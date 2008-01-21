The new Phytium D2000 processors use the same custom 64-bit ARMv8-compatible FTC663 cores integrated in last year's FeiTeng-2000/4 model, except now there are 4x 2-core clusters instead of 2. Each of these clusters shares a unified 2 MB L2 cache and 1 MB L3 cache (8 MB of L2 cache and 4 MB L3 cache in total). This architecture features a four-issue out-of-order pipeline combined with Phytium's latest dynamic branch predictor and INT / FP units supporting ARM's ASIMD instructions. There is also support for SM2 / SM3 / SM4 / SM9 cryptography algorithms and the proprietary PSPA 1.0 security platform.

As far as hardware specs go, the D2000 is not really a match for the latest Intel and AMD chips, as it is built on China's own 14 nm nodes. Still, it features all the standard features you would expect from an entry-level CPU, including 128-bit DDR4-3200 / LPDDR4 RAM support, 34 PCIe 3.0 lanes that can be split into four PCIe 3.0 x8 slots and two PCIe 3.0 x1 slots, plus 2x GbE NiCs, 32 GPIO lanes, and an integrated audio codec. There is no iGPU, however. Core clock speeds will be set between 2.3 - 2.6 GHz, with a 25 W TDP, and the processor scores 97.45 points in the SPECint test.

Phytium is currently rolling out the D2000 chips to Chinese PC OEMs, and the first systems featuring the new processors are expected to hit the market in late Q1 2021.