Fixes High Severity Flaws Affecting Windows, Linux Devices

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday January 09, @03:35AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Security

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Runaway1956:

NVIDIA fixes high severity flaws affecting Windows, Linux devices:

NVIDIA has released security updates to address six security vulnerabilities found in Windows and Linux GPU display drivers, as well as ten additional flaws affecting the NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) management software.

The vulnerabilities expose Windows and Linux machines to attacks leading to denial of service, escalation of privileges, data tampering, or information disclosure.

All these security bugs require local user access, which means that potential attackers will first have to gain access to vulnerable devices using an additional attack vector.

[...] The full list of security flaws addressed by NVIDIA this month is available in the January 2021 Security Bulletin.

Original Submission


«  Evidence Mounts for Effectiveness of Rear Autobrake
NVIDIA Fixes High Severity Flaws Affecting Windows, Linux Devices | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.